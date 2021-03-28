After covering Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) in March of 2020, it's time to analyze the company again as I want to achieve two things in this article. First of all, I want to explain why it's a fantastic dividend growth stock for investors who don't mind getting a very low yield right now. The other reason is to explain why it's a good growth stock for somewhat conservative investors not willing to bet on a stock that might do well 10-20 years from now. Mastercard is generating a ton of cash, reporting strong sales and earnings growth, and using its cash to reward investors through buybacks and rapidly rising dividends. In this article, I will give you the details.

Source: Mastercard

A Fantastic (Dividend) Growth Stock

By now, I guess almost everyone knows that I don't discuss high (expected) growth stocks on Seeking Alpha. The simple reason is that I don't care about them. I haven't owned any growth stocks last year and don't analyze stocks that could do very well 10-20 years from now. That might cause me to miss a few very good stocks, but it also prevents me from buying into very volatile stocks that end up missing all expectations. I am of course talking about stocks like Plug Power (PLUG) or small-cap EVs, SPACs, etc.

What I like are dividend growth stocks that already do well and are still expected to continue their long-term growth streak. Mastercard is one of the best stocks in this category.

What makes Mastercard so wonderful is its ability to leverage its business as it's a financial services provider. That means that the company can expand its business without having to consistently invest in new capital ("CapEx"). The company has spent $340 million in CapEx in 2020, which is also what analysts expect the company to spend in 2021 and 2022. The good news continues as the company's operating cash flow is rising. In 2020, cash from operations came in at $7.2 billion. This number is expected to rise to $10.9 billion in 2022. Based on subdued CapEx, free cash flow in 2020 was $6.9 billion.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2020/2021 expectations)

I want to continue to talk about free cash flow as it shows the quality of the company. Free cash flow is almost 100% of net income. Additionally, since 2010, and including 2022, free cash flow is rising by roughly 15.7% per year. This didn't even start recently and is the reason why I like the company. Investors get to benefit from strong free cash flow now instead of 10 years from now.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2020/2021 expectations)

With that said, the company uses its cash to acquire growth. In 2020, the company spent $990 million on (cash) acquisitions. Additionally, dividends worth $1.6 billion were paid. This translates to an average dividend of $1.64. Over the past 5 years, dividend growth has been roughly 19% per year. Furthermore, the company spent $4.6 billion on stock buybacks. Since 2012, the company has reduced the number of diluted shares outstanding from 2.4 million to 1.0 million.

Data by YCharts

Yet, despite achieving free cash flow after buying back shares and paying dividends, Mastercard decided to issue new Senior Notes due between 2027 and 2050 with a total value of $4.0 billion (before fees). These notes yield between 3.4% and 3.9% and show how cheap this company gets to borrow. I am not surprised that Mastercard used the low rate environment in 2020 to get some cheap funding for future projects. Debt investors and management know they can easily repay new debt in the future, so, why not enhance the total cash position?

As a result, the company has currently more than $10.6 billion in cash and short-term investments. This is enough to repay almost the company's entire long-term debt of currently $12.0 billion (excluding the current portion of LT-debt).

As a result, the company has only $2.5 billion in net debt and $6.5 billion in book value equity.

Source: TIKR.com

With that said, let's discuss valuation.

Valuation - It's All About Growth

Right now, Mastercard is yielding 0.5%. That's far below what any dividend investor would call acceptable. That's why it's all about the dividend growth rate, which makes Mastercard not a suitable investment for most retirees or people who are close to retirement. Let's assume the company's dividend is going to grow by 20% per year for the next few years. That's not a prediction, only an example. Based on a dividend of $1.76, that would imply an annual dividend of $7.57 in 8 years. Based on the current stock price of $362, that would imply a 2.1% yield. A 20% per year dividend growth rate would more than likely mean that the stock is going to triple again, but I just wanted to make clear what investors need to keep in mind when deciding if Mastercard is a stock they should add - given their individual time horizon.

Furthermore, the stock is trading at 57x earnings. That's close to a multi-year high. The same goes for EV/EBITDA. However, in this case, I like to use the P/E ratio given the company's extremely low debt load and subdued interest expenses. Keeping this in mind, analysts expect Mastercard to generate $10.4 in EPS in 2022. That would translate to a valuation of 34x earnings - a very acceptable valuation.

Data by YCharts

I also need to say that Mastercard did not sell-off like other growth stocks this year. That's entirely based on the fact that Mastercard does deliver value now AND in the future. So, while the stock might continue to go sideways for a while it will not sell-off when interest rates continue to drift higher. The company's debt load is very low and investors don't have to discount potential growth 10-20 years from now.

Takeaway

Mastercard is great for a number of reasons. The company has a fantastic business model that allows it to generate (and rapidly grow) free cash flow, which it uses to acquire new businesses, buy back shares, and rapidly boost its dividend. The company is delivering value now, meaning it is less prone to higher rates than high (future) growth businesses. It also has an extremely healthy balance sheet, which lowers potential risks for investors.

Unfortunately, after rising more than 50% since my 2020 write-up, the stock isn't cheap. The good news is that the company isn't overvalued either. If you want financial exposure now, I think Mastercard is a good buy. My strategy is to put the stock on my watchlist to buy it on dips. Mastercard is a buy on any weakness, in my opinion.

Source: FINVIZ

The most realistic risks facing investors are an economic recession or general stock market corrections that (almost) always lead to a lower Mastercard stock price. I believe the company's risks are limited and the risk/reward for long-term investors is quite good. Even at $363 per share.

Let me know what you think!