Nickel's Role In Electrifying Cars

Mar. 28, 2021 10:25 AM ETGCC2 Comments3 Likes
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • Around 15% of the world's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions come from the transportation sector, and policymakers are keen to curb this activity.
  • To meet future emission targets, electric vehicles (EV) play a critical role.
  • We expect EV sales to rise from close to 5% of all vehicle sales to close to 50% by the year 2040 - with the potential for more.

By Nitesh Shah

"I'd just like to re-emphasize, any mining companies out there, please mine more nickel. Wherever you are in the world, please mine more nickel and … go for efficiency, obviously environmentally friendly nickel mining at high volume." Elon Musk, from Tesla's August 2020 quarterly earnings call.

This blog post will dive deep into the technical details of why the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) is strategically over-weight in this battery metal on a long-term view.

Around 15% of the world's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions come from the transportation sector, and policymakers are keen to curb this activity. To meet future emission targets, electric vehicles (EV) play a critical role. We expect EV sales to rise from close to 5% of all vehicle sales to close to 50% by the year 2040 - with the potential for more.

Nickel Batteries

EVs are powered by rechargeable batteries. Batteries provide a reversible chemical reaction, allowing both their discharging and charging processes. During the battery discharging process, the electrical current flows from cathode (+) to anode (-), while the reverse process occurs during charging. Lead acid batteries have been used in conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and are relatively inexpensive.

Nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries are another mature battery technology. These batteries have higher specific energy1 than lead acid batteries, which allows vehicles using them to be lighter. However, NiMH batteries have lower charging efficiency than other forms of batteries and also have issues of self-discharge (up to 12.5% per day under normal room temperature conditions).

These two batteries are now considered obsolete with regard to the main source of energy for battery powered EVs.

Nickel in Battery Cathodes

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery is currently the dominant technology powering EVs today and is likely to remain so for the next decade. There are many variants of Li-ion batteries but manufacturers are focusing on those with excellent longevity. These batteries have even higher specific energy than NiMH. But this doesn't mean that nickel chemistries have come to the end of the road in battery technology.

There are four principal components of a Li-ion battery: cathode and anode active materials, electrolytes and separators. Within Li-ion battery technology, various cathode chemistries exist at a commercial level such as lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium manganese oxide (LMO), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA).

Nickel is thus one of the key cathodes utilized by Li-ion batteries, as it is present in NMC and NCA.

By 2018, the NMC cathode was already the dominant cathode material in Li-ion batteries, having overtaken LFP that year. NMC is expected to continue to grow, accounting for more than half of cathode solutions by 2025 and then close to 90% by 2030 (figure 1).

Figure 1: Cathode Active Materials in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Toward Higher Nickel Weighting

Not only are cathodes with nickel becoming more popular, the nickel content of those cathodes is increasing. Due to price volatility and the risky supply chain of cobalt, manufacturers have been keen to diversify away from the metal, favoring higher nickel loadings in the chemistry. Most of the world's supply and proved reserves of cobalt come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (figure 2). The country is notorious for human rights violations, including the use of child labor in many of the country's artisanal mines. Sourcing cobalt that is completely free from this risky supply chain is difficult.

Figure 2: World Cobalt Mine Production and Reserves (2019)

In addition, increasing the nickel content of the cathodes can promote higher energy densities. This can help improve range and reduce weight of vehicles.

The move to higher nickel chemistries is underway. A few years ago, in the NMC cathode, each of the three atoms-nickel, manganese, cobalt-was applied in equal proportions, known as NMC-111. Manufacturers are increasingly finding a path to a weighting of eight parts nickel relative to one-part manganese and one-part cobalt, known as NMC-811. We aren't there yet, although six-parts nickel, two-parts manganese, two-parts cobalt (NMC-622) is commercially ready and being utilized. The International Energy Agency estimates that in 2019, 16% of EVs manufactured were utilizing NMC-622 cathodes (up from 7% in 2018).

Figure 3 highlights how NMCs with higher nickel loading can be lighter than other cathodes. NCAs that have a similar weight to NMC-811 are mainly manufactured by Panasonic and used in Teslas. They also have a similar nickel content to NMC-811.

Figure 3: Element Requirements in kg/kWh

Challenges in Increasing Nickel Content

In the NMC cathode, nickel is the main cathode active material, and manganese and cobalt help with chemical and structural stability. Therefore, maintaining the chemical and structural stability is the key challenge when migrating to higher nickel chemistries. Several manufacturers claim they are close to commercializing NMC 811, and the market expects this solution will be the mainstay some time around 2025.

Higher Purity Nickel Market Likely to Remain Tight

We see these shifts in battery cathode chemistries as positive for nickel demand. Currently batteries constitute less than 5% of nickel demand. But that is likely to rise to close to 30% of nickel demand by the year 2040, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Trends in battery demand will have an increasing influence over nickel prices, shifting away from stainless steel as nickel's main price driver today. The stainless steel market uses both Class 1 (high-purity) and Class 2 (low-purity) nickel. Historically only Class 1 has been suitable for battery-grade chemistries. The tightness in the Class 1 market will likely be more acute for that reason.

The nickel that underlies the London Metals Exchange futures contract is Class 1.

WisdomTree recently re-positioned our broad-based diversified commodity strategy, GCC, to include a structural over-weight in nickel and industrial metals-for their role in the decarbonization trend.

1Specific energy or massic energy is energy per unit mass. It is also sometimes called gravimetric energy density.

Important Risks Related to this Article

Nitesh Shah is an employee of WisdomTree UK Limited, a European subsidiary of WisdomTree Asset Management Inc.'s parent company WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Prior to 12/21/20, the ticker symbol "GCC" was used for an exchange-traded commodity pool trading under a different name and strategy.

There are risks associated with investing including the possible loss of principal. An investment in this Fund is speculative, involves a substantial degree of risk, and should not constitute an investor's entire portfolio. One of the risks associated with the Fund is the complexity of the different factors which contribute to the Fund's performance. These factors include use of commodity futures contracts. Derivatives can be volatile and may be less liquid than other securities and more sensitive to the effects of varied economic conditions. The value of the shares of the Fund relate directly to the value of the futures contracts and other assets held by the Fund and any fluctuation in the value of these assets could adversely affect an investment in the Fund's shares. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

GCC will not be invested in physical commodities. Futures may be affected by backwardation and contango. Backwardation: A market condition in which a future's price is lower in the distant delivery months than in the near delivery months. As a result, the Fund may benefit because it would be selling more expensive contracts and buying less expensive ones on an ongoing basis. Contango: A condition in which distant delivery prices for futures exceeds spot prices, often due to costs of storing and inuring the underlying commodity. Opposite of backwardation. As a result, the Fund's total return may be lower than might otherwise be the case because it would be selling less expensive contracts and buying more expensive ones.

Commodities and futures are generally volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investments in commodities may be affected by overall market movements, changes in interest rates and other factors such as weather, disease, embargoes and international economic and political developments.

References to specific securities and their issuers are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as, recommendations to purchase or sell such securities.

Nitesh Shah, Director of Research, WisdomTree Europe

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.4K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.