Photo by Aslan Alphan/E+ via Getty Images

Regular readers are by now familiar with the parameters of this series on Building a Sustainable Income Portfolio. The objectives may sound cliché, but let’s repeat them once again so we know what I’m trying to accomplish: High, current, retirement income with sustainable capital. Pay attention to what’s not included: We’re not looking for short- or long-term capital gains; we want to preserve capital. We aren’t looking to beat the market other than the market subset that reflects those priorities. We’re not building for the future; we’re concerned entirely with the here and now through the next decade or so.

To get there will, in my view, require what sounds like an oxymoron: conservative risk-taking. Everyone will tell you pushing for high yield is a risky undertaking. Seeking Alpha is loaded with contributors and, especially, commenters who remind us of that on a regular basis. And they have a point. Therefore, what we want is that high-income with a conservative, risk-balanced portfolio. I think today’s subject, John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) is a good fit in that mix.

I’ll start with the fund’s recent chart relative to the CEF universe represented by Cohen and Steers CEF Opportunity Fund (FOF), a fund of funds for CEFs which I covered as the opening fund in this series.

Some key points from this chart. PDT ran steadily ahead of the CEF market until the COVID apocalypse hit. Both PDT and the CEF market have been slow to recover. The market-price chart (total return) for the broad market has, however, taken on an upturn this year that PDT has not shared even as its NAV returns have kept pace with the CEF universe’s recovery.

Comparing PDT’s NAV and price pre- and post-COVID crash, we get some additional insights into the fund’s recovery.

PDT ran a consistent premium going into the crash. Its early recovery looked primed to reset that premium, but it faltered and has been running near par for the past few months. Net result is that PDT is now 24% below its pre-COVID market-price high and 14% below the NAV high. The fund that was running a premium in the low teens is now selling at a discount.

But there has been no change in PDT’s monthly distribution so the fund that was yielding a satisfactory, but modest, 6.3% at its market high is now yielding nearly a third more with its hefty 8.2% distribution rate.

Premium/Discount

PDT has an interesting Premium/Discount history.

It has not had a sustained discount since 2016. Over the past five years, its premium has ranged into the double digits for about a quarter of the time and the high single-digits for more than half. Its present valuation (-0.56) looks to be an anomaly. This is borne out by the Z-scores and average premiums for the past five years.

These are the lowest Z-scores in the category where values range above 2 and the vast majority are positive.

There’s a recurring correlation in CEFs that reflects the relationship between yields and valuations. Within a category, there is a tendency for premiums and discounts to equilibrate market yields. Thus, funds with high yields at NAV tend to have higher valuations while those with lower yields at NAV tend toward deeper discounts. Other factors clearly come into play in determining valuation, but I’ve found this to be a useful indicator of under- and over-valuation. Here is the current status of PDT’s category.

The filled circle represents PDT.

Funds below the trendline tend to be undervalued and have potential to move into richer valuations. The correlation here is not as strong as it sometimes is (r2=0.11) so it may be less predictive than it might be. But I will note that PDT appears to be a meaningful outlier because removing it from the analysis pushes that r2 to 0.23. This lends support to the thesis that PDT is primed to see its discount erode and move to a premium.

Distribution

This introduction might start to suggest that the distribution could be at risk. Let’s examine it.

PDT last changed its monthly distribution in November 2017. It raised the monthly payout from $0.0917 to $0.0975 a share, a 6.33% raise. It has maintained that payment since.

For most of 2019, it was reporting $0.0442 (45% of the distribution) as return of capital. Recent values for RoC have ranged from 0 to $0.003 (about 3% of the distribution). If managers didn't drop the distribution in 2019, I'd not expect any imminent threat to it at this time.

Here’s the Cefconnect chart of distribution history since 1993.

There was a trend of distribution cuts through the two big downturns early in this period, but since 2009 we see a mirror image. There’s been a steady stream of raises with occasional year-end specials (seen as those spikes in the chart).

PDT’s yield has been running near 8% since the recovery. With the exception of the yield spike that marked the depths of the COVID crash, this is a level it has not seen in at least five years.

I would expect to see a reversion of PDT’s yield down to something closer to where it was in 2019 into early 2020. Why? First, the current state of the CEF market has driven many funds to higher than accustomed valuations. PDT, which for years retained a solid premium, has not really joined that trend. Just the opposite, its discount is well below its accustomed valuation. Second, investors continue to demonstrate a hunger for yield, making PDT a prime candidate to benefit from that trend as well. With its NAV on the rise, it would seem reasonable to expect a market price move to accompany that rise. But the past month’s 8.5% NAV increase has barely affected the market price.

If, as I expect, market price starts to catch up with NAV increase, the yield will begin dropping. A purchase of the fund now can lock in that 8% yield.

Fund Characteristics

Both cefconnect and Morningstar consider PDT as a preferred stock fund. The fund is, however, more complex than a pure preferred fund. Only 38% of its portfolio is preferred stock.

(source: Cefconnect)

The investment mix by sector is heavy in Utilities (over half) and Financials)(about a quarter), followed by Energy in third place.

(source: Fund Website)

The lower chart shows that this mix has been fairly stable over the past five years with a steady increase in exposure to the Utilities and Energy sectors and a decreasing allocation to Financials.

Looking to how the PDT portfolio fits with other holdings, it’s worth noting that there is essentially no exposure to Information Technology or Healthcare, sectors that have become overrepresented in many other fund portfolios.

Performance

The fund compares performance to two benchmarks: A CEF Preferred Stock index, and Blended Benchmark that comprises a 70:30 mix of Preferred Stock and S&P 500 Indexes (see fund website for details). Fund performance vs these categories has been erratic. As we noted the fund did not handle the COVID crash well and has been slow to recover making 2020 a poor year. It also turned it a poor showing in 2018 which was a bad year for the comps and a worse one for PDT. On the other hand, 2019 was a fine year with the fund ahead of its comps at both NAV and market price. Previous years see NAV beating the benchmarks with regularity and market price return topping them more often than not.

Overall, this performance record is consistent with our goals. The high income is not hurting the fund at NAV or market, although in tough times it tends to give up more than its benchmarks. This last point is not to be unexpected, particularly the market price drops. Such is the fate of a CEF in a down market when market losses are exaggerated by premium/discount loses. Notice that in all but 2020 debacle NAVs hold up reasonably well against the comps in down years, while market returns struggle.

Risks

The risks that most investors are familiar with obviously apply. These include market risk and interest rate risk. The fund also uses derivative strategies, including futures and credit swaps.

Then there are risks that apply to closed-end funds.

PDT is a leveraged CEF. Effective leverage is 35%, which makes it the most highly leveraged CEF in the preferred category. Leverage risk is always a factor that investors must consider in CEF, most of which use leverage to generate above-market income. Leverage will exaggerate downdraws in poor markets and enhance gains in good ones.

CEFs, even those that are not leveraged, generally are more volatile than the broader market. The nature of these funds is such that they sell for discounts or premiums. Variations in market valuation tend to exaggerate market swings. To the extent one views volatility as risk, it is a greater risk factor in CEFs than other investment categories.

Risk to the distribution takes two forms. First, there is always the risk that the fund can cut the distribution. PDT’s management has a good record in recent years of growing its distribution, but potential investors must be aware that this is no indication of where the distribution may move in the future. Complicating the risk to income is the reality that a CEF distribution cut is most commonly accompanied by a cut to the fund’s valuation: Premiums shrink and discounts deepen. It is not uncommon to see double-digit downturns in a fund’s market price with little or no movement of the NAV following a distribution cut announcement.

Finally, investors who hold CEFs for income should realize that they provide little hedge against inflation. Distributions tend to be stable for extended periods of time. Distribution increases are a cause for celebration rather than an expectation. Distribution cuts are not uncommon. The high yields are attractive, but with little to no portfolio growth, there is little to no income increase to counter losses to inflation.

Summary

I like PDT in the present market. Over the fund’s existence, it has been very popular with CEF investors. Few funds have seen the extended time at premium valuations that one finds in PDT’s history. Those few typically fall into two categories: Those that overpay their earnings and suffer continual capital depletion, which we will of course avoid; and those that have earned a reputation for excellent management and category-leading returns to shareholders. PDT historically has done an excellent job of sustaining capital while generating a high NAV yield, putting it much closer to that second category than the first.

For whatever reasons, and it’s not too difficult to pinpoint what those may be, the fund has had a slow recovery from the COVID-crisis downdraw. The year since the low point of the downdraw has not been kind to PDT’s portfolio allocation strategies. PDT’s slow recovery reflects prevailing market trends, which had been running at nearly 180 degrees to its favored allocation schemes.

Recent movement in the fund’s NAV reflects the present market rotation. The big question is: Will the market price follow NAV? My view is that PDT’s category-leading yield at >8% will be the catalyst driving market price back into the premium territory the fund had been accustomed to. If I’m correct, investors can lock in an 8% yield and look forward to a margin of safety that premium valuation will confer. If I’m wrong, there’s the same income and PDT’s same history of paying that high income without capital depletion.

I see an opportunity to get that sustainable, high NAV yield without having it diluted by a premium.

I also like the conservative portfolio, both in general for a sustainable income portfolio and specifically for the positioning in today’s market where I see a heavier than usual allocation to the Utilities sector as an attractive positioning. The portfolio also complements other CEF equity holdings that may be more in line with the broader market’s heavier weighting to more volatile, and more richly valued, sectors such as Information Technology and Healthcare.