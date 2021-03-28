Graphite Miners News For The Month Of March 2021

Photo by Akifyeva Svetlana/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the March edition of the graphite miners news. March saw another large graphite demand forecast, this time from UBS. We also saw plenty of good news from the graphite and graphene juniors.

Graphite price news

During the past 30 days, the China graphite flake-195 EXW spot price was up 0.67%, and is up 2.34% over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

2019 to 2030 demand increase forecast for EV metals as the EV boom takes off - 'Battery' graphite demand forecast to grow 10x

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (total demand)

Graphite demand versus supply forecast

Source: Triton Minerals courtesy Roskill

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

Graphite market news

On February 25, Seeking Alpha reported:

Biden signs executive order to review critical supply chains. President Biden has signed a fresh executive order mandating a 100-day review of critical product supply chains in the U.S., focused on semiconductors, key minerals and materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients and advanced batteries like the ones used in electric vehicles.

On March 13, The Financial Times reported:

Investors see ‘gold rush on steroids’ for green battery metals. Lithium, nickel and cobalt attract strong demand as shift to green economy accelerates.....Investors are betting that the world’s shift towards electric vehicles and renewable energy will create a supercycle in the price of metals essential for building batteries. Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles.....The surge in investor interest reflects the growing realisation that government pledges to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by the middle of this century will demand huge quantities of battery metals.

On March 17, Investing News reported:

How to invest in Graphite.....Today, each EV battery contains between 40 and 60 kilograms of graphite material, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Painting a positive picture of the long-term outlook for graphite, many battery market analysts believe the mineral will remain a dominant material in EV batteries for at least the next decade.....The upshot is that graphite demand appears set to rise substantially with no guarantees that producers will be able to keep up. Prices remain subdued, but may start to rise as buyers become more concerned about impending megafactory demand.

On March 19, Reuters reported:

U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles -documents. The U.S. government is working to help American miners and battery makers expand into Canada, part of a strategy to boost regional production of minerals used to make electric vehicles and counter Chinese dominance. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce is hosting a closed-door virtual meeting with miners and battery manufacturers to discuss ways to boost Canadian production of EV materials, according to documents seen by Reuters... Conservationists have strongly opposed several large U.S. mining projects, leading officials to look north of the border to Canada and its supply of 13 of the 35 minerals deemed critical for national defense by Washington... The event comes after U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed last month to building an EV supply chain between the two countries.

On March 23, Mining.com reported:

Top 14 UBS battery metals forecasts after VW teardown... Natural graphite demand grows by a factor of seven by 2030 (assuming 45% synthetic graphite into the anode and “conservative view” of silicon use) to roughly 5.9mt.

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF), Tirupati Graphite [LSE:TGR], and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7](OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On March 16, Syrah Resources Limited announced:

Syrah restarts Balama graphite production ahead of schedule... Syrah has achieved consistent production of on-specification natural graphite at Balama during March to date, positioning it ahead of schedule versus the expected lead time of two to three months for first production. Syrah announced its decision to restart Balama production on 22 February 2021 following a temporary suspension of production in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19.

On March 22, Syrah Resources Limited announced: "Syrah completes furnace installation at Vidalia to enable AAM production."

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTCPK:BSSMF)

On March 2, Bass Metals announced: "Exploration update." Highlights include:

"Bass has completed a fourth phase of exploration drilling consisting of 70 shallow auger holes drilled to an average depth of 11m from surface.

The program delivered further excellent intersections of up to 11.5m @ 4.9% Fixed Carbon [FC] and 7.0m @ 5.9% FC of large-flake graphite.

The low cost auger drilling reaffirms that mineralization extends over 4.5 km, immediately adjacent to well-established large flake graphite mining and processing infrastructure (the Graphmada Mining Complex).

Significant upside remains in pursuing drilling beyond these shallow drill intercepts, as a majority of soft easily minable ore mined by Bass has occurred from surface to approximately 50 metres in depth.

The drilling aims to increase the current Mineral Resource to facilitate future large scale mining and processing operations at Graphmada.

Bass aims to continue shallow drilling at the Ambatofafana prospect, which has recorded outcropping graphite up to 11% FC. The planned 131 drill hole program has commenced."

Key intercepts: 10.1m @ 3.8% FC (incl. 2.6m @ 8.7%FC). 3.0m @ 4.3% FC. 8.0m @ 3.8% FC. 6.0m @ 5.9% FC. 7.5m @ 4.0% FC. 1.5m @ 6.2% FC. 2.5m @ 3.5% FC. 3.0m @ 4.9%FC. 7.0m @ 5.9%FC. 4.5m @ 4.1%FC. 9.0m @ 3.4%FC. 11.5m@ 4.9%FC. 5.0m @ 4.6%FC. 3.0m @ 4.4%FC. 5.0m @ 4.3%FC."

On March 15, Bass Metals announced: "Half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2020."

On March 16, Bass Metals announced: "41% increase in graphite mineral resource to advance plans for large scale mining and processing operations." Highlights include:

"The Mineral Resource for Graphmada has increased by 41% to 20.2 million tonnes [MT] of >90% large flake graphite (>180 microns) at 4.0% Total Graphitic Carbon [TGC].

The Mineral Resource increase was established from augur drilling at 0-10 metres depth. Deeper drilling to 10-50 metres depth will now be undertaken, aiming to increase the soft rock, easily mineable Mineral Resource.

The Mineral Resource upgrade leads to a 42% increase in Contained Graphite to 815 kt at Graphmada.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have increased by 41% to 6.2Mt at >90% large flake graphite at 4.3% TGC.

Initial results from a preliminary drill program at Ambatofafana are highly encouraging, with graphite discovered outcropping at surface."

On March 23, Bass Metals announced: "Bass joins European Battery Alliance."

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

On March 4, Ceylon Graphite announced: "Ceylon Graphite announces discovery of new graphite veins and provides operational update." Highlights include:

"Discovery of new graphite veins from the recently commenced drilling at the Company’s H1 site (the Company’s third site in addition to the K1 and M1 mines). Both drills have passed 60 meters depth in the first days of drilling. Samples have been sent to the GSMB for testing.

The Industrial Mining License Category A for the K1 mine has been renewed by the Geological Society and Mines Bureau of the Government of Sri Lanka. Production at the K1 site has restarted.

The primary mine shaft at K1 has been extended by 60 feet to the level of the main veins to enable easier excavation of the graphite and expedite ramp up of production.

The company has purchased a new hydraulic underground core drilling rig to accelerate production ramp up."

On March 8, Ceylon Graphite announced:

Ceylon Graphite files patent for newly developed biocidal nanocomposite surface coating material. Ceylon Graphite Corp. is pleased to announce that it has developed a Biocidal Nanocomposite material which will be used as a multi purpose biocidal coating multiple material... The Biocidal Nanocomposite material was developed by Ceylon Graphite’s renowned technical team of Drs Bohm, who recently joined Ceylon Graphite. The Company’s Biocidal Nanocomposite material will utilize its unique high-grade graphite. The material has been designed to combat the transmission of a wide array of pathogens to humans via contaminated surfaces such as touchscreens, door handles, workstations, etc.

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe, with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000.

On February 26, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "Annual mineral resource and ore reserves statement." Highlights include:

"Total Group Ore Reserve of graphite contained 4.24 million tonnes at 12.8% Total Graphitic Carbon (“TGC”) and total Group Mineral Resources of graphite contained 9.75 million tonnes at 14% TGC, containing 1.36 million tonnes of graphite.

During FY2020, MRC continued to expand its exploration portfolio with new near-mine prospects in Norway and South Africa."

On February 26, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "2020 preliminary full year results." Highlights include:

Financial

"Total revenue of US$63.5 million (up 3% 2019).

EBITDA of US$21.3 million (up 29% 2019).

NPAT of US$13.4 million (up 72% 2019).

Cash balance US$5.6 million..."

Skaland

"Maiden Resource at Skaland of 1.78 Million tonnes at 22% Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") for 397Kt of contained graphite.

Signed landowner agreement over Bukken Graphite Prospect, largest known graphite anomaly in Norway. Initial sampling suggests carbon content of up to 14.1%. Located only 20km from existing Skaland Graphite Operations."

Development

"Robust Definitive Feasibility Study delivered at the Munglinup Graphite Project in Western Australia. 7 Final approvals expected in Q1 2021.

Downstream study work completed to Pre-Feasibility Study stage on Active Anode Manufacturing Plant to become a vertically integrated producer of low carbon emission, environmentally friendly, natural Battery Anode Material."

Graphite developers

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australia based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On March 1, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Significant initial fast charging battery results in optimised commercial cells." Highlights include:

On March 15, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020."

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTCPK:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project’s two main centers of activity.

On March 3, Eagle Graphite announced: "Eagle Graphite and University of British Columbia partner on lithium-ion battery research project." Highlights include:

"Eagle is partnering with the University of British Columbia to research next generation graphite anodes for lithium-ion batteries with superior performance.

Grant funding of $290,000 for the project was announced in 2019; the start of the project was delayed and held over in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

The first tranche of grant funding has been released, and the project partners have agreed to the resumption of the 2‑year project."

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals' core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets, Montepuez and Balama, which are located in Mozambique.

No graphite related news for the month.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

On March 2, Mason Graphite announced:

Mason Graphite li-ion anode material reaches key performance milestone. Mason Graphite inc. is pleased to announce that the Li-ion prototype cells containing Coated Spherical Purified Graphite (“CSPG”) made at pilot-scale with graphite sourced from its Lac Guéret deposit have reached the important testing milestone of 800 charge & discharge cycles while retaining 82.0% of their initial capacity.

The latest results are presented in the graph below.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On March 19, Triton Minerals announced: "Annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020."

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

On March 15, NextSource Materials Inc. announced: "NextSource Materials appoints Sir Mick Davis, Former CEO of Xstrata, Chair of the Board and successfully closes initial tranche of strategic investment by Vision Blue Resources." Highlights include:

"Sir Mick Davis, former CEO of Xstrata Plc, has been appointed Chair of the Board effective immediately.

Completed initial private placement of US$6.1M, which forms the first part of the previously announced Total Financing Package of US$29.5M to fully fund the construction of the Company’s Molo graphite mine in Madagascar committed by Vision Blue Resources Limited, a newly created battery commodity/resource-focused investment company founded by Sir Mick Davis.

Proceeds of initial private placement to be used to fast-track completion of two technical studies to confirm the capital and operating costs for the next phase of mine expansion, and to construct a value-added graphite processing plant to produce SPG (spheronized, purified graphite) for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles."

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On March 2, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Graphite to conduct testing for advanced materials. Gregory Bowes, CEO, commented that, "Extensive characterization work has already confirmed that there are no limits to the applications for which Bissett Creek concentrates will be suitable due to their coarse flake, highly crystalline and pristine nature..."

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On March 8, Talga Resources announced: "Talga's graphene ship coating reaches key milestone in sea trials." Highlights include:

"World’s largest graphene application successfully weathers 1st year of commercial sea trials on hull of 33,000 tonne cargo ship.

Talga's Graphene-additive Talcoat® product proves tough in 15 months of highly corrosive, real world conditions using environmentally friendly and sustainable Swedish graphite feedstock.

Talcoat® enhanced coatings offer potential to inhibit corrosion without use of current metals and chemicals toxic to the environment - sea trials are ongoing."

On March 12, Talga Resources announced: "Talga enters S&P/ASX all ordinaries Index."

On March 12, Talga Resources announced: "Interim report for the half-year ended 31 december 2020."

On March 25, Talga Resources announced: "Vittangi anode project DFS timing update... European travel and access conditions are improving and the impacted study work is expected for completion towards DFS delivery late June 2021."

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia.

On March 15, Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials welcomes governmental review of permitting processes and regulations. Filip Kozlowski, CEO of Leading Edge states “It is not the first time we have seen the launch of a governmental review to address the complicated permitting processes in Sweden, but this recent announcement will now cover the Mining Act and clearly highlights the need for primary critical raw material sources and the importance of those to Swedish industry and the country’s goal to achieve climate neutrality...”

On March 17, Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials to commence testing of ALD coatings for li-ion battery anode materials. Leading Edge Materials Corp. through its subsidiary Woxna Graphite AB (“Woxna”) and Forge Nano, based in Colorado, USA, are pleased to announce development work on coating of graphite anode material from Woxna using Forge Nano’s proprietary Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology. Woxna is developing the downstream processes required to upgrade the flake graphite products from its fully-built and permitted graphite mine in central Sweden to active anode materials that can be sold to lithium-ion battery producers in Europe. In order to qualify as an active anode material natural flake graphite has to be milled, spheronised, purified and lastly coated. The potential added value from the last coating step is significant. A recent price assessment shows average pricing in 2020 for uncoated natural spherical graphite at around US$3,000 per tonne and for coated natural spherical graphite between US$7,000 per tonne (domestic China and non-EU) and US$12,000 per tonne (high-end applications), with an average price of around US$9,500 per tonne for material used in cells for Western OEMs.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite owns the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On March 11, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde announces Phase 2 of what is planned to become North America’s largest fully integrated anode material production facility – Supported by strong economics and carbon neutrality." Highlights include:

".....Its large-scale lithium-ion active anode material facility in Bécancour, Québec (Canada) (“Bécancour VAP project”) is an integral part of its strategy.

Nouveau Monde has acquired a 200,000 m2 parcel in the industrial park of Bécancour, adjacent to its Phase 1 plant located within the facilities of Olin Corporation.

The Phase 1 plant of the Bécancour VAP project is currently under construction, with a planned nameplate capacity of 2 kilotonnes per annum (“ktpa”) of anode material and scheduled to make its first production within 12 months.

The Front-End Loading engineering analysis (“FEL-1”) for Phase 2 has now been completed and supports a strong business case to build a large-scale lithium-ion active anode material facility in Bécancour.

The Phase 2 of the Bécancour VAP project is designed to receive approximately 60 ktpa of flake graphite from Nouveau Monde’s own Matawinie mineral project, or from alternative third-party sources of supply deemed suitable, to be transformed into approximately 42 ktpa of anode material, 3 ktpa of purified flakes and 14 ktpa of micronised graphite representing a valuable process by-product.

At current market prices, and projected costs, the incremental annual operating profit potential of the Phase 2 of the Bécancour VAP project, when at full capacity, is forecasted to be up to US$200 million – depending on the retained raw material supply scenario, which will be in addition to the operating profit potential generated by the direct sales to third-party customers of flake graphite produced by the Matawinie mineral project.

Front-End Loading pre-feasibility engineering analysis (“FEL-2”) is underway with the goal to be completed within 12 months.

The current plan provides for the Phase 2 plant to commence commissioning of its first capacity in Q1 2025.

Nouveau Monde continues to progress qualification activities and commercial discussions with potential customers using material produced at its demonstration facility..."

On March 24, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Following overwhelming shareholder support, Nouveau Monde announces share consolidation in further preparation for potential U.S. listing... on the basis of one new Common Share for every ten currently outstanding Common Shares (the "Consolidation Ratio").

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On March 4, Renascor Resources announced: "Siviour battery anode material project - update." Highlights include:

Project Development:

"Recent flotation optimisation testwork shows improved graphite purities and recovery, validating the flowsheet in preparation of detailed engineering design and presenting opportunities for higher plant productivity and lower unit operating costs for the Graphite Concentrate operation.

Advanced mineral processing trials of Renascor’s eco-friendly, HF-free downstream purification process, which was recently validated in trials by German industrial processing specialists Dorfner Anzaplan1, continue, with results to be used for detailed engineering design for the construction of Renascor’s downstream Purified Spherical Graphite (”PSG”) manufacturing facility.

Final Battery Anode Material Manufacturing Facility Site Selection Assessment has commenced to select and acquire the rights to the site for the PSG downstream processing facility.

Regulatory workstreams and approvals are being prepared for the submission of Renascor’s Program for Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation (“PEPR”).

Stakeholder engagement is progressing well with Letters of Support secured from all levels of government and numerous community and regional groups."

Financing Strategy:

"Letter of in-principle Support received from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (“CEFC”), an Australian Government backed clean energy technology financier.

CEFC in-principle support adds to the in-principle financing support received from Export Finance Australia (“EFA”), and Atradius, the respective export credit agencies of the Australian and Dutch Governments..."

"Customer testing of Siviour PSG is ongoing with a number of leading battery anode material customers for the remaining one-third of Stage 1 PSG.

Negotiation of Binding Offtake Agreements for existing Offtakers is progressing well, with preparation of bulk PSG samples underway."

On March 10, Renascor Resources announced: "Financial report - 31 December 2020."

On March 25, Renascor Resources announced: "Offtake MOU with leading Japanese Trading Company." Highlights include:

"Renascor Resources [ASX: RNU] (“Renascor”) executes non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with leading Japanese-based global trading company, Hanwa Co., Ltd. (“Hanwa”)...

The MOU with Hanwa covers the purchase of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of Purified Spherical Graphite (“PSG”) over a term of up to ten years. This represents approximately one-third of the projected initial PSG production capacity of Renascor’s planned Battery Anode Material operation in South Australia.

Renascor has now achieved potential commitments covering in excess of 100% of Siviour Stage 1 PSG production, after previously executing MOUs and achieving initial product qualification with anode companies Shanxi Minguang New Material Technology Co. Ltd (“Minguang New Material”)3 and Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. (“Zeto”)4.

Renascor is concurrently progressing additional potential PSG offtake agreements and undertaking PSG validation with other anode and battery companies, with a view to securing additional offtake commitments that may allow for an expanded Stage 1production capacity and / or enable a further expansion of the project with additional Stage 2 PSG production capacity."

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR] [FSE:FMK] (OTCQX:ECGFF)

On February 25, EcoGraf Limited announced:

European battery anode materials facility. Australian and European facilities forecast to collectively produce 40,000 tonnes of battery graphite per year. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to provide an update following the Company’s successful capital raising (refer ASX announcement EGR successfully completes A$54.5m Institutional Placement 12 February 2021), which attracted cornerstone investments from a number of significant institutional investors.....The capital raising positions EcoGraf to complete the construction and commissioning of commercial operations at its first facility in Western Australia, based on an initial production capacity of 5,000 tonnes per annum and designed to expand quickly to 20,000 tonnes of battery graphitefor the lithium-ion battery market.

On March 10, EcoGraf Limited announced:

Positive response to proposed US$60m Epanko debt financing. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to report encouraging progress to secure Tanzanian Government approval for the KfW IPEX-Bank US$60 million Epanko Graphite Mine (“Epanko”) debt financing proposal. KfW IPEX-Bank is part of KfW, the development bank of the Federal Republic of Germany and one of the world’s largest development financiers.

On March 11, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Interim financial report."

On March 16, EcoGraf Limited announced: "SungEel HiTech LiB recycling update. Collaboration to include tailored EcoGraf™ process in future lithium-ion battery recycling plants."

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On March 2, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced

ZEN Graphene Solutions announces successful phase 2 cytotoxicity testing results. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a next–gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce successful phase 2 results from cytotoxicity testing of its graphene-based compound. Nucro–Technics recorded no adverse effects after seven days of repeated dosing with concentrations many thousands of times higher than those found to be 99.9% effective against viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

On March 3, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Corp. announce successful health Canada testing requirements of surgical masks. Greg Fenton, ZEN’s CEO, commented, “When we announced our initial agreement with Trebor late last year, it was truly a historic day for ZEN. Now, with the requisite approvals and safety data in place, our initial agreement is poised to become a commercial reality. Importantly, we bring a new innovative product with an added level of protection to our front-line workers and the public while setting the stage for what we believe is substantial growth potential and tremendous value creation. We are extremely excited to have achieved this milestone with our partners at Trebor and expect the demand for personal protective equipment with biocidal protection to grow in tandem with our relationship.”

On March 4, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Constance Lake First Nation sign implementation agreement for Albany Project Development.

On March 17, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions announces successful testing of its graphene compound against antimicrobial-resistant bacteria. ZEN....is pleased to announce successful testing results of its patent-pending graphene-based compound against four gram-positive and nine gram-negative bacteria with antimicrobial-resistance [AMR], including multidrug-resistant variants like methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus [MRSA]. Testing was completed under the direction of Dr. Tony Mazzulli, MD, FRCPC, FACP, Microbiologist-in-Chief and Infectious Disease Specialist at University Health Network/Mount Sinai Hospital, following initial breakthrough results demonstrating that the compound is 99.9% effective against viruses, bacteria, and fungi. With the goal of targeting pathogens in humans, the results are even more significant considering the extremely low minimum inhibitory concentration [MIC] and the excellent safety profile established during Nucro-Technics’ seven-day repeated dose study reported in early March.

On March 17, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions announces 2021 biocidal coating production plans.....to meet the strong demand in the personal protective equipment [PPE] and air filtration markets. ZEN successfully transitioned from bench scale to pilot scale and has begun investing in additional pilot-scale capacity to help meet immediate demands. This intermediate step will significantly increase our current capacity to supply the demand from Trebor RX and provide product for new customers while the design and construction of our industrial-scale expansion continues with our engineering firm.

Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama.

On March 8, Westwater Resources announced:

Westwater Resources announces transfer to the NYSE American Stock Exchange. Westwater Resources, Inc., a battery graphite development company, announced today that it will change its listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American stock exchange on March 19, 2021...

On March 19, Westwater Resources announced:

Westwater Resources common stock begins trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange...

On March 24, Westwater Resources announced:

Westwater Resources pilot program achieves production milestone. 11 metric tonnes of battery-grade graphite products produced for potential customers. Definitive Feasibility Study on schedule for mid-year completion.

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On March 4, Black Rock Mining announced:

FIRB approval received for POSCO equity investment. Tanzanian graphite developer Black Rock Mining Limited has been notified by the Commonwealth Treasurer, on the advice of the Foreign Investment Review Board [FIRB] under the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1974 [Cth], that it has no objection to the acquisition of a 15% interest by POSCO Group of Korea [POSCO] in Black Rock as part of a strategic alliance for the development of the Mahenge Graphite Project (Transaction)... “Access to POSCO’s equity contribution of US$7.5m enables Black Rock and our 100% owned Tanzanian subsidiary Mahenge Resources Ltd, to complete detailed engineering, early site clearance planning and commercial scale product qualification. With this, the Mahenge Graphite Project will be positioned to complete required financing in an efficient and timely manner. The Company anticipates site works in the second half of CY2021, pending resolution of the Government of Tanzania Free Carry Interest Agreement.”

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On March 15, Sovereign Metals announced: "Interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2020."

Other graphite juniors

BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Goldcore Resources Ltd. [TSXV:GEM] (CZSVF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQX:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA], Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], South Star Mining [TSXV:STS] (OTCQB:STSBF), Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L], Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Graphene companies

Archer Materials [ASX:AXE]

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF)

First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCQB:FGPHF)

NanoXplore Inc. [TSXV:GRA] (OTCQX:NNXPF)

Strategic Elements Ltd. [ASX:SOR]

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Conclusion

March saw graphite prices only very slightly higher.

Highlights for the month were:

Biden signs executive order to review critical supply chains.

Investors see ‘gold rush on steroids’ for green battery metals.

Graphite demand appears set to rise substantially with no guarantees that producers will be able to keep up.

U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents.

UBS forecasts natural graphite demand grows by a factor of seven by 2030.

Syrah Resources restarts Balama graphite production ahead of schedule.

Bass Metals Mineral Resource upgrade for Graphmada has increased by 41% to 20.2 million tonnes [MT] of >90% large flake graphite (>180 microns) at 4.0% Total Graphitic Carbon [TGC].

Ceylon Graphite files patent for newly developed biocidal nanocomposite surface coating material.

Next Source Materials completes initial stage of Total Financing Package of US$29.5M to fully fund the construction of the Company’s Molo graphite mine in Madagascar.

Talga's graphene ship coating reaches key milestone in sea trials.

Renascor Resources signs MOU with Hanwa covers the purchase of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of Purified Spherical Graphite (“PSG”) over a term of up to ten years.

EcoGraf A$54.5M capital raising positions EcoGraf to complete the construction and commissioning of commercial operations at its first facility in Western Australia.

ZEN Graphene Solutions announces successful phase 2 cytotoxicity testing results and successful testing of its graphene compound against antimicrobial-resistant bacteria. Also with Trebor Rx Corp. successful health Canada testing requirements of surgical masks.

Westwater Resources changes from the NASDAQ to the NYSE. Westwater produces 11Mt of battery-grade graphite products for potential customers.

Black Rock Mining receives FIRB approval for POSCO equity investment.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.