As The Eurozone Fails To Prepare, The Global Economy Prepares For It To Fail

History is, allegedly, kind to those who re-write it (Sic) ….

Your vaccines or your life.

The dominoes are falling and the blame is being apportioned in the Eurozone.

A poor COVID-19 vaccination process, in the Eurozone, is being blamed for causing the first quarter economic reversal of fortune. The EU has then responded by blaming the vaccine program on the bloc’s generosity in manufacturing and exporting vaccines to trade partners. Subsequently, the EU announced that it was reviewing its policy on guaranteeing global vaccine supplies. This announcement was swiftly followed by a further edict to unilaterally renege on legal contracts made by vaccine companies within its borders, thereby, restricting global vaccine supplies. In my opinion, the EU is no longer a legal or trustworthy actor on the global stage.

All these political microaggressions ominously echo the automatic timetable of events that escalated the nations towards World War I after the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. People will die as a consequence of the EU’s actions. The world has become less safe, even though it is allegedly being made safer by the rollout of vaccines.

The Eurozone is struggling to see itself as it really is. The disconnect is being promoted, by EU policymakers and the ECB, to frame perceptions of what currently is and what can be in the future. The real picture is one of political diversity and divergent economic behavior. COVID-19 has sharpened the real image, thereby, challenging policymakers and central bankers to become even more creative in their artifice to portray otherwise.

When the data conflicts with the desired image and message, it is simply adjusted and restated. Thus, the current narrative that is colloquially known as the Reflation Trade has been overwritten and reinterpreted in the Eurozone, as a policymaking success, rather than as an embarrassing development that may undermine the economic recovery.

The potential for embarrassment is not exclusive to the Eurozone economy. If EU policymakers and ECB central bankers will be seen to have lied, as their projections differ widely from reality, then trust and credible commitment will be damaged. This damage may be irreparable if the policymakers and central bankers have been egregiously wide of the mark. The future of the Eurozone is therefore at stake if they get it wildly wrong. Thus far, they haven’t been getting it right. So, even though past performance is no indication of future performance their prospects are not good.

When faced with a huge loss, behavioral finance predicts that the urge to gamble and tell lies becomes strong. The gambling instinct is demonstrably strong in Eurozone policymakers and central bankers right now.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos neatly summarized the economic situation thus. The Eurozone economy is highly likely to have contracted in Q1/2021. Future economic growth is conditional upon the pace and efficacy of the vaccination process.

The EU can’t get out of the way of COVID-19, nor can it get COVID-19 out of the way...

The EU’s official “Eurofound” report, into the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, has broadly hinted at irreversible structural changes. The impact of the pandemic has been disproportionately hardest on the young, female, and less-educated demographic groups in the Eurozone. There may also have been a shift of the future growth industries to those regions that are home to the demographic groups who have been least affected by the pandemic. The whole thesis of economic convergence, on which the European Project is based, has been disrupted perhaps permanently.

The ECB’s interpretation of the “Eurofound” report was that it must do whatever it takes to save the Euro first and, thereby, the Eurozone real economy indirectly. As usual, this will be achieved by creating and sustaining “favorable financing conditions”. As usual, this will benefit those nations and individuals least affected by the pandemic. Thus, as the ECB appears to save the European Project, it makes participation in it unattainable for a significant and growing minority.

The Eurozone has, thus, been divided by the pandemic; and these divisions will continue even after it has been contained. As policymakers have called the pandemic an opportunity to integrate further, the reality on the ground is the opposite. The current vaccination fubar has only made things worse.

Many Eurozone nations will now be thinking more of themselves and less about the collective Eurozone going forward. They will also be looking at getting the most out of the EU’s Next Generation Fund from as little input as possible. The inertia in putting the fund to work underlines the growing sense of division.

The EU’s handling of the COVID-19 will only have made the national self-interest worse. It should be remembered that, in the early days of the pandemic, national borders (especially with Italy) were closed. The European prime directive of no borders to movement and trade was swiftly dismantled.

The EU can’t get out of the way of COVID-19 nor can it get COVID-19 out of the way. Faced with this reality, national elected policymakers must step up to the plate to avoid losing their own domestic political franchises.

Charity begins at home in Germany...

In Germany, even the Bundesbank has thrown in the towel on Q1/2021. The German central bank now expects a sharp economic contraction for the quarter.

As the Eurozone economy stumbles through the mishandling of the COVID-19 vaccine process, the German super-elections loom into focus. These could not have come at a worse time, for the Eurozone and, for Germany. They will be viewed not only as a referendum on how the pandemic was handled but also on Brexit and the future of the Eurozone in general.

The atmosphere in Germany is emotionally charged. The current German government, and the parliament, have just been sued for their handling of the ECB’s emergency monetary policy stimulus programs. Whilst the legal outcome will probably not come until the pandemic and the elections are over, the message is clear. German politicians are no longer trusted, at least by the plaintiff and possibly by much of the electorate.

The recently released Data Report 2021 for the Federal Republic has concluded that “people who have fallen below the poverty line in Germany are more likely to remain poor for a longer time. People permanently at risk of poverty account for 44% of all poor people. That proportion is more than twice as high as it was in 1998. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic threatens to exacerbate the financial situation of disadvantaged groups.” Viewed through this frame of reference, the upcoming elections will be a defining point in German history. The notion that rich Germans can and will fund poor Southern Europeans will be challenged.

The German Finance Ministry is resigned to the fate of a further expansion in the fiscal deficit. This expansion is estimated to be a net-new 83 billion Euros in size. Emergency fiscal support for the industry may, now, be extended until the end of the year. How the new fiscal budget is spent will be more interesting to Germans than the headline figure. This pecuniary interest will, therefore, by default, make the elections into a referendum on the EU’s Next Generation Fund.

Thus far, the earmarked proceeds of this fund have not gone to the intended recipients in the regions of the Eurozone hardest hit by the pandemic. Clearly, the longer this disbursement inertia lasts the more German voters are going to compare and contrast what is being spent at home versus what is being transferred abroad. This author suspects a rising wave of nationalist sentiment, will feed on this compare and contrast process, that may impede the delivery of the EU Next Generation Fund.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz threw down the gauntlet, to the conservatives in the German coalition and, thereby, framed the elections in fiscal terms. In his view, Germany is in a political fight between austerity and fiscal expansion. His political bet is that “austerity will lose.” The gauntlet was swiftly picked up and brandished menacingly, on the streets of Germany, in a confluence of violent protests from disparate disgruntled interest groups who all share a common nemesis in the government. Faced with anarchy, within the government, and in the German hinterland, Chancellor Merkel may have to sacrifice herself; by owning the crisis personally and retiring ignominiously before the national elections in September.

“Il Draghi” makes the vaccination trains run on time...

Signs of frustration, with the lack of EU Next Generation funding deliverables, are also showing up in Italy. Matteo Salvini, the leader of the largest coalition partner, has expressed his dissatisfaction. He has also expressed his satisfaction to remain in the EU and, thereby, receive transfers if and when they arrive. If the transfers do not materialize swiftly, he has hinted that Mario Draghi’s finite term as premier will, thus, be limited to the duration of the pandemic. The threat to the EU is clear. Pay up, or face the consequences for the European Project.

In response to, or perhaps in secret collusion with, Salvini, Premier Draghi has announced an extra 32 Billion Euros in fiscal spending. In order to keep the hope of EU transfers on the table, he has re-affirmed Italy’s commitment to the EU’s shambolic vaccination strategy and its vaccine trade war tactics with trade partners. Just to keep the EU on its toes, however, Draghi has left to the option to act unilaterally on the vaccine on the table.

Thus, whilst playing the unilateral card for the domestic audience Draghi has risked increasing the centripetal forces that are splitting the EU apart. This centripetal force has been resolved by his placing the vaccination process at the heart of economic strategy for Italy. Political strategy will, henceforth, be driven by vaccination strategy also. The EU is, therefore, on notice that it must raise both its vaccination game and its fiscal transfer game with alacrity, or face the consequences.

More ominously, for the global order, Draghi has embraced his inner-Il Duce. Rhetorically speaking, he will make the vaccination program trains will run on time in Italy; even if this risks blowback and a wider conflagration in the global economy. Draghi’s embrace of Il Duce may be a child spawned of necessity, rather than any innate right-leanings towards megalomania.

At the current rate of vaccination train progress, Italy won’t reach its target vaccination destination until September. In the meantime, the country burns through 18 Billion Euros a month on lockdown/quarantine protocols. In the absence of EU Next Generation funding, the situation is economically, and thereby politically, unsustainable.

No further charity required for now in Spain...

Spain is trying to avoid being framed in the same light as Italy and, thereby, to avoid the yield pressure that comes with this scrutiny. Consequently, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos has simply pushed out the expected economic recovery date, into the future, as the proxy-excuse for the current markdown in growth. The timing and the intensity of the expected recovery are now conditional upon the timing and success of the vaccination process in his view.

The Bank of Spain has been careful not to blame its country’s poor vaccination record for its economic travails. Instead, and with a huge nudge, it blames the EU Next Generation Fund’s non-appearance.

Not as bad as expected is the nouvelle better in France...

France has discovered a new mutant strain of COVID-19, that evades detection, and, hence, the nation is now going back into lockdown.

Only the French could spin the current disaster into something positive. With strong traditions of Exceptionalism, Imperialism, Colonialism, Statism, Republicanism, Dirigisme, and Socialism (to name but a few isms) the social contract in France has adapted well to coexist in symbiosis with COVID-19. It is as if the Republic and the pandemic were made for and have evolved to support each other.

Heavy state intervention, generous welfare benefits, and a velvet glove, through which to enforce the contemporary Terror of lockdown and quarantine, have conspired to create a Zombie Republic that is now contracting at a slower rate than during the initial outbreak. This slow death is now celebrated by the Bank of France, which has raised its growth forecasts by adjusting them to expect less decline. By inference, less decline is alleged to signal a sooner and faster recovery.

When less-bad is the new good, things must be bad indeed.

Holland (1) - EU (0)...

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the standout political winner of the pandemic crisis in the Eurozone. The latest national elections saw his party increase its share of the vote, at the expense of the Far Right and Conservatives. Rutte has managed the crisis well, by not exploiting it for partisan political or ideological gain. He has, simply, fought the virus from a healthcare and safety position rather than a political one. His example has, largely, been ignored by his neighbors.

The Netherlands is, fortunately, small enough to manage. Rutte’s victory is a victory for small nations who manage themselves sensibly and transparently. Far from being a victory for the Europhiles, his victory is actually a nail in the coffin of EU big government.

Lead from the front, by giving orders from the back...

The EU has taken control, of the deteriorating situation, by denying any part in its cause; and then devolving ownership of the problem to the national governments without giving them more fiscal support to do so. There is no doubt that the EU’s vaccination strategy and its failure to engage the EU Next Generation Fund have contributed to the unacceptable status quo. Not only is the EU in denial, but it is also playing the blame-game. Both tactics may backfire, spectacularly.

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe recently feigned leadership by stating the obvious. The current balance of risks requires more fiscal spending, in his view. The national governments should therefore spend more. Missing from his procrastination was any timeline for when the EU Next Generation Fund will be rolled out. As in the first days of the pandemic, each nation is on its own and must fund itself.

The absentee leadership of the EU, then, hopes to insinuate itself into the hearts and minds of the unemployed masses who the national governments, that it has abandoned, wrestle with. The EU has challenged the alleged vultures in the Gig Economy, who intend to clean-up when furloughs and lockdowns end, to negotiate wages with the unions, and/or organized labor in general, or else feel the wrath of Brussels.

Current fiscal deficits make the social contract that currently exists unaffordable at the national and EU levels. Why Gig Economy moguls would pay up, for something that is not financially sustainable, is a shibboleth that only an EU policymaker would continue to worship. Living standards in the Eurozone must inevitably fall for the majority as the social contract is no longer practical at current levels of compensation.

Front-loaded charity from the ECB, pending bigger charity from the EU...

Compared to the great concern that ECB speakers had made about nascent headwinds, from rising yields and a strong Euro, the latest Governing council decision was relatively anti-climactic.

As expected, there was an expansion in the pace and scope of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). This was framed as an insurance policy, to ensure that “favorable financing conditions” will prevail until the EU gets its act together on the disbursement of the EU Next Generation Fund. In her summation, ECB President Christine Lagarde was most insistent that this fiscal follow-through materializes soon.

Optimism is not running high at the ECB, however, despite its latest move and the impending EU Next Generation fund spending. Outgoing Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas does not see any economic traction in the Eurozone until the Autumn.

Governing Council member Mario Centeno is living month-by-month through the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Each month, he will see where yield spreads are; and then decide how much PEPP to apply to contain them.

Governing Council member Peter Kazaks attributes the recent rise in Eurozone yields, that the ECB is fighting, to the epiphany of the Biden Stimulus. Apparently, the ECB is fighting this spike in yields until the EU Next Generation Fund can push them higher, as per the Biden Stimulus impact, when it launches.

Do whatever it takes to save the Euro, as usual...

At the latest Governing Council meeting, monetary policy settings and guidance were made to cap yields and narrow yield spreads in a way that supports the Euro. Indeed, the creation of a thesis, which holds the Eurozone together, in support of the Euro, seemed to be the object of the exercise. A currency headwind, is evidently, preferable to a currency tailwind that blows yields higher and yield-spreads out.

When doing whatever it takes, the ECB is still careful to save the single currency first and think about the real economy second. The unexciting inflation and growth forecasts, which accompanied the latest ECB decision, further reinforced the neglect of the real economy inherent in a monetary policy aimed at holding a diverging economic bloc together.

Lagarde hopes that the façade of a strong currency will make the financing of the EU Next Generation fund bearable in interest rate cost terms. If her hopes are in vain, then the ECB will have to step in and buy the EU Next Generation debt.

Oi! Where did that Reflation come from?

Shazam! WTF?

As an almost amusing afterthought, to its recent decision, the ECB released its latest economic projections. Some amusement came in the form of an epiphany of assumptions, about interest rates and inflation, commonly known as the Reflation Trade to Mr. Market. Those behind the forecasts also had the temerity to talk the Euro down against the US Dollar with their assumptions. Cunningly, these assumptions all fit a pattern of slow GDP growth, and slow inflation increase to target, which is commensurate with the ECB’s creation of “favorable financing conditions”.

Given a meme, and the motive, the ECB’s forecasters will obligingly provide the data to support them.

And what a picture the data paints!

The picture of Dorian Gray...

It’s not Black and White, it’s Dorian Gray.

Somehow, having totally missed the Reflation Trade, in its previous forecast, the new forecast assumes that it has been hiding in plain sight all along. Suspending disbelief, even further, the new real economic forecast then glacially factors in the reflation into the new predictions.

Benchmark interest rates remain the same until 2023 when they move to become slightly less negative. Bond yields don’t spike, as they are doing in real life.

Commodities do a contango-peak early and then swiftly fall into monotonous backwardation. Oil prices suddenly jump, and then flatline, thereby fulfilling the inflation rise one-off base effect technical pattern. Non-oil commodities do the same thing as oil, presumably with the same purpose in mind.

The Euro strengthens against the Dollar, enough to keep President Biden happy, but not enough to create an economic headwind for the Eurozone. The global value of the Euro remains stable but weak enough, to stimulate Eurozone exports without igniting imported inflation.

The Eurozone then goes on an Odyssey until it arrives at its destination, in 2023, a little indebted but so much stronger after the ride.

Lagarde’s data-dependent picture Odyssey...

For readers, whose sense of humor is rapidly evaporating, little further time will be spent on the contrivance that serves as the ECB’s real macroeconomic projections.

Suffice it to say that the Eurozone, in terms of GDP and inflation, finally gets to a better place, than it was before COVID-19 struck, by 2023. Real GDP is even higher at the journey’s end. When it arrives at this destination it has larger fiscal deficits, but larger Real GDP, higher wages, lower unemployment, and much greater productivity. The fiscal deficits are, therefore, sustainable (and hence justified in creating) by the nature of these robust GDP/employment outcomes.

Pull back the curtain ….

Fake Picture, Fake Projections, Fake News.

The latest ECB macroeconomic projection forecast is like The Picture of Dorian Gray. In an ECB backroom, presumably, therefore, the ugly real Eurozone economy will be suffering the abuses that the central bank’s picture has brushed out for public display.

Unfortunately, the people of the Eurozone will be living in the backroom with the real picture.

The ECB and EU may have failed the global policymaking test...

Once Lagarde has read, off-script, through her guidance, presumably, with the main objective of avoiding another yield-spread disaster, she usually, then, relies upon Chief Economist Philip Lane to explain what she was trying to say.

On this latest occasion, Lane’s dissection of her message offered nothing new; leading this author to conclude that the ECB is just standing still hoping for the EU to get its act together on the Next Generation Fund soon. Unfortunately, the EU is doing the same, in reverse, in the hope that the ECB solves the problem for it. A policymaking vacuum in the Eurozone is growing as a consequence of the abandonment of leadership.

An interview with the FT’s genial, but dangerous, interrogator Martin Arnold should have been an opportunity for Lane to positively frame perceptions of the ECB and its policy settings. Instead, he was led into a compare and contrast benchmark analysis of the ECB against the Fed and the BOJ. Furthermore, Lane was tricked into comparing and contrasting fiscal policy in the Eurozone and that in Japan and the USA.

Lane’s haste, in evading questions, through stating that the Eurozone is different, by nature of its diversity, further illustrated the problems of trying to make fiscal and monetary policy, collectively, for a widely divergent group of nations. His interrogator was able to identify the Northern European resistance to fiscal spending, that is holding up the EU Next Generation Fund. He was also able to identify the Northern European historical aversion, to hyperinflation, that is limiting the ECB to its default “favorable financing conditions” posture.

These are not the Inflation Droids that you are looking for...

After Lane’s weak performance, his colleague Isabel Schnabel acquitted herself much better under hostile interrogation by Les Echos.

Schnabel, to her credit, and that of the ECB, actually answered the questions that Lane had evaded. She does not see a full economic recovery until 2023. This chosen date is, unsurprisingly, consistent with The Picture of Dorian Gray painted, previously, by the ECB.

Schnabel’s envisaged recovery is contingent upon both an effective vaccination program and the fiscal stimulus from the Next Generation Fund; both of which she admits are facing challenges due to the diverse nature of the Eurozone. These unique circumstances, therefore, oblige the ECB to get creative, with its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), in order to support the challenged political executive.

The ECB’s unique form of support is, allegedly, temporary as are the expansions in fiscal deficits because of the pandemic. Where Lane was evasive, Schnabel has a plan and conditionality upon it. The problem for her will come if, and when, real-life happens to her plans. This is already, in fact, occurring.

Evidently, Schnabel was not satisfied that her initial message had been correctly received, by those intended, in order to frame perceptions. Consequently, she doubled down on her message in a cozy little remote “fireside chat”.

Schnabel’s doubling down involved reinforcing the message behind the words, and the definition, of the term “favorable financing conditions”.

The term “favorable financing conditions” means negative real interest rates, in practice. Going forward, these conditions will not be created by moving benchmark interest rates further into negative territory. This is because a move further, into the realms of headline negative interest rates, is counter-productive for the banking system and the monetary policy transmission process. Thus, the creation of further negative real interest rates will be done, along the yield curve, with bond-buying.

In order to avoid self-contradiction, Schnabel, then re-framed perceptions of the recent spike in nominal bond yields.

Allegedly, since inflation has also spiked too, the recent rise in bond yields has not created tighter real financial conditions. The recent rise in bond yields is, thus, a sign of the reflation and the innate wisdom and success of the actions of fiscal and monetary policymakers. The ECB, therefore, is not obliged to respond forcefully to cap rising bond yields. Get this, the rise of inflation is doing the ECB’s normalization of monetary policy for it! So, in Schnabel’s view, the recent rise in bond yields is not a rise in risk premia per se. Mr. Market is simply pricing in positive outcomes on the vaccination and economic growth front.

This author would say that Mr. Market could, in theory, price in positive outcomes by optimistically re-rating the ability of Eurozone nations to pay down their deficits. In this way, this positive fiscal re-appraisal should actually cause yields to fall outright, and yield spreads to contract on the benchmark Eurozone curve. The fact that this kind of Bull Yield Curve Flattening, and spread convergence, has not occurred, signifies to this author that Mr. Market does not have a positive perspective on the economic picture in the Eurozone.

Schnabel also failed to address the context of the ECB’s stepped-up PEPP bond-buying.

Schnabel’s thesis, therefore, breaks down when it meets the diversity and diverging economic profile of the Eurozone. In fact, her thesis, illustrates just how hard the ECB is working to keep the Eurozone together at these diverging nodes.

Blink and you’ll miss the banking crisis, and the potential fraud...

ECB Banking Czar Andrea Enria has just confirmed that the banking sector moved into crisis mode, without first informing shareholders and regulators that it was ever in trouble in the first place.

Whilst the Eurozone banks squealed about the inequity of being forced to cap dividends, as they gorged on emergency funding, they quickly moved significant parts of their loan books from “performing” to “non-performing”, without first marking them as “underperforming”.

How this dubious accounting transition has occurred suggests complicity from regulators. The banks were using emergency funding and subsidies to make the “non-performing” loans appear to perform during the pandemic. Asset write-downs and a full-blown banking crisis were, thus, avoided by the application of dubious accounting and light-touch governance. Coming out of the pandemic, the banks would now like to account for their bad loans, and would also like their regulators to allow them a huge dispensation and time to make capital provision for the associated losses.

Enria hasn’t even rebuked anyone, for this accounting sleight of hand, thereby potentially establishing his possible complicity. A thorough audit may, possibly, have classified this process as fraud. In fact, remaining potentially complicit in the possible accounting fraud, Enria has opined his willingness to grant the banks more time to build up their capital buffers. Furthermore, he is willing to consider requests for dividends to be reinstated at some banks.

Notwithstanding, or even in further pursuance, of the alleged possible fraud, the ECB may need to redouble its effort to suppress bond yields; in order to keep the loan values and government bondholding valuations on bank balance sheets in the black. In addition, low yields will be needed, as a backdrop, against which the banks can issue more equity and long-term debt capital.

The banking crisis is the dog that has not yet barked in the Eurozone. Maybe, it never will; especially if the potential fraud has actually occurred. The recent spike in yields, however, has prompted this dog to start whining. Enria intends to whine louder.

Enria’s whine may, also, be concealing the noise of a regulatory turf war over the potentially dead dog that is the Eurozone banking sector. This turf war is an exclusively Germany versus France one. The ECB is based in Frankfurt. Its challenger regulator is based in Paris.

Paris-based European Banking Authority (EBA) chairman Jose Maria Campa recently showed his own institution’s claws. Apparently, the EBA will be raising the level of scrutiny of the banks this year. According to Campa, the banks would, thus, be well-advised to start marking their bad loans to market and provisioning for losses; before the pandemic emergency stimulus is withdrawn leaving them exposed.

The dog that didn’t bark has been muzzled by Luis De Guindos...

Perhaps to address the potentially emerging banking crisis, or perhaps to paper over it, ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos has turned up the volume on his pulpit. De Guindos has proselytized the utility of the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) in preventing a crisis to-date. He has also nudged for deeper financial union, through the realization of the European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) that has been on the drawing board for years.

De Guindos has also quipped about and nudged for a deeper banking union. He noted that smaller banks are riskier systemically than the large ones that the SRM mitigates. Smaller banks should, thus, by default, be consolidated so that they fit the SRM in scale-terms of oversight.

De Guindos extemporized on how a deeper banking union could be achieved. Firstly, it should not involve new capital adequacy levies, thereby, affirming that the banks can’t afford the cost of capital. Secondly, governance should be placed in one regulator only i.e. the ECB! Thirdly, to fool national regulators, into feeling that they are still involved, they will be allowed to keep their existing macroprudential authority even though they are now all reporting into the central regulator aka the ECB!

Based on this author’s reading between De Guindos’s lines, there is a banking crisis at the national level in the Eurozone. The ECB wishes to use this as a catalyst for consolidation into a sector that it will exclusively regulate. This consolidation will cannibalize existing capital adequacy limits and buffers so that the banks don’t put pressure on their share prices by raising new equity capital. The Picture of Dorian Gray is, evidently, one that can be painted for the Eurozone banking sector. The consolidated picture is the consolidated pretty boy. The ugly unconsolidated monster is hidden away in the stress tests in the ECB’s cloud storage.

Happy Birthday PEPP and here’s to many more...

On the one-year anniversary of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), that recently happened, Christine Lagarde was in no mood for celebrations. In fact, she stuck a few more candles on the cake just in case the program may need to be extended. She also used some of the same candles to put a fire under the EU and nationally elected governments.

The PEPP has recently been accelerated, according to Lagarde, because Mr. Market has got a little carried away, with the champagne (and bond yields), celebrating the success of the program in creating the “favorable financing conditions”.

Despite the obvious ECB knee-jerk reaction, to the recent spike in yields, Lagarde insists that she has not been jerked around by les blips in inflation recently.

Turning the fire on fiscal policymakers, Lagarde warned them that they should have ratified and begun to roll out the EU Next Generation Fund hier already.

Blogged transmission arteries...

Christine Lagarde, curiously, chose the medium of a blog to signal that the ECB is preparing to ease again, beyond the current envelope of the PEPP. Evidently, there is an elevated risk that the EU Next Generation Fund will not arrive on time. Given the level of economic detail in the blog, it is, perhaps, not surprising that Lagarde chose this medium after all. Lagarde is no economist, and whoever wrote this blog definitely is.

Lagarde’s dubiously curated blog, listed the tactical successes of the PEPP to-date, in creating “favorable financing conditions”, and, hence, the justification for the program being dialed up again recently.

Lagarde, then, signed off with a warning for all members of the Eurozone to avoid complacency in relation to the unfolding vaccination programs and the expected arrival of the EU Next Generation Fund. The ECB is anything but complacent. It is vigilant and prepared to act again. This posturing suggests even more PEPP is coming, however, it may also suggest something a little stronger.

Cleared bloggage...

As if by providence, the potential ghost-writer of Lagarde’s blog just happened to be speaking to CNBC on the day of its publication. Said ghost-writer was, of course, Chief Economist Philip Lane. When Lagarde, figuratively, kisses the Blarney Stone, a little too passionately, Lane is always on hand to provide a dispassionate economic explanation of her demi mondain abstractions.

On the latest occasion, Lane bemoaned the missing EU Next Generation Fund to CNBC. He compared this absence with the simultaneous appearance of the Biden stimulus to highlight the tardiness of EU policymakers. Whilst expressing some confidence that national fiscal stimuli will appear soon, Lane painted a rhetorical question mark over that coming from the EU. Following this question mark, comes ECB vigilance followed by action.

If the Eurozone unravels, politically and economically, faster than the EU Next Generation Fund and the COVID-19 vaccines roll out, then, something that fits the do whatever it takes mission parameters will be required. By then, the Eurozone banks may also have fessed up, about their NPL’s, thereby, tossing a potential banking crisis into the mix. A classical Eurozone financial crisis may occur.

If/When all else fails, release the Kraken...

After standing back, and taking stock of its recent initiatives and tweaks, the ECB has decided that they are not enough. Perhaps the central bank is preparing for the do whatever it takes moment, in advance, in order to mitigate and, hence, to avoid it.

Saving the Euro has, so far, not convincingly arrested the rise in yields of the nations most impacted by the pandemic. Nor has the recently expanded and accelerated PEPP. Consequently, the ECB has also expanded the Long Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO). If this doesn’t work, then, outright securities purchases may beckon. If they don’t work, then, the ECB may consider directly targeting the value of the Euro, thereby, reversing its policy to save the currency first and the Eurozone by default. By then, the Eurozone may be in danger of breaking up under its own steam; so gambling with the Euro won’t matter in any case.

Before this Armageddon point, the ECB is busy tweaking its existing toolbox measures.

Blocked transmission arteries...

Resistance to expanding PEPP or even using other easing programs will be strong, especially from nations that have managed the pandemic better than others. One such nation is the Netherlands. Consequently, Dutch ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot is already talking about ending the monetary policy stimulus, later this year, based on vaccine success.

Knot is, however, fighting against fiscal forces of gravity that are overwhelming in size. Either his resistance will be overwhelmed or the forces that hold the Eurozone together will be overwhelmed. It is unlikely that Knot would like the Eurozone to split apart, so his resistance should be viewed as token.

All for one, and one for all.

A quick look at the fiscal situation in France provides the picture of the overwhelming forces facing Knot.

French government revenues are down and its spending is up at unprecedented levels. Applying fiscal austerity now would trigger a recession. Letting yields rise, to accurately adjust for the risk of national insolvency would also trigger a recession. The ECB, therefore, is forced to monetize the French fiscal deficit. When Isabel Schnabel opines that the rise in bond yields reflects an economic recovery, she fails to note that it also reflects potential insolvency. The current stalled vaccination program, in the Eurozone, simply increases the risk of this insolvency.

Can’t pay, Jamais pay.

France never paid down its fiscal response to the GFC, it just kicked the liabilities into the future and hid them on the ECB’s balance sheet. Presumably, the French intend to do the same with their fiscal COVID-19 response.

All the nations in the Eurozone are suffering the French fiscal malady to varying degrees. Those who are suffering less will be more resistant to the inevitable attempts of the ECB to lower bond yields with more bond-buying. Currently, there is no resistance to expanding the PEPP. When PEPP reaches its limits, the resistance to a more permanent program of bond-buying will escalate. Given the parlous fiscal state of the Eurozone, the choice of dissolving it to satisfy the resisters will only push yields higher for all concerned.

In the event of Eurozone dissolution, the ECB would also be insolvent, and would require recapitalization assuming there was any interest in preserving its function. Faced with this fate, the ECB does what it can to support the value of the Euro whilst monetizing fiscal deficits that get larger in size and duration.

The willingness of the ECB to actually pay nations, to run ever-increasing deficits, with negative interest rates, increases the systemic risk to the whole system. Negative interest rates, in fact, guarantee that the ECB will try and survive them by preserving the fiction that the system is solvent with the current negative interest rate regime.

EU Next Generation Fund: An act of exasperation or desperation?

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane has clearly demonstrated the ECB’s frustration with fiscal policymakers’ failure to engage the EU Next Generation Fund. His exasperation has also betrayed a new heightened level of anxiety. The Eurozone is reaching a critical tipping point.

Lane did not, however, explain that the bonds which will finance the EU Next Generation Fund are also a major priority. The reasoning is clear enough to follow, though.