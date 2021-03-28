Photo by Sushiman/iStock via Getty Images

REITs have been a treacherous place for investors since the pandemic hit last spring. Different sectors within the world of REITs have fared better than others, but to say the least, shopping center REITs have struggled.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) saw its shares fall to less than $4 during the worst of the crisis, but since last fall, the stock has been a rocket ship. Tanger was caught up in the Reddit/short squeeze story that impacted a handful of stocks, and the short squeeze appears to have taken place in January, and again in early March.

Source: StockCharts

Sharp moves higher that are accompanied with big volume spikes are the hallmark of a short squeeze, and while that's a great opportunity to sell if you're long, these spikes higher generally aren't sustainable. Still, Tanger has defied gravity and trades for more than $16 today, which isn't far off from its short squeeze highs of 2021.

However, this rally looks precarious. Tanger has outperformed its peer group by ~80% since November, and the group itself has outperformed the broader market by ~25% since the vaccine announcement was made in that month. In other words, Tanger has been absolutely terrific.

But if we look at the accumulation/distribution line at the top of the chart, we can see that money is flowing out of Tanger on the rips, but isn't flowing back in on the dips. The A/D measures if people are buying the dips intraday, and in short, they just aren't on Tanger. That makes sense to me given the fundamental situation we'll discuss in a bit, so if you're long, you need to keep a close eye on your stop loss level, because these short interest-fueled rallies can unwind in a hurry.

Surviving does not equal thriving

There was certainly a time last year when the survival of shopping REITs like Tanger was in doubt. Stores of nearly every kind were shut down by government mandate, and people were afraid to leave their homes in many cases. For a business that requires people to turn up in droves to spend their money, this was a perfect storm. However, Tanger weathered that storm with additional liquidity, and its survival is no longer in doubt. That's a terrific achievement given what it faced in 2020, but that alone doesn't make the stock worth owning.

The reason is because even though Tanger survived, the damage from last year was - and still is to an extent - significant.

Source: Investor presentation

These stats from Q4 give us a glimpse of the lasting impact 2020's events are having on the trust's results. Rent spreads are down significantly, comparable net operating income plummeted, and occupancy is well off its normal range.

Indeed, we can see just how desperate the occupancy situation is for Tanger today with this handy chart the trust provided.

Source: Investor presentation

Last year ended with Tanger's lowest ever occupancy rate, and by a huge margin. Occupancy had declined in recent years, but at still-high levels in the area of 97%. 2020 saw that number decline to just 92%, and while that means Tanger can re-lease those properties in 2021 and beyond at potentially higher rates, the lost income from the properties sitting empty is painful, and I think it is important to understand that just assuming those properties will be rented is imprudent.

In short, the landscape for physical retail has changed as the pandemic rapidly accelerated the shift towards digital commerce and away from driving to a store. General line retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) thrived during 2020 because of their digital strategies, not because they remained open throughout. This played out in countless other retailers as well, and there is absolutely no evidence to suggest it will reverse course. For Tanger, that's a long-term headwind because digital commerce is the enemy of the shopping center. After all, the incentive for a retailer to simply fulfill digital orders instead of renting premium space at a Tanger outlet is strong.

We can see from revenue below that Tanger wasn't exactly knocking it out of the park before the pandemic, and 2020 has simply made it worse.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The trend here is clear; during the best of times, all Tanger could hope for was essentially flat revenue. Revenue plummeted last year, and very importantly, isn't expected to recover anytime soon. That's something that people buying the stock at $16 may not understand, because this company has been impaired by the pandemic and there is no timetable for a return to pre-pandemic levels. The digital commerce headwind is massive and there is simply nothing Tanger can do to combat it; Tanger is a passenger on this journey.

In addition to that, the decline in revenue is exacerbated by the fact that operating expenses don't move much for REITs, which leads to negative operating leverage when the top line falls. One thing I'll point out for Tanger is that its debt maturities are spread out, but the sheer cost of servicing the debt is yet another uphill battle during the recovery attempt.

Source: Investor presentation

There is no financing cliff for Tanger, and that's important; this is part of the reason why Tanger should survive indefinitely. But the problem with all of this debt is that it isn't free to finance.

Below, I've charted trailing-twelve-month operating income and interest expense, both in millions of dollars, to make my point.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating income spent years in the area of $160 million as I mentioned there was literally no growth from Tanger prior to the pandemic. Interest expense has also been steady in the area of $60 million for years, which was about one-third of operating income in good times. That's a huge amount of interest expense relative to operating profits, but today, it is more than two of every three dollars of operating profits. Just think about that; this trust is on the hook for paying two-thirds of operating profits just to service debt. The debt isn't going anywhere, so this problem isn't going away anytime soon.

And with revenue not slated to rise for at least two years, where is the improvement coming from to fuel the current rally in the stock? I cannot answer that question.

An untenable valuation

It is clear there have been periods of 2021 when Tanger wasn't being valued on fundamentals; short squeezes tend to result in such things. However, trading has calmed down and we can determine a value for Tanger using traditional techniques.

First, this picture of FFO tells us plenty.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Tanger's uninspiring pre-pandemic performance has given way to estimates of ~$1.50 per share for this year and next year. Given the debt problem, as well as very low occupancy, I'm not sure I see an immediate path higher for FFO. I could be wrong and Tanger could fill its open spots at high rates, but I am quite skeptical of that path. I instead see a long slog to try and get back to pre-pandemic levels, which may never happen, as I've explained above.

At any rate, even if we assume $1.50 per share is the right FFO number, the recent rally has taken Tanger back to a very full valuation. Below, we have price to AFFO for the past five years, to give us some historical context.

Source: TIKR.com

The average over this period was 12X AFFO, and today, we're at 14X. keep in mind also that before the world knew what COVID-19 was, Tanger was under 10X AFFO. Why should an entity with enormous headwinds it cannot combat be worth so much more than it was pre-pandemic? Tanger's business has been significantly damaged by the pandemic, with lasting effects. That point cannot be argued by even the most ardent bull. So why is the stock so expensive?

That's the question I cannot answer, and that is why I think any serious REIT investor should steer clear of Tanger. The stock is trading on faith, short interest, or some other factor I cannot quantify. There is simply no justification for a $16+ share price, and Tanger should be avoided.