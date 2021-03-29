Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As an income investor looking for sustainable cash flow from distributions paid to me by my investments, I want to buy shares that provide a reliable income stream. I started a series of articles evaluating CEFs by looking at two from Cornerstone that I concluded were not supporting the distribution in the articles "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." I have a detailed method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. In each article of the series, I look at a specific CEF and apply that method.

Both CLM and CRF fall short in covering their distributions. That is the cause of the regular declines in both NAV and distributions. Only the occasional rights offerings, done at a premium to NAV, slow this decline. Some investors in those funds pointed out that they had made a lot of money by investing in those funds over the years. Since I want a stable income stream from my investments, the regular and predictable declines from CRF and CLM while still generous, are not acceptable to me.

I don't just look at funds that fail to cover their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" I looked at Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA). And in "Evaluating CEFs: A Look as ASG" I looked at Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG). I liked both funds for the well-covered and relatively generous distributions. In fact, I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund and it now represents about 2.5% of my portfolio.

I continue the series with a look at BlackRock Utility&Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI). BlackRock is another fund manager and I have yet to evaluate one of its funds.

BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Trust

BUI invests in the utility sector, much like DNP Select Income (DNP) (which I covered here). BUI has a current yield of just under 6% which while good for a utility fund is less generous than DNP. So let's look at how well the fund covers its distribution.

Data by YCharts

Above you can see how well the fund did over the course of 2020. Total Return on NAV increased nearly 16%. We can see the big drop caused by the COVID pandemic, and see as well that the fund has had a strong recovery from that low.

Data by YCharts

Looking at how the NAV performed over 2020, we can see a pattern very similar to that of the total return. I see it as a sign of strength that despite the challenges of the year, NAV was higher at the end of the year than it was at the beginning.

Using CEFConnect to get information on the distributions from BUI, I note a couple of interesting details. Prior to the COVID crash, BUI got about a third of the money for the distributions from long-term capital gains but starting in April that source contributed over 90% of the distribution for the rest of the year. Also, none of the distribution in 2020 was designated as ROC. It wasn't until 2021 that the distribution started to have a ROC component.

Total distributions in 2020 were $1.452 paid in equal monthly amounts. Using the average NAV for 2020 of $21.06 produces a yield on NAV of 6.89%. Using the maximum NAV of $23.80 the yield on NAV was even lower at 6.10%. With both these figures lower than the 15.94% total return on NAV and the higher NAV at year-end than at the start of the year, it is clear that the distribution was well-supported.

Data by YCharts

Here we can see how the fund's NAV performed compared to two benchmarks ETFs, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) and the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) which tracks the index Morningstar uses to benchmark the fund. With ACWI only having a yield of 1.3%, the lower distribution from that fund is why it was able to grow the NAV faster than BUI. XLU only has a yield of 3% and it had a decrease in NAV for the year.

Long-Term Trends

Just like a football team can win on any given Sunday, no matter how poor the team is, a fund can have a good year even if its long-term performance is not good. So I next look at how the fund has done over the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years, the total return on NAV has increased 48.72%. Even with the big drop in 2020, over the last 3 years, the NAV has averaged $20.89. Total distributions over that period are $4.356. This produces a yield on NAV of 20.89%.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years, we can see that while the increase isn't a straight line, the NAV has increased almost 30%. While the growth is modest, growth tells us that the fund has been covering its distribution and not eroding the NAV.

Data by YCharts

This modest growth in NAV has happened while the fund paid a consistent dividend. Its current dividend of $0.1210 a month has been maintained since 2014 when it started paying monthly. The old quarterly dividend of $0.3625 works out to just under $0.1210 a month.

Future Distribution Coverage

It is great that the distribution has been covered in the past and that NAV has been trending upwards for 10 years. That does us no good unless those conditions continue. So let's look at the portfolio to get an idea of how likely it is for the distribution coverage and NAV growth to continue.

Source: BlackRock

Nothing that looks like it was a big outlier here, and the individual companies invested in look fairly standard as well. I expect infrastructure spending to increase over the next few years, and lots of development for renewable energy sources, so that should help the sector grow as well.

However, I do want to look at how the NAV has been doing so far in 2021. As I mentioned earlier, BUI has reported some ROC in its distributions for 2021, so I want to see if NAV is continuing to grow (and thus the ROC is unlikely to be destructive).

Data by YCharts

NAV has been somewhat volatile so far this year, but BUI has seen it increase a very modest 1.89%. With the pattern of changes being similar to those experienced by XLU and ACWI, it appears to me that the drops in NAV were caused by market conditions rather than overpaying the distribution.

I see the distribution as having been well covered in the past. I do not see any conditions that lead me to believe this is likely to change any time soon.

Conclusion

BUI offers a 5.96% yield at Friday's closing price of $24.34. While this isn't as generous as the yield on DNP, BUI doesn't use leverage. The current premium to NAV is higher than average, but with the Biden administration planning a big infrastructure bill, I don't think it likely that the premium will decline any time soon. I also see NAV trending upwards. So I don't think a better price is likely any time soon. With a well-covered distribution and an upward trending NAV, BUI looks to be a good investment to produce a steady income.