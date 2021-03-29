Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) finished a record year with the release of the Q4 report. However, while the numbers looked great for the most part, the reception was muted. In fact, the stock has struggled as of late, even though the numbers argue the opposite should be happening. There are a number of factors out there that seem to be holding back ACLS. What they are will be covered next.

Q4 FY2020 quarterly report

The Q4 report follows a Q3 report that came in mixed. While top line and bottom line growth was very strong in Q3, soft guidance tempered the response. The original forecast called for Q4 revenue to increase by 2.1% and, more importantly, for EPS to decline by 27.6% YoY. ACLS then proceeded to raise its Q4 guidance in early January. The new forecast was much better in comparison to the old one. It called for Q4 revenue of $120M instead of the earlier $110M and EPS of $0.32 instead of $0.21.

ACLS raised the bar for Q4 earnings. As it turned out, ACLS still managed to beat expectations. Q4 revenue increased by 13.5% YoY to $122.2M and EPS increased by 48.3% to $0.43. System sales contributed $64.3M or 52.6% of revenue and CS&I the remaining $58M or 47.4%. Furthermore, Q4 growth was not as heavily weighted towards mature logic as it was in Q3. Logic accounted for 75% of revenue in Q4. Memory made a comeback with a share of 25%. China was the destination of 56% of systems shipped in Q4, ten percentage points lower than the 66% in Q3. The table below shows the numbers for Q4.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $122.2M $110.4M $107.7M 10.69% 13.46% Gross margin 43.4% 43.6% 44.0% (20bps) (60bps) Income from operations $14.1M $13.9M $13.2M 1.44% 6.82% Net income $14.7M $10.8M $9.7M 36.11% 51.55% EPS $0.43 $0.32 $0.29 34.38% 48.28%

The headline numbers look strong, but a closer examination takes away some of the shine. For instance, a previously unrecognized tax benefit added $0.11 to EPS. Without it, Q4 EPS would have increased by 10.3% YoY to $0.32 instead of the reported 48.3%. In addition, system sales declined from $70.3M in Q3 to $64.3M in Q4. The reason why revenue was higher than before was because CS&I revenue jumped from $40.2M in Q3 to $58M in Q4, an increase of 44.3%.

As mentioned earlier, CS&I accounted for 47.4% of Q4 revenue. In comparison, the contribution from CS&I in FY2020, FY2019 and FY2018 was 38.1%, 40.9% and 36.6%, respectively. The contribution from CS&I was much higher than usual in Q4. It appears a customer bought a lot more than usual due to geopolitical tensions, which boosted the quarterly numbers in Q4. This is not expected to last, which is why ACLS expects CS&I quarterly revenue to average about $42M throughout 2021.

If the Q4 numbers are available, then so too are the numbers for all of FY2020. FY2020 revenue increased by 38.4% YoY to $474.6M and EPS increased by 192% YoY to $1.46. FY2020 was a record year for ACLS as the company managed to break the old record of $462M set 15 years ago in 2006. On the other hand, the fact that it took 15 years to set a new record is an indication of how ACLS has at times struggled with growth. ACLS can go down just as fast as it goes up, something to keep in mind when considering the bull case for ACLS. The chart above shows how revenue has gone up and down over the years. The table below shows the numbers for FY2020.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $474.56M $342.96M 38.37% Gross margin 41.7% 42.1% (40bps) Income from operations $58.04M $24.21M 139.74% Net income $49.98M $17.03M 193.48% EPS $1.46 $0.50 192.00%

Guidance calls for Q1 revenue of $118-138M, an increase of 7.6% YoY at the midpoint as shown below. The forecast expects EPS of $0.22-0.42, a decrease of 3% YoY at the midpoint. Note the wider than usual guidance, which indicates the presence of uncertainty in the outlook. For instance, at the low end of guidance, EPS could decline by as much as 33.3% YoY to $0.22. ACLS is leaving open the possibility of some significant downside with its guidance.

Q1 FY2021 (guidance) Q1 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $118-138M $119M 7.56% Gross margin 40.0% 38.3% 170bps Income from operations $11-19M $13.7M 9.49% EPS $0.22-0.42 $0.33 (3.03%)

Why there's uncertainty about what's to come

ACLS went into further detail as to the reasoning behind its guidance. It appears the issue of U.S. trade restrictions against companies in China is having an impact on ACLS. ACLS requires licenses before it can ship to China and those licenses have yet to be issued. From the Q4 earnings call:

"During the fourth quarter, the U.S. government placed Chinese foundry customer SMIC on the entity list. Meaning that licenses are required for all Axcelis U.S. shipments to SMIC. We have applied for licenses and are prepared to ship these tools against customer requirements in the first quarter. As a result of the uncertainty related to these licenses, we are providing wider than usual guidance."

Note that in the second to last earnings call ACLS had expressed confidence that licenses would be granted by the U.S. government and the issue would not become something to worry about. ACLS seems to be stepping back in this regard. It's now more ambiguous on the matter. It appears getting approval may not be such a foregone conclusion after all.

"We've applied for the licenses. We're prepared to ship systems and parts against customer requirements as soon as we receive the licenses. And we just haven't heard anything back yet. As far as we understand, we don't believe that anything significant has changed based on the change in administration. But again, we're basically just waiting."

According to the latest Form 10-K, SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were the only two customers contributing 10% or more to revenue. The former has been sanctioned by the U.S. government and more could follow since ACLS ships most of its systems to China.

"The geographic mix of our system shipments in the fourth quarter was China 56%, the U.S. 20%, Korea 18% and Taiwan 6%. For the year, our geographic split was China 54%, Korea 28%, the U.S. 5%, Europe 3%, Japan 2% and Taiwan 8%."

ACLS could not only be denied the opportunity to do business with one of its biggest customers, but it could also be denied the ability to take part in its biggest market in the worst case. This would obviously be a major headwind for ACLS if it were to occur. A previous article covers this issue in further detail.

ACLS is going sideways

The stock has appreciated by 24% YTD. However, all the gains have come in the first month of 2021. It's been more or less sideways since then. The release of the Q4 report has not helped the stock break through the logjam. While the report showed strong growth in revenue and EPS, enthusiasm for ACLS was tempered by the issues mentioned earlier.

ACLS Market cap $1.28B Enterprise value $1.17B Revenue $474.56M EBITDA $62.78M Trailing P/E 25.92 Forward P/E 15.39 PEG ratio 1.10 P/S 2.69 P/B 2.64 EV/revenue 2.46 EV/EBITDA 18.58

The table above shows the multiples ACLS trades at. ACLS may not be cheap, but it's not expensive either. Valuations are not the hurdle holding back ACLS. It's the uncertainty as to what could happen to the top and bottom lines if the worst-case scenario becomes a reality for ACLS. A scenario that entails a full denial of doing business with customers in China. ACLS could take a major hit due to its heavy exposure to China. Earnings would have to be adjusted downwards, something ACLS considers a real possibility if its guidance is any indication. The numbers for ACLS may look okay, but they could change for the worse fairly quickly.

Investor takeaways

ACLS has done well lately in terms of growing the top and bottom lines. Q4 revenue and EPS increased by 13.5% and 48.3%, respectively. The top and bottom lines grew by 38.4% and 192%, respectively, in FY2020. ACLS managed to grow in each quarter last year and it even managed to set a new record in terms of annual revenue at $475M. ACLS seems to be on track to hit its targets of a $550M run rate in 2021 and annual revenue of $650M in 2024.

ACLS is a supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, specifically ion implantation systems. As such, ACLS benefits from strong demand for semiconductors and related equipment. For instance, demand for power ICs is expected to surge with the increased adoption of electrical vehicles. Ion implanters are crucial in the manufacture of power ICs.

Demand for chips has been so strong lately that many companies have increased their investment in chip-making ability. For instance, Intel (INTC) intends to spend $20B on the building of two new fabs. According to a recent report from SEMI, the market for fab equipment is expected to grow by double digits in 2021 and the year after. All of this supports the bull case for ACLS.

The earnings environment seems to be set up for ACLS to do well. However, the threat of expanded sanctions against China seems to be offsetting any boost the company may have gotten from good quarterly earnings. ACLS has yet to get approval from the U.S. government, even though it had earlier suggested getting permission would not be a problem.

It's worth mentioning that trade with China is still mostly unrestricted for ACLS. The concern is that the situation will become worse and restrictions will spread, denying ACLS the ability to conduct trade with its biggest market. It doesn't help ACLS when tensions between the U.S. and China seem to be going up.

No one knows for sure what will happen, which means that one cannot be certain what the earnings picture could look like if or when the U.S. government imposes more sanctions. This uncertainty will continue to weigh on ACLS for as long as the issue has not been resolved. Clarity is needed, but it's nowhere to be found.

I am neutral on ACLS. It's tempting to go long ACLS in some ways. Multiples are reasonable and the company is growing at a good clip. The market for fab equipment is set up in a way that favors a company like ACLS. However, the uncertainty hanging over ACLS makes long ACLS a potentially costly move. ACLS would not be left unscathed if the U.S. does impose more sanctions against its customers in China. Neither would the stock with its heavy exposure to China, which is why wait-and-see is arguably best for now.