Consumer staple manufacturer Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was an initial winner in the pandemic-altered trading of 2020. The company was in the right place at the right time for things like toilet paper and diapers when the world needed it, and KMB was all the better for it. But the shine came off of that trade several months ago, and the stock has been range bound ever since.

I've annotated the channel the stock has held since October, with upper resistance at ~$142, and lower support at ~$127. That's the range until one side of it breaks, but to be honest, I don't see a catalyst for an upside or downside break at the moment. KMB is just middle-of-the-road and while that means capital gains are probably a long way off in any sort of meaningful quantity, dividend investors may find KMB in a sweet spot.

I'll detail why I don't think KMB is going anywhere anytime soon below, but before we leave the chart, the accumulation/distribution line in the bottom panel is pretty telling. After the peak in August of last year, investors have been selling rips and not buying the dips. That has helped contribute to the lack of performance in the stock, and until we see a meaningful move up in the A/D line, KMB is likely to remain range bound.

This KMB looks a lot like the old one

Kimberly-Clark has a years-long history of strategic initiatives that, to be honest, all look exactly the same. In addition to that lack of new strategy, the company is already wildly successful by many measures. When you combine these factors with the fact that the company isn't exactly in high-growth categories, it is easy to see why KMB has struggled to move the needle.

Source: Investor presentation

There aren't many companies that can claim widespread leadership positions in categories across the globe, but KMB can. Its brands are unique and well respected, and that shows up in the company's market share percentages. That's all great, but it also means the runway for more growth is pretty short considering the only real way to grow organically is to increase its lead. That's not impossible, but a company with very low market share has a better shot at such a thing, because acquiring new customers at a 10th place market share is much easier on a percentage basis than it is from the 1st position.

Over time, this combination of factors has manifested in ho-hum revenue performances.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This revenue chart looks like you could go bowling on it, it is so flat. Even last year, when KMB should have seen a massive influx of additional revenue, gains were slim. The same story is true for this year and next year, as KMB's growth initiatives focus on the developing world.

Its strategy from a product perspective has centered around premiumization, or going up market in existing categories, as well as going all-in on developing and emerging markets. Essentially, premiumization is just making a nicer, more expensive version of an existing product. It works, so I don't blame KMB for trying. But at the same time, this lever for growth is only incremental, as we've seen for years. And with KMB's aforementioned competitive lead in so many categories in so many countries, even focusing on developing economies yields modest growth results; that's what happens when you're already winning.

Source: Investor presentation

KMB's "new" strategy is called "K-C Strategy 2022", which is a name only a Board member could love, but it looks exactly the same as the old strategy. For as long as I can remember, KMB has focused on cost savings as its primary growth attribute; it is the central tenet of this plan, and was basically the only focus of the Focus On Cost Reductions Everywhere, or FORCE, plan that was formerly in place.

Source: Investor presentation

KMB has, to be fair, come up with a massive amount of cost savings over the years, but we know from history - as well as logic - that there is only so much any company can cut. This works to an extent, but there has to be an end date to the effectiveness of this way of thinking. It does beg the question, however, that if there were apparently ~$2 billion of cost savings to be had before 2018, what in the world was KMB wasting so much money on? That's a discussion for another day, but one wonders just how long this can carry on.

The interesting thing is that if we look at the relationship between revenue and operating margins - the latter of which should rise precipitously as costs fall - we don't necessarily see a particularly inspiring result.

Below, we have revenue in millions of dollars and operating margins as a percentage of revenue, both on a trailing-twelve-month basis.

Source: TIKR.com

Call me crazy but I don't see strong evidence of all of the money KMB has saved. I don't doubt the company can find ways to claim it has saved billions of dollars, but where is it? Increased advertising spending has taken some away over the years, including at times last year, but this simply isn't good enough to me.

Valuation looks full

So we know revenue is gradually upward sloping, and that operating margin has been unreliable in the past. The third pillar of EPS growth is share repurchases, but KMB doesn't do a great deal of that either. Even when it does, it issues lots of shares each year for employee compensation.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That combination of factors leads to what we see above, which is a rather muted growth outlook, but one that looks better than revenue. Analysts see incremental growth this year and next year, and I will not argue with that.

KMB's revenue growth should be slight, margins are unpredictable, and share repurchases are good for a low single digit tailwind. Thus, I think these estimates look about right, +/- a bit.

That creates a bit of a problem considering the valuation looks pretty full to me.

Source: TIKR.com

Shares are in the middle of their historical range, but to be fair, are slightly below that of the period immediately preceding the pandemic. Still, on the whole, shares trade for ~18X forward earnings, and the recent range has been 16X to 20X, give or take. KMB could see one or two handles of gains or losses in the forward multiple, but it is about where it should be to my eye.

To sum it up, we have a stock that is fairly/fully valued, a new strategy that looks exactly like the old one, middling revenue growth, unpredictable margins, and a smidgen of growth from share repurchases. All of that, in my view, adds up to a range bound stock.

"But all I care about is income"

Then you've come to the right place! KMB has an absolutely fantastic dividend increase streak that is closing in on half a century, and to my eye, the good times will continue to roll for years to come on that front.

Source: TIKR.com

Cash flow per share has moved up and down over time, but KMB delivers. Its leadership position in its categories means it can generate fairly reliable cash, which is how it pays that prodigious dividend.

Source: Seeking Alpha

KMB doesn't do token increases, as its average increase in the past five years is about 4%. That's not bad, and for an income stock with an extremely long history of increases, that may just be enough.

The yield has come off the floor as well, which resulted from the sharp rally last year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The yield is about twice that of the S&P 500, and we know KMB's payout is reliable, and will almost certainly continue to grow for many years to come. To me, this is the only reason to buy KMB. I don't see it getting out of its range anytime soon, and I don't see any reason fundamentally to buy the stock. But if it is a 2X market yield you fancy, KMB is a good pick.