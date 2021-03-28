Photo by electravk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPLY) is cheap trading on PBR 0.7x with a strong asset base, a stable outlook for positive free cash flow generation and a predictable dividend stream. We rate the shares as a buy.

Quick primer

With its origins dating back to 1876, Dai Nippon Printing is a Japanese commercial printing company that has business interests in publishing, packaging, electronic components and beverages. It has an asset-rich balance sheet with a net cash position, and has a steady track record over free cash flow generation.

Our objectives

Dai Nippon Printing (referred as DNP onwards) screens as a deep value stock trading on a PBR of 0.7x. We want to assess the following:

The valuation of the company is significantly below book. Find any reasons why the stated book value may not reflect the real value of the assets recorded.

The company has a steady dividend payout policy of ¥64 per share. Look at the sustainability of this payout in light of free cash flow generation.

We will take each one in turn.

Looking at the asset base

A discount to book value can stem from an over-leveraged balance sheet. For DNP this is not the case, as the balance sheet has developed a net cash position over recent years.

Net debt/cash position trend

Source: Company, created by author

An old business with a fairly large asset base, DNP's property, plant and equipment (PPE) made up 48% of equity. However, it only made up 24% of total assets.

DNP's PPE base

Source: Company, created by author

Although the tangible asset base is not huge, there may be some concerns as to whether they reflect the correct valuations. This is highlighted by some notably high impairment costs for fixed assets booked in recent years. FY3/2020 was a high figure at ¥26 billion.

Extraordinary impairment losses on fixed assets

Source: Company, created by author

The breakdown of the impairment losses in FY3/2020 are as follows - most of the assets are buildings and structures related to the legacy publishing and color filter production facilities for LCD displays which are undergoing restructuring.

Extraordinary impairment losses breakdown FY3/2020

Source: Company, created by author

We note that when assets are sold there are times where losses are booked which denote overvaluation on the balance sheet. But to be fair DNP books some solid gains on disposals as well. Overall, there appear to be limited risks over major overstatements of asset valuations - if anything, things appear to be conservatively recognized.

Losses and gains on sale of disposal of fixed assets

Source: Company, created by author

One area which is a concern is the booking of repair reserves. These are primarily provisions booked based on estimates of future repair costs to address product defects. This is actually a problem that goes back to a defective wallpaper product that was manufactured from February 2011 to February 2014 - this has been a costly error for DNP, although provisioning had stopped by FY3/2019. In essence these provisions may not be physical cash-outs, but they have been chipping away at the equity base.

Extraordinary repair costs and provisions

Source: Company, created by author

It would be fair to say that DNP experiences fixed asset impairments and cost provisioning more than usual. It would be understandable if there was an element of discounting reported book value when assessing the company's valuation. However, when we look at how asset rich the company actually is, the risk here seems relatively low. By taking net cash, land and long term investments and excluding PPE entirely, we see that the combined value makes up 81% of current market capitalization - the business itself is seen as being worth relatively little.

Combined core assets versus market capitalization

Source: Company, created by author

From the above, we conclude that overall, DNP has fairly valued assets and its business combined is worth more versus the current market capitalization. Although equity has been undermined by provisioning costs, overall the asset base is solid enough.

Next, we look at free cash flow generation.

A fair free cash flow profile

DNP has a relatively fair profile for sustained free cash flow generation. It made a very small cash burn in FY3/2016, but has been positively generating nine out of the last 10 years. Over the last 20 years, it has burnt cash in only two years. With a low profitability business, the free cash flow margin is also low single digits.

Free cash flow generation and FCF margin trend

Source: Company, created by author

The company seems very focused on maintaining a stable dividend stream for shareholders. On a cumulative basis over the last 10 years, we see that the bulk of free cash flow has been allocated for shareholder returns which is encouraging to see.

Allocation of cumulative 10-year free cash flow

Source: Company, created by author

In order to maintain the annual dividend, the company must generate at least ¥20 billion of free cash flow to fund this outflow. Bearing in mind the net cash balance of ¥146 billion on the balance sheet, DNP can continue to pay the dividend for some time even without generating any cash itself.

A look at the business segments shows that DNP is still reliant on the legacy printing and publishing business to generate the bulk of revenues. However, we see that the company has been successful at using its technical expertise to grow its electronics components business which was the largest contributor to operating profit in FY3/2020 - operating margins here are respectable at 18% versus the overall level of 4%.

FY3/2020 sales and OP split by segment

Source: Company, created by author

The current drivers of the Electronics business are demand for optical film used in flat panel displays for tablets and monitors, and masks used in the production of OLED displays for smartphones. Demand from the auto sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, but is expected to normalize into FY3/2022.

Although not a significant contributor as of now, DNP's Lifestyle and Industrial segment is seeing weak demand with its exposure to housing and construction which has seen delays and suspensions in Japan due to the pandemic (a reverse trend to the US and UK where construction is booming). However, included in this segment is DNP's line of battery pouches used in lithium-ion cells for automotive and consumer electronics. Demand is growing and the application of pouches are expected to increase due to their lighter weight and greater shaping flexibility. Although automotive batteries usually use cylindrical or prismatic shapes, the adoption of pouches is expected to increase which will be positive for DNP as the market leader.

From this evidence we believe that DNP's earnings outlook is relatively firm driven by its electronics segment, and the outlook for free cash flow generation will remain stable allowing to make stable dividend distribution.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts, DNP is expected to generate stable annual free cash flow around the ¥20 billion to ¥25 billion range. Expectations are for capex to increase from the usual annual ¥35 billion to ¥60 billion for the short to medium term, in part related to expanding production capacity for the battery pouch business. The resultant free cash flow yield is 2.8% for FY3/2022, and 3.7% for FY3/2023.

Free cash flow consensus forecasts

Source: Refinitiv, created by author

The free cash flow yield is respectable but not that attractive. But when combined with the PBR of 0.7x, the net cash position and what looks like a very predictable dividend stream yielding 2.7%, the overall valuation looks good to us.

Risks

The defective product incident, how it has been managed and cost provisioning has been a negative for DNP in terms of governance and product quality. Although there has been no other similar incidents since, the company's reputation has been tarnished and it may take more time for the market to value the company without a discount.

The legacy printing and publishing business is asset-heavy. If the outlook for the business deteriorates significantly as digital transformation advances, the chances of major asset impairment costs will increase. This will not affect free cash flow and the ability of the business to pay dividends, but the book value will be negatively affected.

The electronics components business is highly profitable for DNP. However, it is a very globally competitive market, and the flat panel display industry tends to be more cyclical and prone to pricing pressure than semiconductors.

Although the company has been conducting an ongoing restructuring plan, a review of the portfolio may result in major asset sales that could require large one-time costs and potentially crystallize large losses on asset disposals.

Conclusion

DNP is still in the midst of changing its business model away from its legacy print business. But already we are seeing electronics contributing the majority of earnings, and the earnings outlook is relatively favorable.

The asset-rich balance sheet has net cash, long term investments and land which comprise 81% of current market capitalization. The rest of the business is value at a low ¥125 billion which looks undervalued given the secular drivers in the electronics division.

We recommend the shares as a buy. We believe it is suited for investors looking for a stable dividend stream with some capital appreciation as the shares begin to reflect the value of the underlying business.