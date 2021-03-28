In a turbulent week for the IPO market, 17 IPOs and 20 SPACs went public, and one company postponed, defense contractor Leonardo DRS (DRS). While returns cooled off, with just over half of the week's IPOs finishing below issue, there were a few bright spots, led by biotechs Design Therapeutics (DSGN) and Ikena Oncology (IKNA).

Preclinical biotech Design Therapeutics (DSGN) priced at the high end to raise $240 million at a $1.1 billion market cap. The company is developing novel small-molecule therapies that are designed to be disease-modifying and target the underlying cause of inherited nucleotide repeat expansion diseases. Design plans to evaluate its lead candidate in trials with Friedreich ataxia patients by the 1H22, subject to receiving regulatory clearance. Design finished up 107%.

Ikena Oncology (IKNA) priced at the midpoint to raise $125 million at a $606 million market cap. Its lead targeted oncology candidate is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the TEAD transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway, for which the company intends to submit an IND in the 2H21. Ikena's most advanced tumor microenvironment candidates are currently being evaluated in Phase 1 trials. Ikena finished up 100%.

Rare disease biotech Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) upsized and priced at the high end to raise $176 million at a $876 million market cap. Its lead candidate is an orally administered small molecule inhibitor designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies. It is currently in a Phase 1 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Becker muscular dystrophy, and Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. Edgewise finished up 88%.

Swedish proteomics platform Olink Holding (OLK) priced above the range to raise $353 million at a $2.4 billion market cap. Olink provides a portfolio of protein biomarker analysis products, with its current offering based on proprietary Proximity Extension Assay technology. The company's revenue has historically been driven by the research market, though it expects its platform's diagnostics applications will drive long-term growth. Olink finished up 61%.

Secondhand fashion platform ThredUp (TDUP) priced at the high end to raise $168 million at a $1.6 billion market cap. Unprofitable with strong pre-pandemic growth trends, ThredUp's platform consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems, and data science expertise. ThredUp finished up 43%.

Car auction platform ACV Auctions (ACVA) priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $414 million at a $4.1 billion market cap. Since its inception, ACV has facilitated over 750,000 wholesale transactions between over 21,000 dealers and commercial partners. Fast growing with a history of unprofitability, ACV operates in 125 territories, covering a substantial majority of all dealer locations within the continental US. ACV finished up 21%.

Movano (MOVE) raised $43 million at a $171 million market cap. Movano is developing a platform that uses radio frequency (RF) technology, which is the foundation for its first product in development, a wearable device that combines a continuous glucose monitor and a cuffless RF-based blood pressure monitor. The company plans to conduct trials for FDA 510(k) clearance in the 2H21. Movano finished up 13%.

Cleaning products maker Diversey Holdings (DSEY) priced below the range to raise $692 million at a $4.6 billion market cap. Diversey is a leading global pure play provider of cleaning and hygiene products for the institutional and food and beverage markets, holding the #1 or #2 position in its key markets. The company is exposed to FX fluctuations, and it is leveraged post-IPO. Diversey finished up 1%.

Chinese wealth management firm Hywin Holdings (HYW) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $30 million at a $280 million market cap. Hywin states that it is the third largest third-party wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share by 2019 transaction value. Hywin finished down 1%.

Low-cost TV brand Vizio (VZIO) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $257 million at a $4.3 billion market cap. The company was #2 in the North American television market by unit shipment from January 2018 to December 2020, and was the #1 sound bar brand in America by unit sales over the same period. However, it operates in a highly competitive market, and falling ASPs could hurt device revenue growth. Vizio finished down 1%.

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) priced at the midpoint to raise $490 million at a $3.4 billion market cap. Profitable on an EBITDA basis with solid growth, Alignment provides customized Medicare Advantage plans. The company currently operates in just three states, and its members represent 3% of the seniors in Medicare Advantage plans in these markets. Alignment finished down 4%.

Crafting machine maker Cricut (CRCT) priced at the low end to raise $306 million at a $4.5 billion market cap. Benefiting from quarantined consumers in 2020, Cricut had nearly 1.2 million Paid Subscribers as of 9/30/20, and its total community of users grew 66% year-over-year. Growth is expected to decelerate post-pandemic. Cricut finished down 10%.

Chinese Q&A platform Zhihu (ZH) priced at the low end to raise $523 million at a $5.6 billion market cap. Unprofitable with fast growth, Zhihu is the largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five comprehensive online content communities in China, both in terms of average mobile MAUs and revenue in 2020. Zhihu finished down 11%.

Web development platform DigitalOcean (DOCN) priced at the high end to raise $776 million at a $5.7 billion market cap. DigitalOcean was founded to provide the capabilities of cloud infrastructure and services to individual developers, start-ups, and SMBs. The company is highly profitable with strong margins, though it has significant capex needs. DigitalOcean finished down 11%.

Digital marketing management platform SEMrush Holdings (SEMR) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $140 million at a $2.0 billion market cap. Unprofitable with strong growth, SEMrush's platform had over 404,000 active free and 67,000 paying customers as of 12/31/20. The company operates in a highly competitive market with low barriers to entry. SEMrush finished down 16%.

Dutch biotech LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) priced at the midpoint to raise $101 million at a $405 million market cap. Its lead candidate is targeting CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia. LAVA expects to begin enrollment for a Phase 1/2a trial in these indications in the 1H21. LAVA finished down 17%.

Chinese medicine maker Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) raised $25 million at a $105 million market cap. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products targeting the elderly, and currently produces 13 varieties of TCMD products. Universe Pharmaceuticals finished down 19%.

20 SPACs raised $6.5 billion this past week, led by The Gores Group and Guggenheim Partners' Gores Guggenheim (GGPIU), which raised $750 million.

at 03/26 Design Therapeutics (DSGN) $240M $1,111M 5% +107% +107% Preclinical biotech developing small molecule therapies for genetic diseases. Ikena Oncology (IKNA) $125M $606M 0% +100% +100% Phase 1 oncology biotech developing small molecule inhibitor therapies. Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) $176M $876M 7% +88% +88% Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Olink Holding (OLK) $353M $2,380M 18% +80% +61% Provides a platform of proteome analysis products for biomedical research. ThredUp (TDUP) $168M $1,558M 8% +43% +43% Online marketplace for second hand clothing. ACV Auctions (ACVA) $414M $4,145M 32% +25% +21% Mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. Movano (MOVE) $43M $171M 0% +32% +13% Developing a wearable device that measures glucose, blood pressure, and heart rate. Dragoneer Growth Opp. III (DGNU) $400M $500M 0% +0% +1% Third blank check company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group. Diversey Holdings (DSEY) $692M $4,570M -23% +0% +1% Provides cleaning and hygiene products to the institutional and food and beverage markets. MSD Acquisition (MSDAU) $500M $625M 0% -1% +0% Blank check company formed by MSD Partners. Khosla Ventures Acq. II (KVSB) $400M $461M 0% +0% +0% Second blank check company formed by Khosla Ventures targeting proprietary tech with large market opportunities. Khosla Ventures Acq. III (KVSC) $500M $563M 0% -3% +0% Third blank check company formed by Khosla Ventures targeting differentiated tech with large market opportunities. Decarb. Plus Acq. III (DCRCU) $350M $438M 0% -1% +0% Blank check company formed by Riverstone targeting businesses advancing global decarbonization. Magnum Opus Acquisition (OPA.U) $200M $250M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company formed by L2 Capital targeting the consumer, technology, and media sectors. ArcLight Clean II (ACTDU) $275M $344M 0% +0% +0% Second blank check company formed by ArcLight Capital Partners targeting renewables. Rocket Internet Growth (RKTAU) $250M $313M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company formed by Rocket Internet targeting the tech sector. Virgin Group Acq. II (VGII.U) $350M $438M 0% +0% +0% Second blank check company formed by the Virgin Group. Supernova Partners III (STRE.U) $250M $313M 0% +0% +0% Third blank check company formed by a Zillow co-founder and other entrepreneurs and investment veterans. Gores Guggenheim (GGPIU) $750M $938M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company formed by The Gores Group and Guggenheim Partners. Corazon Cap. V838 (CRZNU) $200M $250M 0% -2% +0% Blank check company led by Corazon Capital executives targeting consumer tech and media. Glass Houses Acquisition (GLHAU) $200M $250M 0% -1% +0% Blank check company targeting businesses powering the new industrial economy. Lead Edge Growth Opp. (LEGAU) $300M $375M 0% -1% -1% Blank check company formed by Lead Edge Capital targeting software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses. Landcadia Holdings IV (LCAHU) $500M $625M 0% -2% -1% Fourth blank check company formed by the CEOs of Landry's and Jefferies to acquire an entertainment business. Hywin Holdings (HYW) $30M $280M -9% -1% -1% Provides wealth management services in China. NextGen Acquisition II (NGCAU) $350M $438M 0% -3% -1% Blank check company targeting the industrial, technology, and healthcare sectors. Newbury Street Acq. (NBSTU) $120M $156M 0% -1% -1% Blank check company targeting a tech business in the consumer internet or media space. TB SA Acquisition (TBSAU) $200M $250M 0% -3% -1% Blank check company formed by TowerBrook targeting African companies that promote ESG principles. Vizio (VZIO) $257M $4,292M -5% -9% -1% Low-cost maker of smart TVs and sound bars. Northern Genesis III (NGC.U) $150M $188M 0% -1% -1% Blank check company targeting sustainability and societal infrastructure. Disruptive Acquisition I (DISAU) $250M $313M 0% -2% -2% Blank check company formed by Disruptive. Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) $490M $3,399M 0% -4% -4% Provides Medicare Advantage plans to seniors. Cricut (CRCT) $306M $4,455M -5% -11% -10% Makes smart machines used for crafting and DIY. Zhihu (ZH) $523M $5,641M -10% -11% -11% Chinese question-and-answer platform. DigitalOcean (DOCN) $776M $5,742M 3% -10% -11% Offers cloud computing services and web development tools to SMBs. SEMrush Holdings (SEMR) $140M $1,960M -7% -20% -16% Provides a SaaS platform for managing digital marketing. LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) $101M $405M 0% -5% -17% Dutch Phase 1/2a biotech developing gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer. Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) $25M $105M -17% -5% -19% Chinese pharmaceutical specializing in traditional Chinese medicine derivatives.

12 IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Software maker UiPath (PATH) filed to raise $1 billion, and autonomous trucking startup TuSimple Holdings (TSP) filed for an estimated $400 million IPO. Spatial biology company Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) filed to raise $115 million. AI drug discovery biotech Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX), synthetic biology company Zymergen (ZY), preclinical biotech Biomea Fusion (BMEA), and solar tracker system provider FTC Solar (FTCI) all filed to raise $100 million. Epilepsy medical device maker NeuroPace (NPCE) and semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology (SKYT) both filed to raise $75 million. Canadian lithium mining company Snow Lake Resources (SLR.RC) filed to raise $23 million, Chinese financial services firm Sentage Holdings (SNTG) filed to raise $22 million, and Chinese drug developer Regencell Bioscience Holdings (RGCB) filed to raise $18 million.

37 SPACs submitted initial filings, led by Eldridge Industries' Horizon Acquisition III (HZNA.U), which filed to raise $500 million, and Apollo's Spartan Acquisition IV (SPAFU.RC), which filed to raise $400 million.

FTC Solar (FTCI) $100M Industrials Barclays Provides advanced solar tracker systems. Israel Amplify Program (ISAP.U) $200M SPAC Cowen Blank check company backed by Pitango, Amplify, and Sphera targeting technology in Israel. Parabellum Acquisition (PBRM.U) $125M SPAC B. Riley FBR Blank check company targeting the internet of things transformation. Science Strategic Bravo (SCIBU) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse Second blank check company formed by venture firm Science Inc. targeting consumer tech. Science Strategic Charlie (SCICU) $125M SPAC Credit Suisse Third blank check company formed by venture firm Science Inc. targeting consumer tech. Silverman Acquisition I (SACQ.U) $250M SPAC JP Morgan Blank check company targeting the broader consumer and business services sectors. Snow Lake Resources (SLR.RC) $23M Materials ThinkEquity Canadian producer of lithium for batteries. UiPath (PATH) $1,000M Technology Morgan Stanley Provides software for robotic process automation. Aperture Acquisition (APCPU) $350M SPAC Goldman Blank check company targeting financials, business services, real estate, and tech. Falcon Acquisition (FALCU.RC) $250M SPAC Cantor Fitz. Blank check company formed by TI Capital and Falcon Peak targeting tech-driven businesses. Jackson Acquisition (RJAC.U) $300M SPAC BofA Blank check company led by Jeb Bush targeting healthcare. Mercury Ecommerce Acq. (MEACU) $175M SPAC Needham Blank check company led by Mercury Fund management targeting the e-commerce sector. PER Acquisition (PEGRU) $300M SPAC JP Morgan Blank check company targeting the "Electric Grid 2.0". Venice Brands Acq. I (VBAQ.U) $150M SPAC Jefferies Consumer-focused blank check company formed by Venice Brands and Glazer Capital. Artisan Acquisition (ARTAU) $300M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company targeting the healthcare, consumer, and tech sectors in Greater China. Ascendant Digital II (ADIIU.RC) $300M SPAC Goldman Second blank check company targeting an interactive digital entertainment business. Hony Capital Acquisition (HCAA.U) $300M SPAC Citi Blank check company targeting tech-enabled consumer and healthcare businesses in China. Horizon Acquisition III (HZNA.U) $500M SPAC Deutsche Bank Blank check company formed by Todd Boehly of Eldridge Industries. Modiv Acquisition (MACSU) $100M SPAC Chardan Blank check company formed by Modiv targeting fintech and proptech businesses. NeuroPace (NPCE) $75M Health Care JP Morgan Makes a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for drug-resistant epilepsy. NewHold Investment II (NHLDU) $175M SPAC Stifel Second blank check company formed by NewHold Enterprises targeting industrial technology. OS Acquisition (OSAAU) $150M SPAC Citi Blank check company formed by OS Fund targeting healthcare technology. Spartan Acquisition IV (SPAFU.RC) $400M SPAC Goldman Blank check company formed by Apollo Global Management targeting the energy transition space. Altamont Pharma Acq. (ALTPU) $100M SPAC Chardan Blank check company targeting the biopharma and medical technology sectors. Andretti Acquisition (WNNR.U) $250M SPAC RBC Blank check company co-led by racing driver Michael Andretti targeting the automotive industry. Avanea Energy Acquisition (AVEAU) $200M SPAC BofA Blank check company targeting the energy technology industry in Europe and North America. Gateway Strategic Acq. (GCSA.U) $300M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company formed by Gaw Capital targeting the tech sector. Siddhi Acquisition (SDHI.U) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company formed by Siddhi Capital targeting the food and beverage industry. Swiftmerge Acquisition (IVCPU) $250M SPAC BofA Blank check company formed by IVEST Consumer Partners targeting disruptive consumer businesses. TuSimple (TSP) $400M Industrials Morgan Stanley Developing autonomous driving technology for freight trucks. Zymergen (ZY) $100M Materials JP Morgan Developing biomanufacturing technologies for materials and chemicals. Category Leader 1 (CATLU) $200M SPAC Citi Blank check company led by Clearvision Ventures management targeting B2B software. Good Commerce Acquisition (GCAU.RC) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company led by the former Gap CEO targeting consumer businesses. Hunt Acquisition I (HTAQ.U) $200M SPAC Jefferies Blank check company formed by the management of Hunt Companies. Industrial Tech Acq. II (ITAQU) $150M SPAC Wells Fargo Second blank check company targeting the industrial, energy, and communications technology space. Jeneration Acquisition (JACAU) $300M SPAC Morgan Stanley Blank check company formed by Jeneration Group targeting technology in Asia. Lazard Fintech Acq. I (LFTAU) $250M SPAC Goldman Blank check company formed by Lazard targeting the fintech sector. Lazard Healthcare Acq. I (LHCAU) $250M SPAC Goldman Blank check company formed by Lazard targeting the healthcare sector. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) $100M Health Care Goldman Phase 2-ready biotech using AI to develop therapies for various indications. Regencell Bioscience (RGCB) $18M Health Care Maxim Developing formulations of traditional Chinese medicine for ADHD and ASD. Sentage Holdings (SNTG) $22M Financials Network 1 Provides consumer loan collection, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. SkyWater Technology (SKYT) $75M Technology Jefferies Offers advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing services.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/25/21, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 6.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 8.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 3.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kuaishou Technology and Nexi.

