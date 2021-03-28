Photo by VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is a natural gas utility that operates primarily in New Jersey, although the company has some ancillary businesses outside of the regulated utility space. Utilities, in general, are popular among more conservative investors such as retirees. This is because they tend to be very stable entities that are well equipped to weather through most economic shocks like the one that we saw in 2020. In addition to this, most utilities tend to boast higher dividend yields than many other things in the market, which endears them to investors that are seeking to generate income off of their portfolios. The past year has seen much greater love for electric utilities than for natural gas ones, though. This is partly because some investors believe that renewables will cause electricity to be the energy of the future while natural gas is simply a dirty fossil fuel of the past. It may be surprising to learn then that South Jersey Industries is very active in the market for green energy, which may partly be due to New Jersey having somewhat stricter regulations in that area than some other states. Overall, the company could be a good way to grab a reasonably safe 5.39% yield, which is quite nice in today’s low-interest rate world.

About South Jersey Industries

As mentioned in the introduction, South Jersey Industries is primarily a natural gas utility that operates in the state of New Jersey. As the name of the company would imply, the company is active in the southern part of the state, but it also has a significant operation in the north:

Source: South Jersey Industries

Of the two utility operations, the southern one is larger. South Jersey Industries serves more than 405,000 customers covering more than 2,500 sq. miles in southern New Jersey. The company boasts approximately 6,600 miles of distribution pipelines across the region. One of the more interesting things though is how commonly used natural gas is throughout the service area. New Jersey is often considered to be one of the more progressive states, so we might expect to see a large portion of space heating requirements being provided by electricity, but in fact, about 70% of the homes and businesses are consumers of natural gas. As South Jersey Industries is the regulated gas utility in this area, all of these people provide it with a source of revenue.

The company’s business in the northern part of the state is split into two parts. Each of these two segments has somewhat different characteristics as the western part is very sparsely populated while the eastern segment is a very densely populated suburb of New York City. Overall, the company has approximately 302,000 customers and 3,200 miles of distribution pipelines throughout both segments.

One thing that both the southern and the northern operations share is that South Jersey Industries has been benefiting from customer growth within their service areas. This is one of the only ways that a regulated utility can actually deliver growth due to the fact that a regulated utility is a monopoly that is usually confined to a single region. Thus, that region needs to have population growth so that the company can get more customers regularly paying their utility bills in order to generate growth. The southern part of South Jersey Industries’ operating territory has seen its customer base grow at a 1.5% compound annual growth rate over the 2009-2019 period:

Source: South Jersey Industries

The company was able to continue this in 2020 despite the pandemic. It added 7,800 customers in the south during that year. The northern business has also seen its customer base grow, albeit at a somewhat slower rate. Over the 2009-2019 period, the company’s operations in this area have seen their customer base grow at a 0.9% compound annual growth rate:

Source: South Jersey Industries

The company added 4,400 new customers in this area during 2020 as well, despite the impact of the economic shutdowns and the pandemic. The question is whether or not this will continue going forward. According to a report by Pew Trusts, New Jersey was one of only sixteen states that saw its population decline in 2020, following a very slight decline in 2019. The report did not specify which regions of the state were losing population over the period and it is certainly possible that much of this decline was centered in the central part of the state where South Jersey Industries does not operate. The company does state that there is active new home construction in both regions so that could be a promising sign. It is notable to consider that South Jersey Industries does not strictly need population growth in order to grow its customer base. There are numerous homes and businesses that are using some other fuel for space heating so the company can also generate customer growth by simply getting these homes and businesses to convert to natural gas. The company’s current goal is to add 30,000 customers in the south and at least the same number in the north but it does not provide a timeframe over which it hopes to accomplish this. Obviously, if it manages to achieve this in a single year, then that would represent a substantial increase over the company’s historical growth rate so it probably has the goal of accomplishing this over a ten-year period as that would be relatively in-line with its historical growth rate.

It is no new news to anyone that 2020 was a very challenging year for many businesses. It represented the first time in history that a pandemic forced the government to shut down the economies of nearly every state, including New Jersey. These shutdowns put millions of people out of work and the unemployment rate remains elevated to this day. One of the behaviors of unemployed people is that they decrease their consumption of many items. After all, nobody is going to buy a new television set if they do not know where their next meal is going to come from. Thus, the shutdowns had ancillary effects beyond just the hospitality and travel industries. One of the things that endear utilities like South Jersey Industries to many conservative investors is that they tend to be relatively insulated against such things. This is because they provide a service that most people consider to be necessities so when money gets tight most people will prioritize paying their utility bills over other things. We certainly saw this in 2020 as the company saw its economic earnings surge compared to 2019:

Source: South Jersey Industries

We can see that the earnings from the company’s utility business increased by $35.10 million year-over-year. One of the reasons for this is that South Jersey Industries grew its rate base in 2020. The rate base for a utility is the value of the company’s asset upon which regulators allow it to earn a specified rate of return. The company spent $600.4 million in capital expenditures during 2020 as part of its infrastructure modernization program. This is one of the company’s green initiatives that are at least partly intended to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from its infrastructure. This also increased the value of it so regulators approved a rate hike in October. As this allowed the company to charge higher rates, South Jersey Industries saw its earnings increase. The company plans to continue this program in 2020 so it could ultimately continue to produce growth.

Green Energy Opportunities

One of the major trends in the market over the last year was the popularity of green energy. This resulted in electrical utilities like NextEra Energy (NEE) delivering returns that are far in excess of what we would normally expect from a sleepy utility company, even if it is one of the largest developers of renewable energy in the world. It is not certain what exactly caused this sudden market passion for companies like this, although some have credited an influx of young progressive investors armed with their government stimulus checks. Regardless of the reason, natural gas utilities like South Jersey Industries have certainly not benefited from this. This does make a certain amount of sense since natural gas is a fossil fuel and renewables are generally associated with electricity (even though there actually is a form of renewable natural gas). In addition, some of the strongest proponents of renewables believe that electricity generated by renewable sources will completely replace natural gas for tasks such as space heating. I debunked that narrative in a recent article, though.

It may be surprising to learn that South Jersey Industries actually does have a clean energy program. This may have been a reaction to one of the goals of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s Administration, which is to power the state with 100% clean energy by 2050. In order to help the company comply with this goal, South Jersey Industries has implemented a few initiatives:

In August 2020, the company entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Captona Partners to develop renewable energy projects. The partnership is currently acquiring two fuel cell projects on Staten Island, New York that are capable of producing 7.5 megawatts of electricity. The company operates multiple solar energy facilities and plans to construct more. The company is pursuing multiple avenues for the production of renewable natural gas, including landfill-to-gas projects. In December 2020, South Jersey Industries entered into a partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to produce green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced entirely by renewable sources (I discuss it more here). This project will use excess electricity generated from offshore wind farms to produce the hydrogen. This hydrogen will then be blended with natural gas to reduce its carbon intensity.

It seems likely that South Jersey Industries will pursue more clean energy projects in the future, especially when we consider Governor Murphy’s agenda. This could provide the company with some further growth potential. As I have discussed in numerous previous articles, renewable energy is likely to deliver a great deal of growth over the coming years. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for many types of clean energy, including biogas (renewable natural gas), is expected to grow globally over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Thus, South Jersey Industries could be positioning itself well to capitalize on this trend and deliver growth. The market has certainly not given the company the same love that it has given other companies with an active presence in the renewable sector. In fact, the stock is down 13.49% over the past year.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why many investors purchase shares of utilities is because they frequently boast higher yields than many other things on the market. South Jersey Industries is certainly no exception to this. The company currently pays out a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 per share annually), which gives it a very attractive 5.39% yield at the current price. This is the result of many years of dividend increases, which is not uncommon for a utility:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As is always the case, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to suddenly have to reverse course and cut the dividend. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as the free cash flow. A company’s free cash flow is the money that is leftover from the company’s basic operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that the company has available to do things such as pay off debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend. In the full-year 2020 period, South Jersey Industries had a negative levered free cash flow of $26.5 million. Obviously, this is not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $114.6 million it actually paid out.

It is not unusual for a utility to have a negative free cash flow due to the capital-intensive nature of their businesses. After all, it is extremely expensive to construct utility infrastructure that spans over a large geographic area. Thus, one thing that many utilities do is finance their capital expenditures through the issuance of debt and equity and simply pay the dividend out of operating cash flow. In 2020, South Jersey Industries had an operating cash flow of $311.6 million. This was quite a bit more than the $114.6 million that the company paid out in dividends, which should provide investors with a certain amount of comfort. Overall, the company’s dividend is probably reasonably safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, South Jersey Industries is a rather interesting natural gas utility that is becoming very active in other areas of the economy. In particular, the company is building up a green energy business. This is certainly not something that you expect to see with a natural gas utility but it could certainly serve as a growth engine for the company going forward. The stock market itself is not giving it the same respect that it has given some other renewable companies over the past year though so there may be an opportunity to grab a 5.39% yield while waiting for the market to recognize the company’s green energy potential.