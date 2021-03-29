SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) has joined the rush to go public yet, like so many technology names these days, the pricing was a bit soft as the sentiment has turned, fueled by very strong performance seen over the past year already and a recent, rather prolific, rise in interest rates.

This has taken a toll on the valuation and IPO of SEMrush as well. Although, I like the discipline shown by management in cutting the size of the offering as the money is not really needed at this point. This is a big testament of trust by management, who basically acknowledges that the valuation is too low. That said, valuations in the entire wider sector have been pressured, making it not necessarily a great (relative) compelling investment right now.

Measurable Results From Online Marketing

The paragraph header is, in a short version, what SEMrush is all about. The company describes itself as the leading online visibility management SaaS platform which allows businesses to identify and reach the right audience, with the right context and through right channels.

In the twelve years after the company has been founded, the company has grown to serve customers across nearly 150 countries as it now employs nearly 1,000 workers, which generate nearly $150 million in annual recurring revenues already.

Online visibility is key for customers these days including search, social, digital media, digital public relations and review websites. With so many channels and consumers suffering from online overload, finding the right target at the right time and through the right channel increasingly becomes a challenge. The company runs a platform with many data points collected across hundreds of millions of domains attributing to improved and better measured marketing analytics.

This is key with consumers in the Western world spending more than 6 hours online a day, as many companies to not have the right technologies to access these customers online. Even if they have the technology, they tend to lack comprehensive data insight and analysis, suffer from limited integration with third parties or are simply inefficient to build.

The company offers various products with different price points as it now has 67,000 paying customers and more than 400,000 customers in total, on average generating over $2,100 in annual recurring revenues from paying users a year.

Valuation & Offering Considerations

Management of SEMrush and its underwriters aimed to sell a combined 16.8 million shares in a range between $14 and $16 per share. With the offering taking place amidst weakness across the general technology sector, shares were sold at the lower end of the price range at $14. Furthermore, the size of the offering was cut to 10 million shares, as the company obtained $140 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

Of interest is the capital efficient growth model as total funding since inception twelve years ago has been ''just'' $37 million as cash holdings ahead of the offering total $35 million already. Based on the offer proceeds, I peg net cash at around $160 million following the offering, as the diluted share count of 133.3 million shares works down to a $1.86 billion equity valuation, or about $1.70 billion after accounting for the pro-forma net cash position.

If we look at the actual financial performance we see a business generating $92.1 million in sales in 2019 on which an operating loss of $8 million was reported. These losses came despite the high gross margins, as lots of money was used for sales and marketing expenses. Revenues rose 35% in 2020 to essentially $125 million as minimal operating leverage was displayed upon with operating losses compressing a bit to $6 million.

The company has seen steady growth throughout 2020 with first quarter sales up 36%, second quarter sales up 29%, growth accelerating to 35% again in the third quarter, to end the year with 42% year-over-year growth in the final quarter. Impressive is that operating losses continue to narrow throughout the year, to the point at which the company generated an annualized loss of $2 million in the final quarter. This came after sales hit an annualized rate, just a few million below the $150 million mark.

Shares fell out of the gate after being priced at the low end of the range already. Trading just shy of $12 per share, I peg the operating asset valuation at $1.46 billion here. This works down to a 10 times sales multiple for a business with still impressive 40% growth and nearly a break-even result on the bottom line.

Where To Go From Here?

Risks are plentiful in this offering as the major concern is always the valuation and losses in such as case. Other risks include a rapidly evolving and very competitive field, as well as reliance on APIs with many social networking sites, among others, reliance on its two founders and potential changes in search engine algorithms.

While there are few direct and pure-play competitors in this field, the valuation looks reasonable if we compare it to a great bunch of the technology names and certainly those who have gone public in more recent times. A 10 times annualized sales multiple looks reasonable given the 40% growth which was maintained at the end of the fourth quarter, as the company is close to breaking-even. Although, I do expect losses in the coming year due to the costs incurred as a publicly traded company, as well as stock-based compensation, among others.

Nonetheless, the valuation looks much more compelling as I like the discipline displayed by the company, that of cutting the size of the offering in response to the soft demand and thus pricing process. I am quite confident that valuations would have been much higher if this public offering had taken place earlier this year or late last year, as there is much to like on the operational front on this company.

Nonetheless, the entire sector has seen quite a sell-off with opportunities arising on different fronts. Hence, I am maintaining some discipline, looking to buy some shares if they might fall to the high single digits, of course depending on what is happening with the wider technology field and valuations in the meantime.