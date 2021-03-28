Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is one of the largest bottlers of soft drinks in North America and the main Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., with a rare combination of conservative financials (business model setup) alongside a mispriced growth future on Wall Street. I suggested the stock in December here, and the stock has smartly outperformed the market by about +5% over three months, with a total return of +11%.

I am struggling to locate other similarly balanced stock propositions to purchase, with the U.S. market at all-time record prices/valuations on trailing 12-month sales and tangible book value, among other comparisons. In this regard, COKE remains something of an undiscovered gem for new investment capital.

The Business

The company is tightly controlled by one family and The Coca-Cola Company (KO). From the 2020 10-K:

J. Frank Harrison, III, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the company, together with the trustees of certain trusts established for the benefit of certain relatives of the late J. Frank Harrison, Jr., control shares representing approximately 86% of the total voting power of the company’s total outstanding common stock and Class B common stock on a consolidated basis. As of December 31, 2020, the Coca-Cola Company owned approximately 27% of the company’s total outstanding common stock and Class B common stock on a consolidated basis, representing approximately 5% of the total voting power of the common stock and Class B common stock voting together.

Twenty-four percent of sales last year came from Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) in the southeastern and central U.S., the two largest grocery chains in the country. On the five-year Select Highlights Table, also note that nearly every category reached a new company record for performance during the pandemic. The good news for shareholders is people love bottled sodas, and the leading Coca-Cola brand of products specifically has performed well during every recession over the last 100 years, including the 1930's Great Depression.

The balance sheet is rock solid. At last year’s $494 million cash flow rate, all net liabilities (subtracting current assets) could be paid off in a theoretical four year period. The typical S&P 500 business is leveraged with net liabilities using the same calculation closer to a ratio of 6x cash flow.

Operating Performance vs. Coca-Cola Bottlers Internationally

COKE is a sound choice against its bottling peers all over the world. I have included the leading overseas bottlers Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP), Formento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX), Coca-Cola Femsa SAB (KOF) in parts of Central and South America, Embotelladora Andina SA (AKO.B) in South America and Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (OTCPK:CCLAF) focused on Australia, New Zealand and much of Southeast Asia.

From a particularly weak year in 2019, COKE’s margins and returns have been rising dramatically during the COVID-19 recession. Below are graphs including the bottling peers of gross profit margin, net profit margin and the profit return on assets. My takeaway of the situation is plenty of room to grow margins exist into 2021-22.

What I want readers to notice is margins and returns are going straight up for COKE, while the opposite is occurring for the rest of the group. The company has reduced employee headcounts, increased prices, and has been able to keep capital expenditures low in 2020 after years of reinvestment in plant and equipment.

Wall Street forecasts are calling for EPS to rise nicely in the future, after the record showing of 2020. If COKE can hit these expectations, today’s price represents a super-low P/E multiple of 12x. The overall U.S. stock market is estimated to be currently trading at a P/E above 20x EPS in 2022-23. The entire U.S. soft drink industry is likely above 20x annual earnings generation in 2-3 years.

Basic Ratio Valuation Story

COKE generally trades at low valuations because of weaker margins (in an ultra-competitive U.S. market) vs. the global industry. However, the company’s financial results have jumped strongly, against industry numbers in decay and moving backward during the COVID-19 recession. Compared to the major international Coca-Cola bottlers, its stock looks even cheaper than usual. Below are charts of price to trailing earnings and sales. The spread between COKE’s valuation multiples and the other worldwide bottlers is the greatest in many years.

Against other soft drink companies in the U.S., Coca-Cola Consolidated is “the” least expensive selection, hands down. Below are data points contrasting COKE to competitors Coca-Cola, PepsiCo (PEP), Monster Beverage (MNST), Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP), National Beverage (FIZZ), and Primo Water (PRMW). Price to trailing cash flow, free cash flow, sales and book value are pictured. Notice how COKE’s spread undervaluation vs. the group has increased dramatically from a year ago (left side of the graph) to its current position (right side).

Technical Momentum

The stock quote has barely started to catch up to competitors and peers. To reach a more normal relative comparison to the industry, a rapidly rising price/valuation over time, while peers witness flat to declining valuations (if not prices) could be the beneficial trend of 2021. I have written bullish articles on Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Monster Beverage over the last year, but COKE’s ownership proposition is the most bullish by far.

Below is a 5-month bar chart of the rapidly improving daily quote. Notice the stock recently closed higher 10 of 11 days, marked inside the green arrows. Going back 15 years to the time I almost exclusively traded “short squeeze” ideas, a string of up days on limited volume can pinpoint a reversal in trend to some sort of intermediate-term bullish condition. This could be the explanation for COKE’s steady advance since early March. The Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume measurement are other examples of better momentum gaining traction.

Final Thoughts

The Seeking Alpha computer-generated Quant Ranking highlights the tremendous buy opportunity available in Coca-Cola Consolidated. Seeking Alpha has COKE rated as the #1 stock to own out of 14 soft drink alternatives. Additionally, it is a Top 10% choice in consumer staples and nearly in the same position out of almost 4,000 equities screened daily.

My valuation analysis suggests Coca-Cola Consolidated is undervalued by 20-30% currently vs. its usual setup inside the soft drink industry. If revenue and income outperformance becomes commonplace in 2021, similar to 2020’s outcome, a $400+ share price around the 2019 all-time high is possible.

The stock pays a small and easily covered cash distribution of 0.4%. More good news is the vast majority of free cash flow and earnings can be reinvested in the business as growth drivers, or returned to shareholders without negatively affecting future operations. A substantial stock buyback or a huge dividend raise could be coming, if business results stay positive this year.

What’s the downside? Rising labor expenses, higher commodity costs for plastic and aluminum containers and other variable inputs to create bottled/canned drinks are the main operating risks. The possible combination of higher unit costs alongside any slackening in demand (from the appearance of a new recession) would hurt margins and argue for a flat stock quote instead. However, such a profit squeeze would affect the entire industry, with peers/competitors likely undergoing an even sharper pullback in investor interest and pricing.

Perhaps the greatest downside risk to your investment capital may be a significant bear move or actual crash in the U.S. equity market. If interest rates decide to climb faster and farther than conventional wisdom now expects with the reopening of our economy, rediscounted valuation models at levels far underneath today’s record high setting would be problematic quickly. Yet, I would expect COKE’s stock quote to fall less than the average S&P 500 index selection now trading at euphoric, nothing-can-go-wrong prices.

I have owned shares off and on since my last article, and am hoping to buy again on mild price weakness (perhaps related to a market sell-off). COKE’s stable and conservative wholesale business model, almost recession-proof product demand profile, decent financials, and industry-leading growth rate during 2020-21 are worth more research. My Victory Formation computer sorting system has a Buy rating on the shares.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.