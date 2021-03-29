Margin Of Error: Risk Managing The Dollar In An Uncertain Environment

Photo by Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

A continuation of our macro framework focusing on risk managing our portfolio within the dollar cycle. We seek to understand correlations between asset classes and the dollar. We attempt to create asymmetric upside with intelligent risk management practices.

This is a series of articles which explains our top-down philosophies about the market. As we gradually narrow the focus to more granular analysis and opportunities, we encourage readers to read our 2021 outlook. It serves as the foundation for our risk management platform.

In our 2021 outlook, we outlined the asset classes we hope can perform well during a prolonged dollar down cycle. The most important part is how to execute on these ideas and appropriately risk manage the portfolio. The method we advocate is to own both the inflation and deflation trade. We do this by understanding the asset classes which perform well in each scenario and then identifying which scenario is most likely over a trade, trend, and tail duration. We start with our own definitions.

We use the term "inflation" to refer to the tail duration (3 years or more) and the term "reflation" to refer to the trend (3 months up to 3 years).

Dollar strength or weakness is not a linear measurement. We don't need an immediate crash in the DXY to confirm our thesis. We should qualify the idea of the dollar losing strength by mapping the relationships between value relative to 1.) other currencies, 2.) our own financing needs, and 3.) the cost of materials needed to sustain growth while moving towards other forms of energy.

The treasury market is a proxy for a relative dollar valuation framework. How we structure our portfolio is the product of a multi-verse perspective on markets but our analysis of the relative value of the dollar underpins our positioning to a large degree. When making decisions about how to allocate to the inflation or reflation positions, we tend to focus on the 10-year as a value proxy with less focus on the US Dollar through the lens of cross-currency influence.

The inflation trade has the following characteristics:

Dollar down relative to other currencies.

Growth accelerating both globally and domestically, supported by favorable monetary and fiscal policy.

Rates are rising on the long end.

Commodities, equities, and emerging markets' inverse or neutral correlation to the dollar.

The deflation trade has the following characteristics:

US dollar is up against other currencies

Growth is slowing globally.

Rates are falling across the entire yield curve

Monetary policy is accommodative but directed at the “plumbing” of the system

Correlations in commodities, emerging markets, and equities are wide and inverse of the USD.

If we can correctly identify these factors, then we can identify the trend. If we understand the trend, then we can position ourselves appropriately.

When The Cathouse Gets Raided

Covid-19 caught the market off-guard. This broke the mechanisms for appropriate price action. The dollar was caught in a liquidity squeeze which required the Fed to take drastic actions necessary to service the offshore dollar market. This squeeze in the dollar combined with a crowded exit brought nearly all correlations to -1.0 on the dollar.

The chart illustrates a proxy for the dollar (UUP) versus proxies for crude (USO), copper (CPER), small caps (IWM), and emerging markets (VWO). The tickers shown are not perfect corollaries but illustrate the relationship well.

Source: E-Trade Pro, Pescador Capital Strategies

Three major events have transpired that dramatically altered the trajectory of markets.

The Fed’s response to the pandemic eased liquidity concerns for the offshore dollar market. A global monetary response was coupled with fiscal spending that propped up otherwise slumping economies. This response incentivized risk-taking and literally put money in the hands of those who were willing to gamble on the stock market. The vaccine efficacy and timing surprised to the upside. The market, always forward-looking, repriced for economic activity that will accelerate in Rate of Change (ROC) terms and will be flush with dollar support.

Now we adjust the chart to focus on the April 2020 lows until present. The result is a dramatic inversion.

Source: E-Trade Pro, Pescador Capital Strategies

Moderate inflation combined with growth can be a powerful alpha driver. It is obvious that commodities, small to mid-cap growth, and emerging markets have been the place to be since the market began adjusting to the inflation cycle expectations. Simultaneously, rates are rising on the long end of the curve. The trend duration for this cycle skews our allocations in favor of the inflation portfolio. As such, we have maintained a much larger allocation to the components of this trend and a much smaller allocation to the deflation trade and large cap tech.

We call this the Speckled Trout portfolio. It is the generic model for our tail equity portfolio. During the crux of the data-supported reflation trade (Nov 2020-March 2021), the generic version of this portfolio was allocated at:

Source: Pescador Capital Strategies

During this period, our risk management philosophy across multiple portfolios uses wide gross and net exposure. This also includes the propensity to use margin - up to 50% or, Net 150% if 50% of book contains short positions.

Even The Piano Player Goes To Jail

The reflation portfolio is beginning to flash yellow lights. We make consistent reference to the ROC numbers coming out of the pandemic as well as the inflation drivers in the bond market and fiscal policy arena. The macroeconomic data that supports this thesis will play out through the coming months with our target for the strongest reporting data to show up in May and June. Of course, the market has been pricing in this data since November of 2020.

Our current forecast reflects a topping out in positive ROC for gross, economic data towards late summer, a subsequent negative ROC development bias into fall, and expectations for a discontinuation of the reflation trade. We feel as though the market may be in the nascent phases of communicating a breakdown in the leadership structure of the reflation trade. Specifically, we see China as a first in, first out (FIFO) input to the macro matrix. China was the first economy hit by the pandemic and also the first to generate a strong monetary and fiscal response directed at the first order effects of the virus. The Shanghai Composite has begun to break down. The Chinese reflation trade and trend line is broken and along with other market indicators, may be signaling the beginning of the end.

On the other hand, the Russell 2000 is still bullish trade and trend. From a sector perspective, key components of the reflation trade have now taken leadership. The financials, energy, basic materials, and industrials are still above trend and making higher highs.

Source: Pescador Capital Strategies

However, some recent volatility has hit the tape and has exposed some cracks in the façade of the reflation trade framework.

In the chart below, we examine proxies for the Russell (IWO), Shanghai Composite (KBA), NASDAQ (QQQ) and long bond (TLT).

Source: E-Trade Pro, Pescador Capital Strategies

Again, we defer to our view on relative dollar value for the tiebreaker as seen through the lens of the 10-Year Treasury.

The 10-Year (yield) is still bullish trend and trade. It appears to be entering a consolidation zone but still has another 1500 basis points of immediate-term upside. Our view here is that both the 10-Year and the reflation trade are headed for consolidation on an intermediate basis.

Source: E-Trade Pro, Pescador Capital Strategies

The Statue of Pompey

As we progress through a cycle, both net and gross exposure become keys to risk management. We like the inflation portfolio over a tail duration but must understand that the US dollar (short) is a crowded, consensus position. Being open to the other side of the trade can add a layer of risk management during risk-off periods.

A pivot to the disinflation trade may not affect the long-term outcome of the dollar but can be a side effect of extreme positioning in various asset classes. During these periods, we can adjust the portfolio to a neutral 50/50 positioning or even to net deflation trade. The goal is to generate asymmetric returns while avoiding major drawdowns in the inevitable risk-off scenario. We invoke the analogy of driving over a hill or mountain. We recognize the road lies ahead but cannot see over the horizon. We focus on the stretch that is visible.

We have been employing a bit of a Dale Earnhardt strategy as evidenced by the position allocation chart discussed above. All up, the evidence for a consolidation of the bull trend in our reflation trade is suggesting we pump the brakes. However, we are not slamming them into a red light.

Philosophical macro musing is irrelevant without actionable advice. These are three thematic changes we are making in our portfolios to deal with a potentially volatile range in the asset classes we own.

Gross Exposure. We are taking down gross exposure. No more Dale Earnhardt. Think mid-40s, mother-of-three, crossover SUV type driving. This includes taking down any exposure to margin and being willing to raise up to 25% cash.

We are taking down gross exposure. No more Dale Earnhardt. Think mid-40s, mother-of-three, crossover SUV type driving. This includes taking down any exposure to margin and being willing to raise up to 25% cash. Net Exposure. As an advisory, we manage a family fund that keeps a wide, discretionary preference to unconventional strategies. This allows me to manage our holdings in an active manner. As such, we have short positions against our net long exposure. We realize shorting stocks is not for everyone, and thus have presented an alternate portfolio which attempts to manage correlations between assets to simulate the intrinsic hedging value of a traditional long/short strategy. We recommend slowly accumulating positions in the Risk-Off asset classes and reducing positions in the reflation trade assets which have the highest beta and are bearish trade!

As an advisory, we manage a family fund that keeps a wide, discretionary preference to unconventional strategies. This allows me to manage our holdings in an active manner. As such, we have short positions against our net long exposure. We realize shorting stocks is not for everyone, and thus have presented an alternate portfolio which attempts to manage correlations between assets to simulate the intrinsic hedging value of a traditional long/short strategy. We recommend slowly accumulating positions in the Risk-Off asset classes and reducing positions in the reflation trade assets which have the highest beta and are bearish trade! Lower Highs. Simply put, if a certain equity or asset class we own has 1.) broken trade (3 weeks or less) within a bullish trend (3 months to 3 years) 2.) Made a lower high and lower low on daily chart - we are curbing our exposure. Our Blue Marlin Tactical Alpha Fund outlines the current Trend Vs. Trade positioning in equities exclusive of any options strategies that may be contained within the portfolio.

Source: Pescador Capital Strategies

Much like the Speckled Trout portfolio, please remember that this is a tail portfolio (three years or greater). We are not necessarily purging these names from the portfolio but are reducing or enhancing our exposure to net allocation within our gross book.

Et Tu, Brute?

Going back to our 2021 outlook - our tail, bull thesis for equities is based on a government-led expansion of credit. The dollar is the causality. Equity prices are the soldiers of fortune. It would be remiss not to acknowledge the risk of inflation especially late in the cycle. An implosion of the dollar may cost the ultimate price: reserve currency status.

Can inflation be controlled through central planning? Will our creditors treat a dollar downdraft as a buy-on-dip or will they be forced to seek solutions that undermine the sovereign reign of the USD? Can the federal government pin the short-end of the curve to serve their financing needs while allowing the long-end and belly to clear at market rates?

We look forward to more discussion of these important questions and promise to share some unique strategies for risk management in the coming weeks.

Watch the stretch of road we are on. That hairpin turn may be just around the corner. Will you be prepared?