Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) continues to underwhelm, with another weak guide weighing on its prospects after the Capital Markets Day disappointment in end-2020. The reasons behind the latest downward readjustment to guidance is again concerning - investment spending on the automotive business remains elevated despite little signs of outperformance thus far, likely pointing toward a challenged ROI ahead. Yet, shares have recovered from trough levels and now trade in line with supplier/tire peers like Autoliv (ALV), Schaeffler (OTC:SFFLY), Gestamp (OTCPK:GMPUF), and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF) on P/E. As such, I would await further progress on margin recovery and portfolio evolution before considering a more bullish stance.

Challenged Auto Margin Outlook Amid Semiconductor Shortage and Elevated R&D Spend

The relatively weak auto EBIT guide for the upcoming full-year is driven by a weaker auto outlook all around, with Continental targeting sales of €24-25 billion and a below-consensus 1-2% adj EBIT margin (implying adj EBIT of €370 million at the midpoint). Some of the headwinds will likely prove transitory - for instance, ongoing semiconductor shortages are driving a c. €200 million negative impact. However, even adjusting for this, the guide remains well below consensus, despite light vehicle production growth assumptions at 9-12% (c. 2-5%pts above Schaeffler).

Passenger Cars/ Light Trucks Europe 11%-14% North America 20%-23% China 2%-5% Global 9%-12%

Source: Company Data

The key concern is that Continental still expects higher R&D costs at c. €200 million from investments into the auto segment. Most of the funds will go toward building out its ADAS capabilities, where its fiscal 2018-2020 order intake stands at c. €9 billion (equivalent to a 26% share of the addressable market). Looking ahead, Continental targets further share gains in the c. €70 billion ADAS market over the fiscal 2022-2024 period, which will drive much of the elevated investment spend (including solutions with partners). With management guiding toward investments staying elevated into fiscal 2022 as well, I see profitability only moving toward the targeted 6%-8% auto margin range from fiscal 2023 or so. Furthermore, the phase-out of traditional clusters could also lead to further delays, considering the c. €300 million top-line headwinds this fiscal year.

Source: Continental AG Fiscal 2020 Presentation Slides

Rubber Business Remains Solid Amid Cash Outflows

The bright spot is the performance of the rubber business, which should continue to be the key earnings contributor in fiscal 2021. With the pricing dynamics in the tire market remaining supportive as well, I see plenty of offset to any raw material headwinds (guided at c. €200 million) in the upcoming year. In addition to raw materials, FX could also emerge as a drag in fiscal 2021, but considering Continental's leading position in the tire manufacturing space, I think the company has sufficient pricing power to support adj EBIT margin expansion toward the 12-16% medium-term target.

Source; Continental European Auto Trip Presentation Slides

Within tires, I see ContiTech leading the recovery, considering its outsized exposure to the industrial non-OEM business at c. 50%. Unlike in the auto division, no material increases in either capex or R&D is guided in the rubber division, which is supportive of both margins and FCF generation within the group. However, any savings from the transformational program (over €1 billion in annual gross cost savings expected by fiscal 2023) will likely be delayed into fiscal 2022, leaving limited offset to the c. €700 million in restructuring-related cash outflows in fiscal 2021.

Source: Continental AG Fiscal 2020 Presentation Slides

Fundamental Issues Remain Despite Upcoming Vitesco Spinoff

At first glance, the Vitesco spinoff appears to be a positive catalyst for Continental, providing a cleaner structure by removing some legacy ICE exposure in the Auto segment. However, as Continental outlined at its Capital Market Day event last year, there remains plenty of exposure to legacy auto businesses that are in decline, most notably in analog displays, along with braking and electronics. Also, powertrain outperformance has been impacted by lower production, with problems in VNI ("Vehicle Networking and Information") also driving a margin decline. In effect, a substantial portion of today's revenue base is set to decline relative to production from current levels. While some of this will be offset by growth in other areas, the latest guidance still casts a downbeat outlook, with the outperformance relative to production below par at 200-400bps. As such, I view the Vitesco spin as less of a positive, with much of the legacy auto challenges remaining post-spin.

Source: Continental AG Fiscal 2020 Presentation Slides

Final Take

Overall, I remain concerned that challenges elsewhere in Continental's auto business will remain post-spin off. The extent to which the Vitesco spin will catalyze value creation also seems unclear, as almost half of its auto (ex-Powertrain) revenue streams are on the decline relative to production. Alongside the structural declines in Auto, rising R&D requirements will also weigh on cash generation, which could weigh on the multiple going forward. As such, I think Continental's current c. 10x fiscal 2022 P/E multiple (in-line with peers) is warranted. Pending visibility into an earnings recovery, I see little reason to buy into the Continental story at these levels.

Source: MarketScreener