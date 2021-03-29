Photo by Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is a bank holding company with a focus on the state of Hawaii where it operates 31 branches and 69 ATMs. While the bank obviously also suffered from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw its loan loss provisions increase by an exponential factor, the total amount of provisions vis-à-vis the total size of the loan book remains pretty limited. As it has been a while since the bank has been discussed here on Seeking Alpha, I wanted to dive a little bit deeper into the bank’s financials to check if I should perhaps add it to my watch list.

A robust set of results in 2020 as loan loss provisions remain (relatively) low

Now the bank has published its full-year results, we are in a position to compare the 2020 results with the performance in 2019. It goes without saying the reported earnings in 2020 were weaker than the previous financial year, but despite the higher loan loss provisions and the pressure from lower interest rates on the markets, Central Pacific Financial’s performance shows some resilience.

As you can see on the image below, the interest income decreased by just 2% to $212M, which is an excellent achievement, but keep in mind the bank also reported the interest income on a substantial amount of PPP loans and this provided a one-time boost to the interest income and this effect will disappear in the coming years. The total interest expenses decreased again to less than half of the $32.3M spent in 2019. The combination of a small interest income decrease and a more substantial reduction in the interest expenses have actually boosted the net interest income by in excess of 7% to $197.7M.

The net non-interest expenses increased from approximately $100M to almost $110M but this means the pre-tax and pre-loan loss (‘PTPL’) provision came in almost unchanged. Whereas the PTPL income came in at $77.9M in 2019, this increased to just over $88M in 2020 thanks to the higher net interest income which was sufficient to compensate for the higher operating expenses.

But as you can imagine, the total amount of loan loss provisions in 2020 increased as well, as Central Pacific Financial obviously was also hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas CPF reported a loan loss provision of $6.3M in 2019, this increased to just over $39M in 2020. That’s a sixfold increase, a massive relative increase by any standards. However, given the balance sheet size with total assets of approximately $6.6B the total loan loss provisions are still relatively benign as other banks have been hit much harder than Central Pacific Financial as the bank’s total loan loss provision for 2020 totals just over half a percent of the balance sheet.

Looking at the loan book, the majority of the assets have been invested in Hawaii real estate

To fully understand why the loan loss provision was relatively low in 2020, we need to look into the assets of the bank. Approximately $1.2B is held in cash and in available-for-sale debt securities which predominantly consist of GSE-issued mortgage backed securities. We shouldn’t be too worried about those as the repayment of those securities are backed by the government.

It’s more important to fully understand the elements that make up the loan book as almost $5B of the assets consists of loans. That loan book expanded in 2020 under the impulse of the PPP loans which boosted the size of the loan book by almost $426M. This also means the loans classified as commercial loans increased to almost $1B, but this will decrease again as PPP loans expire. And as you can see, the total amount of (non-PPP) commercial loans actually decreased in 2020.

Central Pacific did deploy more money in real estate-centered loans as all four types of mortgage loans increased during the year. And this explains why the amount of loan loss provisions remained quite low as the Hawaii real estate market has been surprisingly resilient in the past few years. As you can see on the image below, the value of single-family homes actually increased in 2020:

When seeing the stable real estate prices, in combination with the very acceptable LTV ratios (59-65% for commercial real estate, 62% for residential mortgages and 63% for home equity loans), the loan loss provision is perhaps even a little bit higher than what could be expected. After all, only $15.4M of the loans were classified as ‘past due and non-accrual’. That’s just a fraction of the loan book, and less than half the loan loss provision recorded in 2020. As such, I would expect the bank to see its loan loss provisions decrease again in 2021 to pre-COVID levels, which will boost the earnings per share. Of course, some of the loans are still on forbearance, so I totally understand why the bank seems to be taking a relatively cautious approach here.

Investment thesis

While I’m cautiously optimistic on Central Pacific Financial for 2021 and beyond, the current share price may have gotten a little bit ahead of itself. The stock is currently trading at about 13 times its pre-COVID earnings and at about 1.38 times its book value per share. That’s high but also not excessive given the resilience of the loan portfolio.

As such, Central Pacific Financial should perhaps be seen as a call option on the Hawaii real estate market. With a strong performing loan book and very decent LTV ratios of just around 60%, even a 20% collapse in real estate prices should not threaten the bank’s health as the value of the collateral would still exceed the current value of the loan book.

I currently do not have a position in Central Pacific Financial but I am watching this bank with interest, and I wish I had stumbled upon it six months ago as the dividend ($0.23/quarter) and share buyback plan will likely continue to boost the value of the company.