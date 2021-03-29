Photo by chengwaidefeng/iStock via Getty Images

The Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) has rallied this year and I believe the closed-end fund will continue doing well in the future. The CEF, which gives investors concentrated exposure to midstream energy MLPs and companies, will likely perform well as its underlying holdings benefit from the recovery in global energy demand and post earnings and cash flow growth.

A Concentrated Energy Infrastructure CEF

This is turning into a great year for the energy sector. The reopening of the global economy after months of lockdowns and travel restrictions and the rollout of various coronavirus vaccines has helped lift energy demand and oil prices. The fuel demand in the US has been slowly climbing, the exploration and production activity has picked up, and the oil and gas production is recovering.

The midstream corporations and master limited partnerships, who own and operate various energy infrastructure assets ranging from pipelines to LNG processing plants, struggled last year with weak volumes but will likely turn around in 2021. This optimism has helped push the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund up by almost 25% this year.

The Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund gives investors access to all of the major players in North America’s energy infrastructure industry. Its stated objective is to give its shareholders a chance to earn income by investing in the energy infrastructure companies that typically offer above-average distribution/dividend yields that are backed by robust and reliable cash flows.

The CEF seeks to invest “at least 80%” of its assets in master limited partnerships, MLP-related entities such as their general partners or associated c-corporations, and other energy companies. The Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s portfolio, however, consist almost exclusively of oil and gas midstream, infrastructure, and logistics companies.

The midstream corporations such as Williams Companies (WMB) which is its seventh-biggest holding and MLPs like MPLX LP (MPLX) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) which are its first and second-largest holdings, together account for 95% of its total long-term investments. The Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund, or GER, holds a total of 31 midstream energy companies. Overall, the fund’s portfolio is heavily tilted towards MLPs which account for 80% of its assets.

A number of MLP and energy infrastructure CEFs hold some positions in utilities, renewables, and other non-midstream energy companies. For instance, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN), which is the largest midstream energy CEF with more than $900 million of assets under management, also gives investors exposure to many midstream MLPs and corporations. But 9% of its investments are in utilities.

Similarly, the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG), which is also one of the leading midstream MLP CEFs with more than $500 million of assets, also gives shareholders minor exposure to utilities. GER, on the other hand, is more of a pure-play on the oil and gas midstream MLP industry than its peers. GER holds fewer companies (31 midstream entities) than KYN (45 companies).

GER has $171 million of net assets which makes it a mid-sized closed-end fund in the MLP and energy infrastructure category. It is smaller than KYN and TYG, as indicated earlier, but bigger than other CEFs such as Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) and the Cushing MLP & Infrastructure CEF (SRV) that have under $100 million of assets.

In my opinion, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, or KYN, is also a great fund for investors to consider and I’ve discussed this in detail in my previous article. But for those who prefer to have concentrated exposure to the oil and gas midstream industry, particularly some of the well-established MLPs who have a high-quality asset base and are in good financial health, I think GER can be a better choice.

Looking Ahead: Earnings and Cash Flow Growth

The energy demand has started to recover, driven by global economic growth. The world’s economy contracted by 4.3% in 2020 but will likely expand by 4% in 2021, as per the World Bank’s estimate, as countries around the world vaccinate hundreds of millions of people, virus-related fears subside, and business activity starts to normalize. The US economy, which witnessed a sharp contraction of more than 34% in Q2-2020, grew by 33.4% in Q3-2020 and 4% in Q4-2020.

The Congressional Budget Office has forecast robust growth of 4.6% for 2021 and the economy is now expected to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. This expansion is being driven in large part by an increase in consumer demand. In January, consumer spending, which represents more than two-thirds of the US economy, jumped by 3.4% after registering contraction or anemic growth throughout most of 2020. This came a month after the US government injected $900 billion into the economy.

Although spending fell by 1% in February, this was likely temporary since it was caused by the unusually harsh weather conditions in the second half of last month. Moving forward, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, which got the Senate’s approval a few weeks ago, will play a critical role in pushing the consumer spending and US economy higher in the coming months. Other major economies, including Japan, Australia, the EU, and the UK have also signed stimulus packages that will drive global economic growth, leading to an increase in energy demand.

In the US, we have already seen signs of improvement in energy demand. For instance, the oil refining margins plunged in 2020 as the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns knocked out a large chunk of fuel consumption. But after the US economy opened up, the fuel demand started climbing back again and the refining margins picked up. The US Gulf Coast refining margin (WTI MEH Cracking) averaged $8.17 per barrel in Q1-2020, fell to around $5 and lower in Q2-2020 and Q3-2020, but recovered to $5.93 in Q4-2020 and averaged more than $9 this year.

The refinery utilization rates have also risen from the pandemic lows of 69% (4-week average) to around 80% in January, as per the US Energy Information Administration (the recent decline to 70% is due to adverse weather conditions and is likely temporary).

This was accompanied by an increase in exploration and production activity and a rise in US oil production. The US rig count climbed to 417 rigs by the end of last week after bottoming at 244 rigs in mid-August, data from Baker Hughes (BKR) shows. The US oil production has recovered to 11 million bpd after falling to 9.7 million bpd in late-August. Moving forward, I expect market conditions to get better, particularly as we approach summer and a large chunk of the US population, after getting vaccinated, gets out of their homes and consume petroleum products.

A healthy summer driving season could drive further growth in US oil and gas production, which bodes well for the oil and gas midstream industry. Many MLPs which struggled with weak volumes in 2020 will likely have plenty of oil flowing through their pipelines in 2021. Several of GER’s top holdings will likely report robust earnings and cash flow growth as they capitalize on the improving business climate.

The midstream MLPs and corporations slashed their capital budgets and some made wholesale distribution cuts last year after oil prices crashed and energy demand plunged. This reduction allowed many midstream companies to end the year with strong levels of free cash flows. As per one estimate, the midstream MLPs more than doubled free cash flows from 2019 to $25 billion in 2020. GER’s top holding MPLX, for instance, reported $3.27 billion of free cash flows for 2020, up from $1.15 billion in 2019.

The executives of the largest MLPs, including MPLX, Magellan Midstream Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) who are GER’s top three holdings, have signaled their intention to continue focusing on generating free cash flows in the future. They will keep reigning in spending levels and will push cash flows higher on the back of improvement in the business environment and new project startups. I expect this combination of low CapEx and growing cash flows will allow them to expand free cash flows in 2021 as compared to last year. The MLPs will likely use the excess cash to reward unit-holders with distribution growth or buybacks.

MPLX LP, which is GER’s top holding and owns transportation, storage, gathering, and processing assets, brought its growth capital down from $2.5 billion in 2019 to $878 million last year and plans to further reduce this to $800 million in 2021. The MLP witnessed weak volumes in 2020 after US oil production came under pressure. But the US energy demand is now recovering and MPLX is bringing some major projects online.

It is working on three Permian Basin pipeline projects, by partnering with other energy companies, which will begin transporting oil, gas, and NGL from the current year. MPLX is also developing two natural gas processing plants, one of which will get completed in 2021 and the other in 2022. That’s going to help push its cash flows higher in 2021 from 2020. With low CapEx, I believe this cash flow growth should translate into robust free cash flows. I expect the MLP to use the excess cash to reward unit-holders by growing distributions and repurchasing units.

GER has performed well this year, rising by almost 25%, and I expect this bullish run to continue in the future as its underlying holdings grow earnings and cash flows, expand free cash flows, and return the excess cash to unitholders as distributions and buybacks. GER is trading at an 18% discount to its NAV, which makes it slightly cheaper than its bigger peers who are priced at a 17.7% discount, as per my calculation. I think investors might want to consider buying GER.

GER, however, is still facing some headwinds and investors need to consider the risks before buying its shares. The bullish thesis is underpinned in large part by the expectation that energy demand will keep recovering in 2021. However, the growing number of coronavirus infections and new variants of the virus could pose a threat.

If the major global economies such as China in general and the US, in particular, fail to effectively contain the pandemic, then that could potentially derail the nascent economic recovery. The energy demand and oil prices could come under pressure again. This could dim the midstream industry’s outlook and push GER’s units lower.