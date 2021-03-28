Photo by Surasak Suwanmake/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) offers investors a chance to invest in the ever-growing renewable energy industry while diversifying risk. The highly diverse ETF reaches beyond pure cleantech plays such as wind, solar biofuels, and geothermal companies to include companies based on their perceived relevance to the renewable energy space. The ETF has an equal weighting structure with the largest individual holding being capped at 4%.

Source: ETF.com

PBW has an average weighted market cap of $27 billion and includes 51 holdings in total. Its expense ratio stands at 0.7%, representing the average costs of an initial investment. Since its inception in 2005, the ETF dropped by roughly 80%, yet widely outperformed the broader market throughout last year. As demand for clean energy solutions is further growing in the future, the ETF might therefore be an attractive investment opportunity for growth-focused investors with a certain degree of risk tolerance.

Components

Source: ETF.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ): As the largest holding of the fund, the Chinese-based company produces polysilicon and wafer, processed into cells and modules for solar power solutions. The company also offers wavers through its photovoltaic product manufacturing business. After growing sales by more than 90% in 2020, shares are up by a staggering 553%.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL): Based in the U.S, the company develops and operates solar projects. Its three segments include Solar Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The construction segment includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, and management services. After trading around $1 for some time, shares have rebounded swiftly and are now up 820% in a year.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC): The company focuses on developing two lithium projects, one in Argentina and the other in Nevada. The Argentina project is a lithium brine project, while the Nevada project is a smectite clay-based lithium project. Although the company does not yet generate revenue, shares have advanced by 455% in one year.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR): The American electric vehicle manufacturer designs and builds electric vehicles. Its model 'Ocean' is set to start production in 2022, with an expected range of 350 miles. Just four years after being founded, Fisker went public in late October 2020 at 10%, now trading roughly 82% since its debut.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GP): The Canadian-based company engages in manufacturing and distributing electric transit, school, and charter buses. Its EV mini-bus is capable of a range of up to 150 miles and can be fully charged within just 2 hours. The company grew sales by 121% to CAD 13.5 million ($10.7) and saw shares sky-rocket by nearly 2000% YOY.

Performance

Data by YCharts

PBW ETF widely outperformed competing ETFs and the broader technology market. Here, the ETF gained 224% in a year as opposed to the Nasdaq Index, which only gained 69%. The ETF benefited from the pandemic, as significant monetary easing caused growth to outperform stable and profitable companies. Moreover, the ETF benefited from the outcome of the presidential election, as Biden's administration is set to invest billions into renewable energy and plans to rejoin the Paris Climate accord, further accelerating the transition towards clean energy on an international level.

Competing ETFs also outperformed the broader market yet lag behind notably. For instance, ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) advanced 150% in a year, while iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) gained 127% YOY. The answer for the large fluctuations in Performance is revealed when looking at the components of the different ETFs. The largest holding of PWB, Daqo New Energy, surged by 555%, while the second-largest holding, ReneSola, jumped 815%. Other ETFs such as ALPS Clean Energy or VanEck Vectors do not include these companies in their top 10 holdings, therefore slightly underperforming the ETF.

Attractive Valuations

Data by YCharts

Unlike many other ETFs, PBW does not allocate significant weight towards prominent names such as Plug Power (PLUG), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Tesla (TSLA), and NIO (NIO), being reflected in the valuations of the ETF. In this context, while most overcrowded clean energy companies trade at nauseous valuations, companies in PBW appear fairly valued despite rallying by more than 200% on average. Here, solely GreenPower Motor Company (GP) looks overvalued, trading at 32x forward EV to Sales. Although it is growing at the fastest rate of the list, gross margins of roughly 25% and negative net income make it difficult to justify the valuation. While some companies in the ETF are fairly valued, trading at around 5 times forward sales, other companies are still undervalued. Here, MYR Group (MYRG), Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN), and Quanta Services (PWR) are trading at just under 1 times forward sales.

I believe this is the main advantage of the ETF as it invests in a growing industry yet selects undervalued companies that have more upside. Instead, it screens for smaller companies that are mostly under the radar of investors. The ETF, therefore, balances valuations in an industry that has inflated due to high investors' sentiment.

Risks

Although the ETF has widely outperformed peers and the broader market, it is uncertain if it can continue to do so. A high return usually points to higher volatility, and the ETF benefited from an overall bull market in 2020. Thus, if a bear market occurs, the ETF will likely underperform significantly and could drop sharply. The historical chart of PBW highlights this notion, as it once fell 90% from all-time-highs reached in 2007. It is unlikely that the ETF can continue to yield similar returns as 2020 in the coming years, so long-term investors should brace for high volatility. Moreover, the future of the green energy industry is still uncertain, although it is growing quickly. The clear winners are yet to be identified, and by choosing only small, undervalued companies, the fund could potentially miss out on the big winners. Furthermore, most of the companies are still unprofitable and might face liquidity issues once a significant change in monetary policy occurs.

Takeaways

As governments around the world are tackling pollution, the transition towards renewable energy is expected to accelerate as a result of the most recent political outcomes. Unsurprisingly, the global renewable energy market is expected to grow by 6.1% annually, reaching a staggering $1.5 trillion by 2025. Invesco's Clean Energy ETF is well-positioned to capture this growth, diversifying across 51 different names in the industry in 10 different countries. After a blockbuster year and various good picks, the ETF jumped by over 200%, dwarfing the broader market's return. I especially favor the ETF investment style, including small and fairly valued companies, while not touching overhyped clean energy stocks. However, while I'm bullish on the ETF, it does not make a cut into my highly concentrated portfolio.