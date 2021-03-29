Smith Micro (NASDAQ:SMSI) is one of the largest holdings in our SHU Growth Portfolio and the reasons for that are simple:

It has a market-leading solution for Family Safety products in SafePath. Despite a difficult year with the pandemic, the merger between T-Mobile/Sprint (TMUS), and heavy investment, the company remained profitable and cash flow positive.

With the investments made, the company is now set to get a boost from SafePath with three new carrier customers and especially when T-Mobile starts to ramp in H2 2021. New revenue is recurring and comes in at 90% gross margin.

It has a legacy product, CommSuite, that brings in cash and could still grow at for instance Dish. It has another product, ViewSpot that just raked in a big European customer.

We've talked more extensively about these and other points here.

Source: FinViz

But now they have bought Location Labs, the Family Safety business from Avast (AVST), and entered into a strategic cooperation deal with Avast. There are several elements of interest:

The acquisition is accretive immediately.

There is substantial ($66M) financing required.

The two products will not be integrated for quite some time.

The company gets a foothold in five carrier customers from Location Labs.

Two of these are legacy business and phasing out.

Verizon spoiled the game for Smith and made this acquisition the second-best solution.

First the simple finance:

Smith paid $66M for Location Labs, which was scheduled to produce $18M-$19M in revenues this year (plus some legacy revenue from carriers with expiring contracts); this provides a sales multiple of a little over 3.

The company is issuing 9.52M shares (plus another 1.43 greenshoe option) at $6.85 to pay for it. Yes, that's a considerable dilution. We heard it was five times oversubscribed.

Tier 1 clean sweep?

Verizon (VZ) has played a key role here. They were a Location Labs customer, but rumor had it that they were going to switch to SafePath, which is a better product. In the end, they didn't and extended their contract with Avast. Three probable, by no means mutually exclusive reasons (indeed, the reasons are more likely to be mutually reinforcing):

They didn't want to upset their current Location Lab user base by having to shift to a new product.

These Family Safety products are deeply integrated into carrier software stacks; they didn't want to do all the plumbing.

Avast won on price.

That was unfortunate, but it is what it is. In the end, with this acquisition, the company will be the clear market leader and have a foot into all four Tier 1 US carriers. To give you an idea of the market (Q4CC):

To give you some perspective on market size and where we see opportunity, we estimate that the total annual carrier revenue from digital safety solutions was approximately $1.1 billion in 2020. This value is projected to nearly double to more than $2 billion in 2023.

What do we know about the other Tier 1 carriers?

T-Mobile/Sprint is set to go with SafePath, T-Mobile will launch FamilyMode (as SafePath is called there) in the summer for all T-Mobile/Sprint customers.

T-Mobile has legacy business from Location Labs, the remaining revenue streams will fall to Smith after the acquisition.

AT&T (T) has a legacy business with Location Labs (the revenue stream will fall to Smith after the acquisition closes). It's unclear what they want. In case they renew with Location Labs, the new contract will pertain to Smith, but Smith will owe an additional earn-out to Avast.

Dish doesn't have customers yet so no legacy application here, but they have Boost, which is the former pre-paid business from Sprint. Boost was a SafePath customer, so this could very well provide an opening when Dish launches.

As a side-note, Boost is also a user of CommSuite, another Smith Micro product, and this too has an expansion opportunity with Dish for the same reason (although CommSuite is losing Sprint as a customer due to the acquisition by T-Mobile).

Then Avast Location Labs had two other customers, European Carriers:

Vodafone Czech

Wind Tre Italy

These become core customers for Smith after the merger.

Disadvantages

The company will have to run two separate Family Safety products, one of which (SafePath) is superior. They are not going to be merged (like was done with Circle Labs last year) anytime soon.

What's more, if AT&T doesn't renew its Location Labs contract, it will just run for Verizon and two smaller European carriers.

On the other hand, not merging the products saves Smith a ton of work and cost (merging Circle Labs into SafePath last year turned out to be a major operation) and doesn't risk upsetting one or all of the Location Labs customers.

And the company is getting other benefits:

New customers (Verizon and two European carriers, and an entry into AT&T).

With an enhanced negotiating and market position, it's now clearly the no.1 player.

140 well-versed employees, much of them in East-Europe, deepening their expertise and capabilities.

A strategic cooperation deal with Avast for what clearly are complementary products (Family Safety and IoT connectivity versus IoT/internet security) which could provide even better entry into new carrier customers.

How can this ramp?

To recapitulate, Smith's family safety business now has multiple customers:

T-Mobile/Sprint, which is going to launch in the summer Three other recent carrier wins (one of which is Ooredoo Sudan, which has already launched) Verizon (Location Labs customer) Two small European carriers (Location Labs customers) AT&T and T-Mobile (legacy Location Labs customers)

To refresh memories and as a point of reference, here is how SafePath revenues ramped with Sprint in 2019:

Source: Smith Micro IR presentation

The SafePath revenue is in blue, ramping from $2.1M in Q1 2019 to $7.8M in Q1 2020 until it was cut short by the pandemic and the T-Mobile/Sprint merger stopped the marketing.

The simple assumption we're making here is that once T-Mobile/Sprint starts promoting (from the summer onwards), the ramp will be at least of the magnitude of the 2019 Sprint ramp.

This seems an eminently reasonable assumption to us, given the fact that T-Mobile/Sprint is roughly 3x the size of Sprint in 2019, and T-Mobile is famed for its customer service and marketing. Note also that there is a potentially considerable upside:

As T-Mobile/Sprint is 3x the size of Sprint they could produce 3x the ramp, we're basically assuming they're only 1/3 as effective, a pretty low bar. The Sprint 2019 ramp was on one IoT product (the tracker), and there could be more products. There is always the possibility that T-Mobile/Sprint is going to sunset older Family Safety products and guide users into SafePath. We haven't assumed anything significant for the three recent wins (Ooredo Sudan, etc.). We haven't assumed any possible increase at Verizon, nor from AT&T. We're not assuming any additional carrier wins, which have now become more likely as Smith has eliminated much of the competition. We're not assuming anything for SafePath Home, which remains an interesting opportunity given that 5G gives carriers a powerful tool in the broadband market and IoT/Smart Home applications.

Against this we realize that Smith will keep on hiring and that the recently renewed VZ contract they are taking over from Avast isn't as lucrative as the one they had with Sprint.

But we find it difficult to imagine these disadvantages are in the order of $8M a quarter, which is the minimum we expect T-Mobile/Sprint to generate with their Family Mode (as SafePath is called there) on pretty modest assumptions set out above.

ViewSpot

ViewSpot, after extensive work on customer feedback, managed to gain a significant new European customer in the form of (we think) Orange Spain, although they lost AT&T Mexico as a client but this is likely to be temporary (Covid closures related).

This could set the stage for wider Orange adoption and turn into a showcase for ViewSpot in Europe.

SkyRing

We are not sure what SkyRing is, but several job openings have the following:

The exciting addition of SkyRing to the Smith Micro product portfolio opens up even more opportunities for Smith Micro to enjoy and expand our position as the preeminent provider of mobile family safety solutions to wireless carriers.

It could be this and/or this (smart health applications), but we're in the dark here, but it shows that the IoT market provides the company with many interesting opportunities.

Conclusion

After Verizon chose to renew its Location Labs contract with Avast, the die was cast, and while we would have preferred to have seen a Verizon win without having to acquire Location Labs, this is a good deal nevertheless.

We know that this year Smith already has four new carriers for SafePath which are starting to ramp, most notably T-Mobile/Sprint in H2 and these recurring revenue streams will come in at roughly 90% gross margin with most of the investments already made.

For patient investors, the floodgates are likely to open in H2 and next year, as Smith is now the leading Family Safety provider and could very well gain new carrier contracts.