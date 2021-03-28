Look To Main Street For Safer Investing Ideas For This Overvalued Market

Photo by ogichobanov/iStock via Getty Images

One can do extremely well in the stock market by simply spending most of your research time concentrating on Main Street. In doing so your main goal should be to look to try and find elite companies with elite management at the helm, which also have unique products or services. Once found one does not need to invest in more than a couple of dozen of these types of investments at a time in order to do very well in the markets. In attempting to find safer long-term investments, it is important to concentrate on both the qualitative (analysis of management effectiveness) and the quantitative (analysis of the financials of a company over a long period of time, looking for consistency) research methodologies. Warren Buffett has stated many times in his various Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) Annual Reports that he is a 15% qualitative and 85% quantitative investor. Being so it is quite clear that he trusts the numbers more than he does people. I myself after 48 years as an investor, analyst and market historian am 50% qualitative and 50% quantitative.

Unfortunately, the stock market at times can be a major casino where the average investor as well as the so-called professionals (analysts, brokers) decide to become gamblers instead of investors. One stock's performance, back in the year 2000, was a paramount example of what happens to investors when they take solid sound fundamental analysis and throw it out the window and suddenly turn into gambling junkies who bet foolishly. You may have heard of the names Enron or WorldCom that went from extreme booms to extreme busts and had everyone who invested in them lose their shirts, but there is one company that shows what extreme greed turning into extreme panic looks like and when it crashed it brought the entire markets down with it. The stock was called AOL Time Warner and despite having only $30 billion in sales in 2000, the markets gave it a market valuation of $360 billion at one point.

Your average business on Main Street has a valuation to sales ratio of about 1 to 1 or for the elite companies it's usually 2 to 1. Wall Street tends to look to future sales and gives valuations of about 3 to 1 or 4 to 1. So, AOL Time Warner having a 12 to 1 stock market valuation to sales ratio was insane by any historical measurement at that time in history. The merger of AOL Time Warner in 2000 eventually signaled the top of the markets, which then went bust and proceeded to go down from 2000 to 2003, while the valuation of AOL Time Warner went from $360 Billion to $20 billion by 2003. AOL overpaid so much so for Time Warner in its merger that it actually had to report a loss in 2003 of $-99 Billion with a capital "B", in goodwill writeoffs. That is where I got the idea for creating my ratio Badwill to Price = Goodwill + Intangible Assets/ Market Cap.

When a company overpays for another company, the amount of the overpayment is called Goodwill and in accounting that amount has to be accounted for in some way, so it is treated as an asset. The problem is that it is about as much of an asset as a $100 note in the board game Monopoly is and when things turn out badly, as they usually do in such situations, the company needs to write off that Goodwill as a loss and then investors panic to the extreme and run for the hills. Now if it is just one company, the markets can digest it and move on, but if the majority of other companies are also following the same business model in running their operations, then it becomes what was eventually called "Dot Com, Boom and Bust".

Unfortunately, 2000-2003 or 2008-2009 market crashes could just be a walk in the park going forward as markets now are more overvalued in relation to Main Street operations than any time in recorded history and the poster boy of this nightmare is a company that is called Tesla (TSLA), which unfortunately was just added to the S&P 500 Index. Tesla had 2020 year-end revenue of $31.5 billion and its current stock market valuation is $600 billion (earlier in year it was $900 Billion) so if we take the AOL-Time Warner historical result of 12 to 1 and compare it, you get 19 to 1 for Tesla. If the markets were to crash, Tesla investors will surely be taken out to the woodshed as the markets do not forgive those who know not what they do. 12 to 1 was scary in 2000 but 19 to 1 is under the bed with the cats scary. Unfortunately, like 2000, Tesla is not an isolated event as market cap to sales ratios are higher than they have ever been, as there is a whole new breed of investors out there that are just pounding these insanely overvalued stocks even higher. These so-called investors seem to have zero knowledge of any kind of stock analysis, so they are simply flying blind into a coming tornado.

Because of zero commissions being offered at stock brokerage firms, these days anyone can become a high-volume day trader and even worse websites like Reddit, among others, are places where the blind share ideas with other blind investors all acting in unison far worse than it was in 2000. In 2000 chat rooms were still in their infancy, but now they are everywhere and it's a boom town. Tesla in 2020 reported Earnings Per Share of 74 cents, so it is trading at only 975 times its earnings. We, on our part, like to buy things selling are 15 times and sell at 30 so 975 is more than 30 times what we sell at.

I based the 15 times not from wishful thinking, but from an actual analysis I did of the Dow from 1950 to 2009 (60 years). What are these Robinhood investors basing their analysis on? Their system seems to me to find companies with the worst financials out there and then as a group pile into them and through their actions move the stock up. Unfortunately for them the managements of those companies see these insanely high valuations and issue more shares to the public to feed the frenzy. GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment's (AMC) management are raising cash from new share sales to these clueless investors as those managements issue themselves stock options based on performance and thus are running basically bankrupt companies and are making a fortune anyway.

This of course is as far from reality as you can be and when things are many standard deviations from the norm, they eventually reverse so violently that they go below the norm. It's not a question of if it will happen, but when! The bull market in stocks in 1996 did not end until 2000, but the bear lasted till 2003. From 2005 to 2008 we had a similar frenzy due to sub-prime lending and then that went belly up in 2008, but due to the Fed intervention and bringing interest rates down to near zero that saved the markets as the bear did not last long.

Right now, the government knows how bad things are on Main Street and has put in Trillions with a "T" and just printed another $1.9 Trillion. Now there is talk of a further $3 Trillion in new infrastructure and government spending going forward. So, government spending will be going off the rails soon and at the same time everyone will be bailed out: Health Care, Student Loans wiped out, every road and sidewalk paved, bridges fixed, schools modernized and all on borrowed money. In the first year in office, the Biden Administration could supervise $5 Trillion in spending and borrowing. Add to that the Federal Reserve's printing and the Treasury Secretary asking for $trillions more.

Having said that, with all this new money going into the economy, the government is basically "replacing the economy" by printing $5 trillion. Therefore, it is my opinion that the markets could go higher as long as the government keeps pumping money in the economy through a government run Goodwill program. Basically, the governments of the world hit a button on a keyboard at the central banks around the world and poof you have new money. We, on our part, will thus being forced to invest more going forward as the risks of the government halting money printing is very low. The way we do that is by using our proprietary system of analysis, which we call Friedrich. I have linked above to how Friedrich works in detail, but the key thing we look for at all times is:

1) Consistency (Qualitative) - Looking for strong management that has consistently put up the numbers year after year.

2) Free Cash Flow or what I call the Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio (Quantitative). The ratio that I used in the 60 Year backtest of the Dow linked above is a blend of the combined methods of Arnold Bernhard (Founder of the Value Line Investment Survey) and Warren Buffett and his "Owner Earnings" ratio.

Our Friedrich Algorithm was designed to be 50% Qualitative and 50% Quantitative. It took me decades to create but incorporates everything I learned over the last 4 decades. I designed it to be used by the average investor as well as the pro alike and basically after it makes 1000s of calculations analyzing the entire last ten years of balance sheets, income statements and cash flow statements for each company under analysis, it eventually produces what is called a Main Street price. As an analyst, I designed Friedrich to in seconds (with the use of a computer) do a rather complete appraisal of the entire financials of each company and generate a final output that we call the Main Street Price. That is what we believe each company under analysis is worth on Main Street. Once we have that then the rest is easy as we just compare it to the stock market or Wall Street price.

One such company that Friedrich believes is very attractive at the moment is Amgen (AMGN).

The Friedrich chart above is not a technical chart but instead is a fundamental chart. The Yellow line is the Main Street Price and the White line is the Wall Street price. The Red line is the sell price and the Green line is the bargain price.

Here is a Friedrich Chart for Apple (AAPL) that we have owned for many years and we were well rewarded for doing so.

I was happy this past week to find out that Lockheed Martin (LMT) won a major multi-billion-dollar missile defense contract (Boeing (BA) lost it) so the threat to Lockheed Martin being put under the knife has been greatly reduced and we could put some more money there as Friedrich seems to like it currently.

Again, these are very conservative stocks with elite management and unique elite products and services. We will be going more to stocks this coming quarter due to the $3 Trillion in more spending that is coming. Our stock pick for 2021 is eBay (EBAY) and you can read our analysis of that by going HERE.

From 1789-2018, the US government and its agencies borrowed some $24 Trillion and depending how long the current administration controls the government coffers, we could see the total go to $40 trillion sooner than later. Eventually, taxes will have to be raised and I assure you it will not be just for those making over $400,000. Things like 1099s will be sent to the IRS in 2022 for anyone making more than $600, while the minimum used to be $20,000. So, the government will be searching under every rock going forward looking for any way to get revenue.

Going forward, we are now in the spending part of the equation, as the current administration is trying to win friends to gain more supporters and are hoping it will bring more seats to the liberal wing. If it can pull that off then it can later on raise taxes and can do so without opposition. Again, in the end, we are just like individual grains of sand on a 100-mile beach and have little control over what happens in the world around us. With the use of Friedrich though we have the ability to practice "Capital Appreciation through Capital Preservation" as we protect ourselves by investing in only attractively valued elite companies with elite products and services that have consistently outperformed on a free cash flow front. By doing so even if each company we own goes down in the next bear market, each should be one of the first to come back strong, due to each possessing strong free cash flow. We also like to keep a nice position in cash, for when the next market downturn comes. No one on earth can tell you when that will happen, so having some cash on the sidelines is sort of like having car insurance. You may never need it, but it's a blessing in case a crash were to happen.