DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) has seen a challenging public debut as the company went public amidst a correction in the wider technology space as well as the world called SPACs. The company looks like quite a decent play with stable growth, albeit not very spectacular.

However, the company is profitable already, or at least it is breaking even, as the relative sales multiples look reasonable. However, the correction in the wider momentum names took this stock as a victim as well, with shares 15% below the offering price. Despite this sizeable move, it still is not enough of a pullback to lure appeal for me.

Simplifying Cloud Computing

The goal of the company is to simplify cloud computing, thereby allowing developers and businesses to write and develop the actual software which can be used for great applications and improvements in our everyday lives.

The company was founded nearly a decade ago with an understanding that cloud would be the new way to build modern business applications and believing that especially individual developers and small businesses were poorly serviced by the early cloud computing providers. Therefore, the company specifically targets these SMBs and individuals, thereby allowing them and their businesses to thrive based on accessibility, low prices, ease of usage and reliability. The company cannot do this alone and therefore embraces open source software and a community to provide for all the qualities in its offering, including a real culture of help with many resources listed online.

In the near decade long period since being founded, the company has grown to have quite some size, serving more than half a million customers in nearly 200 countries, with a very active community as well.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters initially aimed to sell 16.5 million shares in a range between $44 and $47 per share as solid demand resulted in pricing taking place at the high end of that range. To provide a sense of comfort, Tiger Global Management and some other parties indicated to buy $175 million worth of stock at the offer price.

The deal will bring gross proceeds of $775 million, which, together with a pre-IPO net cash position of around $100 million, results in a net cash position which comfortably exceeds the $800 million mark. A share count of 105.3 million shares gives the company a $4.95 billion equity valuation, or approximately $4.15 billion net of cash.

The actual operating performance to "justify" this valuation is as follows. The company generated $203 million in sales in 2018 on which it lost approximately $27 million on an operating basis. Revenues were up by 25% to $255 million in 2019 as losses rose slightly in absolute terms to $30 million, at the same time narrowing on a relative basis.

Revenues rose by a similar 25% percentage to $318 million in 2020 as losses were essentially cut in half to $15 million. This is undoubtedly partially the result of Covid-19 resulting in some expenses being slashed (mostly travel of course and some acquisition costs). On the other hand, marketing expenses run at percentages in the low teens in relation to revenues indicating that growth is really being "pulled" instead of being "pushed".

If we look at the actual impact of Covid-19 in terms of the performance throughout 2020, the impact was largely absent on the topline, with growth rates being very stable on a year-over-year basis between all quarters. Continued operating leverage means that the company was actually very modestly profitable in the final quarter of the year, which is comforting.

With fourth quarter revenues running at an annual rate of $350 million, we are basically looking at a business with these kinds of revenues, stable growth around 25% and realistically running break-even operations now. With shares having fallen victim to a weak sentiment, and these shares trading at $40, the enterprise valuation has fallen to about $3.4 billion, for a 10 times sales multiple. Comparing to some other recent IPOs, that seems almost like a fair multiple, although most of these stocks have sold off quite a bit in recent weeks.

A Final Word

I am quite positive that if this public offering had been timed a few weeks earlier shares could and likely would have traded above the $50 mark, probably comfortably above that mark. The biggest risk in the near term seems to be the sentiment relating to stocks with a speculative element and related to that changes in interest rates because of a lack of earnings and high valuations.

On the other hand, the 10 times sales multiple is very reasonable, as the real concern is which of these names is the long term winner in this market. After all, the company is subject to technological changes and faces stiff competition from the likes of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (IBM), among quite a few others.

Amidst all of this I am placing this company on my watch list, yet with the wider sector facing a big turn lower at this moment, I am not yet contemplating a position here around the $40 mark. If shares were set to fall further, I might consider a small allocation, as I am upping my stake here across the wider technology sector these days.