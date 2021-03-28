Photo by Gregory Clifford/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Imagine while going through some old boxes in the attic you stumble upon a couple of baseball cards and a few clothespins. Your adult face beams with a big nostalgic smile of yesteryear as you reminisce about the days gone by. You jump up and run off to the garage to get the mountain bike into the driveway. As you affix Honus to the front fork and Teddy to chainstay, you think this will bring back some good ole memories. You pedal down the street, laughing from instant gratification as the ticking grows louder the faster you pedal. Not fully understanding or even remotely appreciating what you have at your fingertips in lieu of a little fulfillment can ultimately be a tough lesson when looking back.

Successfully managing through a changing environment

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:NYSE:BBW) continues to push towards a digital transitional path to complement and supplement the diminishing experiential connection. This foray into the digital space has shown signs of promise even though Build-A-Bear built its strong brand off of founder Maxine Clark’s passion to build an experience where friends and family can come together in a physical space to celebrate individuality and unity through hands on adventure of creation. Unfortunately for Build-A-Bear, the newfound but marginal success in this new digital space will only provide instant gratification, which will be applauded as the company neglects the true experiential value.

Build-A-Bear reported 2020 Q4 on March 10, 2021, and by all accounts outperformed expectations. Through the triple digit growth from the digital transformation, Build-A-Bear was able to beat their own January issued pre-guidance revenue estimates of $88M - $92M by reporting $93.16M. Keep in mind that the January pre-guide was a drop from a consensus of $100.56M. So the transparency of the pre-guidance effectively mitigated a potentially negatively received quarterly report. More companies should utilize this highly effective pre-guidance tactic.

Source: BBW 2020 Q4 report

The digital strategy must be applauded as it has really shown that Build-A-Bear can make lemonade out of lemons. In fact, the BB3D initiative as shown in the image below will prove to be a significant winner. It accomplishes a feat that is difficult to do in the online shopping space, an emotional and somewhat intimate connection with the consumer. Unfortunately, unlike the narrow moat that Build-A-Bear has created over the years with their brick and mortar experience, the digital experience can be easily duplicated by the likes of Gund and Vermont Teddy Bear.

Source: BBW presentation

By no means is the push into online retail a negative. In fact, it is the easy and most obvious solution that just about every struggling retailer jumps to first. Even without the pandemic, Build-A-Bear was preparing for falling sales as malls across the country have been in freefall in popularity for years. Unfortunately, the pandemic accelerated the trend away from malls. Here are just a few headlines that have surfaced in the last few months alone.

Buffalo area malls face their toughest times yet as stores leave in droves March 11, 2021

If you thought the malls were empty before the coronavirus hit, take a walk through one now.

The Ongoing Struggle of Smaller Malls February 16, 2021

that the percentage of all retail loans on Moody’s Analytics watchlist or in special servicing has risen to 37%

The Eerie, Awe-Inspiring Images of High Schools That Moved Into Empty Malls March 10, 2021

A 2020 report from Coresight Research anticipates that 25 percent of existing malls will close in the next three to five years.

However, there may be some pent-up mall shopping demand as the pandemic nears an end. It will be interesting to see how shoppers re-enter the market. Any uptick in mall visits will surely be welcomed as the pent up demand could be the shot in the arm that will drive revenue for many struggling brick and mortars such as Build-A-Bear.

The digital bear

Necessity is the mother of invention and in this case, Build-A-Bear will be benefiting from the complementing revenue and higher margins that the digital space brings to the table. The path into digital retail is as clear as day to Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear’s CEO. In fact, the term digital was used more than a dozen times throughout the earnings call on March 10, 2021. There should be no mistake that the CEO and Build-A-Bear team is fully committed with the digital transformation as the primary business development and growth strategy effort going forward.

The commitment to the digital transformation was literally hammered home throughout the call with clear and binary statements that were mightily filled with conviction. If there is still any doubt regarding strategic direction, the following statements from the BBW earnings call should dismiss any uncertainties,

…our focus turned to accelerating key initiatives to drive digital transformation and evolve retail... …we continue to use digital media content and entertainment as marketing and brand building tools to engage consumers and drive sales. …we plan to invest capital, particularly in the digital space to drive acceleration and transformation goals.

Now to be clear the Build-A-Bear digital initiative goes way beyond the sale of stuffed friends over an online store. Build-A-Bear is also improving the distribution chain through improved ERP processes, which will help streamline the supply chain and improve operational excellence.

Additionally, Build-A-Bear’s digital transformation is creating enhanced customer connections through alternative media outlets such as iHeart radio programming, video productions like the Hallmark Christmas movie and the upcoming film, Honey Girls as well as other social media initiatives.

In fact, seemingly anything that even remotely presents itself as being related to or can be tied to the digital world, Build-A-Bear is pursuing with vigor and persistence. I fear the company may be blinded by their aggressive digital pursuit thus losing sight of the experiential charm that Maxine Clark built.

There are certainly many ways to dress a bear. Build-A-Bear has selected to dress the bear in digital attire, which remarkably is proving to be successful through persistence, focus and a little brute force. However, there is one simple question investors should be asking to determine whether or not this pivot into the digital realm alone will have a long-term positive impact. Would Build-A-Bear be where they are today if they began their business as an online teddy bear provider?

If your answer isn't a resounding no, I would beg to differ. As a standalone online toy provider, Build-A-Bear would be just another one of many with no moat of any kind for protection. It must be reiterated time and time again, it is the experiential, hands-on and intimate aspects of Build-A-Bear that are the only significant differentiators here.

Back to the original connection

Capturing significant growth using the solid foundation put forth by Maxine Clark to connect loyal consumers’ emotional and physical senses with the process of creating furry friends shouldn’t be this complicated. In fact, my two previous articles, Build-A-Bear Workshop: Paradigm Shift To Keep Building Bears and Build-A-Bear Workshop Needs An Intervention identified scenarios that would capture additional opportunities to bring this emotional connective experience to the consumer.

For the sake of clarity, let's take a look at an approach that Build-A-Bear is currently taking in an attempt to grow market share through this winning formula and compare it to another hypothetical but completely viable and easily obtainable option.

On the BBW side is the Carnival Cruise lines (CCL) partnership that brings the same enjoyable bear building experience to the open seas. On the thinking outside of the box side is a hypothetical scenario that could bring the Build-A-Bear experience to families and friends through the multitude of fun filled state and county fairs that take place annually across the USA.

To be completely fair, the following comparison will be looking through a lens with Covid safely behind us. Having Build-A-Bear stores available in the vacation environment is a robust and relevant revenue generator to the experiential brand. The comparison to on-cruise ship stores is not a cherry pick to discount the existing concepts. I completely agree with the approach and believe more of the thinking that puts Build-A-Bear stores onto cruise ships is needed. However, return on investment evaluations could argue that there are more profitable solutions to reach consumers using the same train of thought.

Carnival Cruise has 24 ships in their fleet with roughly 2,500 to 4,000 passenger capacity for each. In a non-covid world, Carnival serves 13M guests annually across their 9 brands and 87 total ships. Each ship averages nearly 150K guests per year. If Build-A-Bear were to obtain spaces across the 87 ship fleet and achieved a sale for 1 out of every 10 passengers they would sell 1.3M bears annually.

Now taking a look at state and county fairs across the nation as a comparison, it appears that there are somewhere in the neighborhood of 32M visitors annually. I believe the number is skewed on the low-side as the data was gathered through internet search and viewing of some of the larger state fair information pages. With the estimation of 2,000 state and county fairs annually, the 32M visitor number used to drive this point home is most likely obscenely low with an average attendance per event would amount to 16,000 visitors. The actual attendance annually is much more likely a significantly larger multiple. In fact, the top 10 state fairs account for 13.5M visitors alone.

Unlike cruise guests who are captured on the ship for many days, fair visitors rotate through daily and even hourly. So the point here is only to demonstrate that Build-A-Bear has so much untapped opportunity to build upon using the same recipe of success that it achieved by luring customers into malls across America.

Conclusion

Although Build-A-Bear is achieving surprisingly good success with the move into a digital platform, more focus should be placed on the experiential. The push into a digital world should be considered an add on enhancement to the experience not a save the company pivot into a new business model.

With all that said, Build-A-Bear is monetizing the digital effort and will come out of the pandemic a much leaner and stronger company for it. The reopening should give Build-A-Bear a big shot in the arm as survival is all but sealed at the moment. The opportunities going forward are certainly beneath the surface waiting to be discovered. I will be looking for an entry point to begin a long-term position. For now, I will accept the fact that Build-A-Bear will be pedaling around with Honus Wagner and Ted Williams ticking away in their spokes. I do remain optimistic and in anticipation for the day BBW wakes-up to the realization of actual brand worth and untapped value.