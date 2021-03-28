ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) has seen a very successful public offering in a week in which many recent IPOs, technology names, and SPACs have seen a fierce sell-off. This provides confidence to investors yet at the same time, the valuations seem quite high. That does not just relate to traditional competitors, but online competitors as well.

This premium valuation and recent growth slowdown make me a bit cautious, as I see no reason to initiate a position here.

Car Auctions

ACV is an online automotive marketplace which since its founding in 2015, has grown rather spectacularly. The company aims to become the most efficient digital marketplace for the buying and selling of used vehicles based on transparency and comprehensive data.

The company currently lists nearly 400,000 cars with more than 16,000 marketplace participants active here. The company facilitated a gross merchandise value of $3 billion last year as the company takes a relatively steep "cut", with revenues exceeding the $200 million mark. Sales nearly doubled from 2019, as surprisingly enough Covid-19 hardly had an impact on the results.

The company enables deals and commercial partners to buy and sell vehicles in a trustworthy and efficient manner. Since inception, it has facilitated more than 750,000 transactions between 21,000 partners. These deals are occurring through a 20-minute live auction, which is easily accessible with the company furthermore providing ease of a transaction as it facilitates transportation, financing, and assurance as well.

The potential for the company is huge as the US automotive market is very large yet at the same time complex and a bit outdated. The sale of 78 million units in 2019 generated $1.7 trillion in sales, with some 22 million vehicles sold in the wholesale market, responsible for over $230 billion in sales. Based on the $3 billion gross merchandise value number posted in 2020, the company holds a market share of just over a percent based on the wholesale segment.

Valuation And Offering Thoughts

Management and underwriters of ACV's shares initially aimed to sell 16.55 million shares in a price range between $20 and $22 per share, as this number was already raised by $2 from the indicative range provided in the week ahead of the offering.

Demand for the SoftBank-backed company pushed interest for the shares as pricing was set at $25 per share. The company generated $414 million in gross proceeds as a result of this strong pricing. If we include the $233 million in the existing net cash position ahead of the offering, I peg pro-forma net cash around $620 million.

With a total of 154.1 million shares outstanding following the public offering, the equity of the company is awarded a $3.85 billion valuation at the offer price. After adjusting for the net cash position, the enterprise valuation falls to $3.23 billion.

This valuation is based on a firm, which generated $35 million in sales in 2018 on which it reported an operating loss of $36 million. Sales tripled to nearly $107 million in 2019 as losses rose to $79 million, albeit coming down a bit on a relative basis. Revenues rose another 95% in 2020 to levels just over $208 million as operating losses were cut in half on an absolute basis to $40 million.

Of interest these days is to see how the company fared during the pandemic. First quarter sales in 2020 rose 137% on an annual basis as a 103% increase in second quarter sales was rather comforting, widely regarded as the height of the pandemic, at least in terms of the measures imposed on companies and consumers at the time.

Third quarter sales growth accelerated slightly to 112% yet a 52% increase in fourth quarter sales marks quite a dramatic slowdown if you ask me. It seems that it surprised the company as well. After the company already reported a small profit in the third quarter, a big loss was again reported in the fourth quarter, hinting that the growth slowdown surprised management as well.

Based on the results, at the moment, the company is generating revenues at a rate of $200-$250 million as losses are largely contained. With shares having risen to $30 in the first day of trading, I peg the enterprise valuation at exactly $4 billion. This is equivalent to around 16-20 times annualized earnings based on the run rate quantified above.

Some Thoughts

Truth be told, a 50% return from essentially the preliminary offering range in this sentiment, in which recent high-fliers in the technology and SPAC market have sold off quite aggressively, is quite an achievement. This makes that valuations have risen to roughly 16-20 times sales as losses appear quite modest, yet the real question is what the growth rate is. After all, sales rose more by more than 100% on an annual basis in the first three quarters of the year with growth essentially cut in half in the fourth quarter.

The burn rate does not appear to be the major challenge, as the real question is what the growth rate and competitive situation are, and the potential of margins and thus earnings if the business model becomes more mature. Other risks include the quality of the goods being auctioned, competitive offerings, and the fact that large buyers and sellers might organize their own pools to circumvent the rather steep fees. After all, the company generated revenues equal to nearly 7% of gross merchandise value in 2020.

If we compare the valuation with that of other players, I mostly look at the sales multiple as earnings are non-existing at this point. A traditional name like KAR Auction Services (KAR) trades at much lower valuations. The company generated $2.19 billion in sales in 2020, with those sales down more than a fifth on an annual basis. The company saw its earnings being cut in more than half to $136 million, still a very profitable operation. Its 81 million shares, which trade around $15 imply a $1.2 billion equity valuation roughly at 0.5 times sales, with the valuation actually coming in below the reported book value on the balance sheet in part because of a sizable goodwill position. Comparisons are further complicated as the company has quite a heavy balance sheet, including quite some financing receivables, among others.

A new kid in town is Vroom (VRM). While it has lost half of its value from the peak at $75 per share, it sees rapid growth as well. Total revenues rose 14% to $1.36 billion with more than 50% growth in the e-commerce operations compensating for declines in the more traditional side of the business. The company is still losing quite some money; in fact, it posted a net loss of $202 million last year.

A share count of 132 million shares works down to $5 billion equity valuation, based on the simple equity valuation (as the balance sheet here includes some vehicle assets and related liabilities as well). This is equivalent to roughly 4 times sales, which is a far lower multiple than ACV Auctions, even as e-commerce now represents the majority of sales already for Vroom.

Given these comparables and the fact that many public offerings in this sphere have not been a major success (in fact the contrary), I am leaning cautious here. This track record of peers and the fact that ACV trades at a far higher sales multiple makes me a bit cautious here, certainly as the growth rate in the fourth quarter fell off a cliff.