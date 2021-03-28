Cocoa futures have underperformed compared to other commodities since the first of the year, trading below $2.5 per tonne, amid ample supplies and prospects of increased output from vital producers Ivory Coast and Ghana for the upcoming main crop due to milder weather conditions. Cocoa futures are trading at $2.4 per tonne, below the support level, a decrease compared to prices recorded earlier in the month trading at $2.7 per tonne and a 3% decrease since the beginning of 2021.

In this article, I will explain why I expect bearish cocoa futures during Q2 of 2021. First, production is forecast higher in the 2020/21 season. Finally, low demand levels from the EU due to rising COVID-19 cases will impact usage and futures. Investing in the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETF (NIB) is a way for investors to track cocoa futures higher and lower.

Cocoa Futures Underperforming

Compared to other soft commodities, cocoa futures have underperformed since the beginning of the year. Corn futures have increased by 16% trading above $5 per bushel, soybean futures increased by 8.49% trading above $13 per bushel, coffee futures have increased by 0.04%, while wheat futures have been trading above $6 per bushel, a 1.05% increase since the beginning of 2021.

The surge in price for the various soft commodities is due to a recovery in global demand and economies from the effects of the pandemic for most of 2020. Cocoa futures traded to their lowest level during January 2021 in anticipation of production surplus, compounded with low demand levels. Futures slightly recovered during March trading at $2.7 per tonne, the increase was momentary, as futures then decreased and are currently trading below $2.5 per tonne.

Low Demand Levels from the EU

The EU accounts for over 50% of world consumption of cocoa beans. According to the European Cocoa Association (ECA) European cocoa bean usage during Q4 of 2020 has declined by 11,050 tons to 344,151 tons compared to the same period in 2019 due to the unprecedented peaks of COVID-19 cases. During Q1 of 2020, cocoa grinding figures were approximately 373,625 tons. As the virus spread to become a global pandemic, usage declined to 314,108 tons during the next quarter, due to the lack of demand for cocoa-based products as a result of lockdowns, mandatory quarantines, and movement restrictions directly impacting businesses and consumer demand.

Cocoa usage recovered during Q3 of 2020, as with demand, to approximately 345,730 tons, due to a reduction in COVID-19 cases and implementation of strategies by countries globally to combat the virus. As Q4 began, usage declined by nearly 3%, due to a rise in new COVID-19 infections and deaths, as France, Poland, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. recorded the newest daily infections, while Italy, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, and France recorded the most deaths each day. Despite vaccinations, case incidence continues to increase in the EU, with over 1.2 million cases reported as of March 2021.

Sluggish vaccination rates in Europe are exacerbating the situation. According to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker, the E.U has administered eight first doses per 100 people compared to 33 for the U.K. and 25 for the U.S. The slow vaccination rates have been attributed to chronic delays in shipping since the beginning of 2021, production shortfalls of COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drug maker Moderna (MRNA), delivery disputes between AstraZeneca (AZN) and the European Union, Pfizer (PFE) slowing down production to increase output long term, and a temporary hold on all major exports of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots from India to meet domestic demand.

The rise in new infections in Europe will impact cocoa bean usage for Q1 of 2021. I expect grinding report figures to be lower during this period. Exacerbating the situation further will be the COVID-19 vaccine supply shortfalls. I believe cocoa futures will once more fall into the sell zone in Q2 of 2021.

Production Surplus Projected in the 2020/21 Season

In the 2020/21 season, global cocoa production projections are forecast higher by 2.5% to 4.843 million tonnes compared to the 2019/20 season, where production estimates were approximately 4.726 million tonnes. According to the first forecast published by the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) secretariat in its latest issue of the Quarterly Bulletin of cocoa statistics, it suggests a production surplus of 102,000 tonnes in the 2020/21 season. Globally, majority of cocoa is produced in Africa, specifically West Africa. Ivory Coast and Ghana account for nearly 60% of global production.

Production is projected to increase by 3% to 3.684 million tonnes from Africa. Ivory Coast production forecasts for the 2020/21 season are rising to 2.25 million tonnes from a median forecast of approximately 2.20 million in the current season, while Ghana's crop is forecast at 905,000 tonnes, up from the current season's forecast of 875,000 tonnes. The decision by the two West African countries to introduce a Living Income Differential (LID) effective in the 2020/21 season could weigh on cocoa futures in 2021.

Despite a rise in global grinding forecasts for the 2020/21 season by 0.5% to 4.693 million tonnes compared to the 2019/20 season estimates of 4.669 million tonnes, low demand from the EU, higher production forecasts from the vital producers, and the LID introduced to be implemented in the 2020/21 season could weigh down cocoa futures.

Conclusion

Cocoa futures have been performing poorly since the beginning of the year. Higher production forecasts globally and low demand from the EU due to rising COVID-19 cases are some of the factors that have led to the relatively low prices. The current rise in COVID-19 cases and sluggish vaccination rates will negatively impact cocoa bean usage during Q1 of 2021, thus impacting cocoa futures during Q2 of 2021. I believe during Q2 of 2021, cocoa futures will be bearish.