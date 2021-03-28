Photo by alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is a supply chain management play. It is a low-growth company that will grow at a CAGR of low single-digits in the next five years. Its shares have almost 44% upside left in the long-term. But in the near-term the shares’ upside is capped. Long-term investors can buy Manhattan’s shares during pullbacks to maximize their gain.

Manhattan develops software for managing supply chains, omnichannel operations, and inventory. The company’s main focus is developing innovative products and adding new features to existing products. The company’s solutions are advanced and highly functional, which helps its customers enhance their brand values.

Growth Driver

Manhattan’s primary growth driver is its supply chain management solutions, consisting of warehouse management solutions, fulfillment software, transportation management solutions, and logistics management solutions. The company offers its customers solutions required for managing distribution and optimizing transportation costs. The company’s solutions have high growth opportunity in the market because of the following reasons:

The company’s warehouse management solutions are designed to optimize productivity and throughput in distribution centers and warehouses. The company offers its warehouse management customers its embedded warehouse execution system that balances automation, robotics and labor for maximizing performance. Gartner said that Manhattan was a leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

The company’s fulfillment software helps its customers optimize order fulfillment in a variety of fulfillment methods. Order fulfillment is a process which involves receiving and delivering orders to end customers.

The company’s transportation management solutions are most comprehensive software suites for shippers and carriers, which help them move freight in the most cost-effective way. These solutions also help shippers and carriers meet customer requirements at the lowest possible freight costs.

SCALE, Manhattan’s logistics management solution, helps execution-focused supply chain companies quickly scale their logistics operations in response to changing market conditions. SCALE helps companies supply more channels from one inventory with reduced staff, which leads to cost reduction and increased efficiency.

ResearchAndMarkets has released a report on global supply chain management market.

According to this report the global supply chain management market size was valued at $15.85 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report suggests that Manhattan’s supply chain management solutions will grow at a healthy rate. I expect the company’s supply chain management solutions will grow at a CAGR of low to mid double-digits.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Manhattan delivered revenue of $147.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $152.9 million in the year-ago period. Fourth quarter cloud subscription revenue came in at $23.0 million, compared to $15.7 million in the year-ago period. GAAP diluted EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago period. Cash flow from operations for the quarter came in at $38.0 million, compared to $34.6 million in the year-ago period.

The company delivered strong year-over-year results driven by strong global demand for the company’s cloud solutions. GAAP diluted EPS and cash flow from operations remained strong, which is encouraging. The company has invested nearly $80 million for R&D in 2020, and has continued to drive innovation. This will strengthen the company’s competitive positioning in the industry, which will drive its revenue growth in the coming months and years.

Competition

Manhattan belongs to a highly competitive industry. The company’s competitors include Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), Salesforce.com (CRM), and the Sterling Commerce division of IBM (IBM). Manhattan’s supply chain solutions help its customers minimize the increasing complexity and volatility of their supply chain operations.

The company’s competitive advantage is its continuous development of innovative solutions for supply chain commerce, which ensures customers’ products would be marketed faster and in a cost-effective way compared to competitors. The company’s another competitive advantage is it has incorporated artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in its supply chain solutions, which ensures its customers would be able to predict seasonal supply and demand trends more effectively.

Valuation

Manhattan’s main competitors include Oracle, SAP, Salesforce.com and IBM. Manhattan’s non-GAAP forward P/E multiple is 77.70x, compared to Oracle’s 15.69x, SAP’s 20.81x, Salesforce.com’s 60.73x, and IBM’s 12.36x. Manhattan’s trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 12.88x, compared to Oracle’s 5.32x, SAP’s 4.29x, Salesforce.com’s 8.93x, and IBM’s 1.65x. Manhattan’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 53.84x, compared to Oracle’s 13.82x, SAP’s 16.29x, Salesforce.com’s 40.11x, and IBM’s 6.70x. (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Manhattan is richly priced compared to its competitors. It has a robust balance sheet consisting of $204.71 million of cash and $34.41 million of debt. The company is richly valued compared to its competitors because of the following reasons: (1) The company recently released its Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution, which will help its customers reduce costs and increase profitability. (2) The company is a niche player in the supply chain management market. (3) Its cloud business remained strong in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company’s cloud revenue was $23.0 million, up 46.5% compared to the year-ago period.

The company is expected to grow at a CAGR of low single-digits in the next five years. Its December 2020 revenue was $586.4 million. At a CAGR of 3%, its end-2025 revenue will be $679.80 million, or $10.66 per share. In the last five years the company's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 4x and 16x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 16x on the company’s end-2025 revenue per share, I get $170.56 as the company’s end-2025 share price.

Risks

If the company’s cloud subscription and other services face problems and get delayed to reach customers, they could get disappointed and discontinue relationship with the company. The company’s reputation could get harmed, and its revenue could be negatively impacted.

If the company’s competitors reduce price of their products, the company will be compelled to reduce price of its products also in order to remain competitive. This could negatively impact the company’s profitability and revenue generation. Its share price could also be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

The company said in its fourth quarter 2020 earnings call that demand for its supply chain products and services remained pretty strong. Manhattan’s new Active Warehouse Management solution is seeing strong adoption. The company is standing on stable footings. Long-term investors can buy the shares of the company during pullbacks.