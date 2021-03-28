Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) isn’t out of the woods yet, but it seems to have shaken off the worst impacts of the pandemic. More encouragingly from a long-term strategic viewpoint, there are signs of structural improvement in business performance, especially on margins. I remain bullish on the name.

Trading Has Almost Fully Recovered or Improved in Many Markets

An unscheduled trading update this month contained good news. The company said that since December, it has continued to see a strong rebound. It now expects revenue and adjusted operating profit to be ahead of consensus expectations.

For the fourth quarter, it forecast comparable store retail sales of 28-32% higher than last year. In its fourth quarter the prior year, comparable store sales saw a 27% decline. So on my maths, that suggests that comparable store sales for the fourth quarter are expected to come in at 93-96% of their level from two years previously, before the pandemic.

Bear in mind that not all stores were open as normal in the fourth quarter due to local pandemic and lockdown restrictions. So to turn in that level of performance at the aggregate level suggests that in many markets, stores are either selling close to pre-pandemic levels, or in fact more than before. That is consistent with data the company previously provided in its third quarter trading statement, in which revenue in the Asia Pacific region showed an 11% increase, with the company noting strong growth in Mainland China and Korea. My impression is that that has continued and perhaps accelerated into the fourth quarter,

The Full Year Outlook Looks Decent

For the full year, the company forecasts revenue to decline by -10% to ‑11%. The company revenues have been declining in recent years and this would mark an acceleration. Nonetheless, it feels decent given what a challenging business environment the company has faced over the year.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports and trading statement

Adjusted operating margin for the year is forecast to be in the range of 15.5% - 16.5%. That would compare to 16.4% last year and 16.1% the prior year (2019). That is a creditable performance which suggests that the company has been able to control costs and maintain margin despite the revenue fall.

That’s positive for the current year results, but I also think it suggests that the current management team may have a good handle on the business at this point and be running it well. That bodes well for the business transforming and ending its run of underperformance, which started long before this year and the pandemic.

In its third quarter results, the company said that gross margins would benefit from full price, regional, and channel mix changes as well as lower stock provisions. These may all be in the mix, but I think the most interesting is the full price mix changes. Burberry has been trying to reduce discounting and both the last quarterly results and the forecast for the margin across the year inspire some confidence that they may have been making progress with that. If the company can do that without losing too much revenue then that is positive for the investment case, in my view.

Burberry has Further Upside

Since my last piece in November, Burberry: Starting To Come Back, the stock has put on a little over 20%. Despite that rise, I maintain a positive outlook on the short- to medium-term prospects for the share price.

At their current price of 1900p, the p/e is around 64x. However, that reflects the pandemic impact on earnings last year. For the prior four years, basic EPS was between 65p and 82p. If Burberry is in the early stages of recovery, I would expect EPS to come in lower rather than higher, but let’s say that it can deliver around 65p again, then the forward EPS is around 29x. With margin improvement, a turnaround in revenue decline and a steadying business, the following year (2022) I think the current price offers a prospective p/e in the mid to low twenties. That’s not cheap but it is still an attractive entry point for a luxury brand like Burberry.

The company is still around 20% lower than it was going into the pandemic, while its business prospects are starting to look better. Reclaiming that 20% upside from today in the coming year or two looks feasible to me and I remain bullish.