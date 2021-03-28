Photo by Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Backdrop

The article below is an update on a previous timely piece detailing my shorting the Long-dated US treasury Bonds via the use of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT). The thesis for the original call revolved around higher rates due to a sharp uptick in economic activity. The goal was to front-run the inevitable uptick in interest rates as restrictions on economic commerce due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic began to wane. As is often the case, the market will begin to price in a recovery that should lead to higher rates.

Source: TradingView

My original target was a move up to the $24 level equaling the level seen before the pandemic struck by the end of 2021. As is often the case, the market will surprise by the ferocity of the move. In this case, in my favor with the TBT breaking above $22 in March. Let’s examine some of the economic backdrops behind the move to determine if there is more gas in the tank.

Notable Pick-up in Activity Expected in US Economy

The rocket fuel for the move higher in rates is the stunning revisions higher for GDP growth in 2021. I am using the Fed’s projections of GDP growth of 6.5% in 2021, far higher than original estimates of 4.2% offered up in December. I suspect a great deal of the upward revision is the Fed drastically underestimating the pent-up demand consumers have once they are unleashed from their pandemic-related restrictions. Things that were taken away, such as sporting events, concerts, and the ability to travel, will be once again will be in high demand as the populace looks to escape its confinement.

Source: Macrotrends

If the Fed’s prediction is proven accurate, GDP growth rate in the 6.5% range has only been beaten once in 1984 with a stellar 7.2% and tied in 1966. GDP growth slowed notably the following year, indicating the robust growth is an outlier condition. The key is longer-term growth rates post the bounce off the recession of 2020. In my humble opinion, the robustness of the economy post the 2020-2021 jolt via massive government stimulus is the real key. Let’s use the Fed’s projections as a guide.

Source: The Fed

The Fed’s numbers add credence to the thesis the stimulus is goosing consumer demand. My favorite metric to measure the strength of the labor market is the U-6 number. The U-6 number accounts for unemployed and underemployed individuals due to economic reasons and those marginally attached to the labor market. Marginally attached are often seen in workers who are discouraged from getting a job for various factors. I use this figure to determine the real slack in the economy. For example, in Feb 2020, the U-6 was 7.4% versus 11.6% currently. The Fed is now operating under a dual mandate with full employment, one of its critical tasks. The Fed is off the table with rate hikes until the U-6 starts to come in sharply, which in my view is many months from now. My reasoning is there is, in general, enough slack in the economy to prevent wage inflation from taking shape.

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Closing Out The Trade

Faced with some exciting facts, coupled with the stellar move higher in rates and, by extension, the TBT, it is time to close the trade out at a tidy profit. Many will be surprised by the move as they seem to encourage a run to the 2% range in the ten-year Treasury and perhaps the vaunted 3% rate for longer-dated bonds. They may be proven correct. However, I would like to point out the chart of the TBT for the past 15 years. TBT is a straight line down with occasional blips higher—a perfect counter-trend play for when rates spike.

Time to go Long the US Treasury?

I am not ready to pivot into the long bond just yet in case the trend has further to run. My interest in the long-bond as a trade similar to the TBT with a case can be made when the economy slows demand for the longer-dated paper will pick up, pushing the price higher. I will not be surprised if we retest the Covid-lows at some point this cycle once again.

Concluding Thoughts

I am closing my short long-bond position via the TBT and moving to a more neutral stance. I do acknowledge rates may have a bit more to run on the upside, yet the bulk of the move, in my opinion, seems done. The signals I follow to go long the bonds haven’t availed themselves, so for now, it’s the sidelines for me.

Investors are reminded that you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article before making any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.