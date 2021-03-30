Photo by arthon meekodong/iStock via Getty Images

This article was amended on 4/1/2021 to correct a factual error regarding PTY's dividend.

We love CEFs (Closed-End Funds) as a tool to increase our income. A CEF is a fund that raises capital by issuing shares and then allows that fixed number of shares to trade on the open market. The funds are invested, usually in a particular type of asset or a particular sector, and the gains are passed along to shareholders as a combination of increasing NAV (net asset value) or dividends. In fact, CEFs are required to pay out the majority of their income and capital gains to avoid paying an excise tax.

Over the years, CEFs have found their place among income investors. So the majority of CEFs work to maintain a high payout, with the majority of "total returns" being paid out as dividends. Many CEFs will even pay a "special dividend" at the end of the year when they out-earn their dividend.

CEFs can be beneficial for income investors for a variety of reasons. They often provide access to investments that are more difficult if not impossible for retail investors to access. They provide instant diversification to entire sectors. Additionally, CEFs are actively managed, with their management team actively deciding what to buy or sell. This provides a great added value for investors, as often these CEFs beat the vast majority of ETFs which are passive funds.

We often advise investors to be well-diversified both through individual stocks and sectors. But let's face reality, there is nobody in the world who is expert enough on all sectors to consistently sift out the best investments in a particular sector. When you are investing in a sector you know that is outside your area of expertise, a CEF can provide you instant diversification with a manager that has expertise in that specific sector.

As income investors, the top priority we are looking for in a CEF is a consistent dividend. We also want a CEF that has withstood various market conditions. Today, we take a look at two remarkable CEFs that outperformed the S&P 500, for over 17 years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund ( NYSE: PTY Reaves Utility Income Fund ( NYSE: UTG

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) is a bond fund of a different stripe yielding 8.6%. It IPO'd in December 2002 and has paid shareholders a generous dividend ever since. It was right-sized in 2006 to $0.11/month, a level with enough cushion to be maintained and even raised in the years since.

The dividend couldn't be stopped by the Great Financial Crisis, it couldn't be stopped by COVID and shareholders have been laughing all the way to the bank leaving the S&P 500 in the dust.

Remember, this is a bond fund that not only kept pace with, but actually beat equities through a really good decade. That is an impressive achievement.

How does PTY do it? PIMCO is very active at managing its funds. They are not a "buy and hold" to maturity type of bond investor. Instead, they are making macro bets and actively moving in and out of sectors. PIMCO has demonstrated an impressive skill at sniffing out value.

This is a case where the quality of the fund is directly related to the quality of the manager. PIMCO is not afraid to take contrarian positions, like buying mortgages at steep discounts during the mortgage meltdown or buying bonds in companies that are in or are close to bankruptcy. PIMCO does their analysis and will buy even if the rest of the market is bearish.

Over the decades, PIMCO has been right more often than they are wrong, translating those contrarian investments at low prices into out-sized profits for their investors. Currently, PTY is positioned about 35% in high-yield credit, about 20% in non-agency mortgages, and about 20% over-seas including 8% in emerging markets.

PTY has a proven history of sniffing out the value and we can be confident that they will continue to do so while we collect our 8.6% yield.

Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is an equity CEF yielding 6.5% that specializes in infrastructure. Since its IPO in 2004, UTG has never cut its dividend. In fact, UTG has raised its dividend several times from the original $0.10/month to the current $0.18/month.

Along the way, it has outperformed the S&P 500 while paying out an above-average dividend.

Where PTY invests primarily in bonds, UTG invests primarily in common equities. UTG owns stocks in utilities, communications, and real estate. Here is a look at UTG's top holdings:

Infrastructure has long been a defensive and reliable sector for income and capital appreciation. UTG is a great vehicle to invest in to take advantage of that reality. Utilizing leverage, currently 16.3%, UTG has been translating a stable and strong sector into a high-yield income investment for 17 years.

Now is a great time to be adding UTG because we expect that infrastructure investments are going to continue to increase. The rollout of 5G has been, and will continue to be very beneficial for UTG's communications investments. Meanwhile, holdings like NextEra Energy (NEE) have substantial exposure to renewable energy, a sector that is likely to get a lot of support from the current U.S. government.

On top of a positive fundamental outlook, we have been seeing a rotation from high-flying growth stocks into value stocks. Utilities and infrastructure are the ultimate value stocks and will continue to benefit from this trend.

Today, you can receive a 6.5% yield with UTG. As time goes on, we have a lot of confidence that UTG's dividend has more room to grow. Buy and let the dividends pile up!

Conclusion

If you are an income investor, then CEFs should be one of the tools in your belt. By design, CEFs are intended to pass along the majority of their returns through dividends. This results in a relatively high level of cash flow relative to other investments.

CEFs hit several of the key goals of the Income Method. They provide a high-level of immediate cash-flow and they create a significant amount of diversification.

PTY has a lot of holdings that are not easily accessible to retail investors. Their combination of bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and hedging is not something that could be easily replicated. PIMCO sniffs out value better than any other manager we know and the result is a high and reliable dividend for investors.

UTG provides investors with immediate exposure to a sector with an extremely bright outlook. Infrastructure stands to benefit from fundamental improvements driven by 5G, government stimulus, and the recovering economy. Additionally, most of these holdings are "value" stocks that will continue benefiting from the rotation into value.

The best part is, that there is little to no overlap between these two investments. Meaning that investors buying both will experience high-quality, very reliable, high-dividends from very different sources.

While their holdings are very different, both funds have maintained or grown their dividend through the good times and the bad. Isn't that exactly what you want from a high-yield investment? That is why PTY and UTG are prominent holdings in my portfolio, and ones I frequently add to when I have dividends to reinvest.