Photo by David McNew/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is probably best known for their SPAM brand of canned meat. However, over the last decade, Hormel has been adding on several whole food and healthier snacking and food options to their portfolio - brands include Justin's Nut Butter, Applegate, Wholly Guacamole, and the recently announced Planters brand that is being purchased from Kraft Heinz (KHC).

These acquisitions and brand extensions have transformed Hormel into one of the leaders in the healthier food and snack business. The transformation from a primarily commodity-driven and meat-focused business into the current iteration of Hormel has proven successful thus far. One of the interesting things with Hormel is that 15% of revenues are derived from brands or products launched within the last 5 years.

Dividend History

The dividend growth strategy is a very straightforward investing approach based on identifying quality businesses that have a history of paying and growing their dividends over time and, most importantly, that have the ability to continue growing them in the future.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods Investor Relations

Hormel has grown their annual dividend payout for 54 consecutive years which is a truly impressive feat. There are only 16 companies in the CCC list that have longer streaks than what Hormel has amassed. That's every year since 1967 and through just about every kind of economic environment and various times of geopolitical stability and instability.

Dating back to 1990, Hormel's year-over-year dividend growth has ranged from 2.6% to 25.0% with an average of 11.8% and a median of 10.7%.

Over that same time, there's been 27 rolling 5-year periods with Hormel's annualized dividend growth ranging from 3.9% to 18.9% with an average of 11.5% and a median of 11.4%.

There's also been 22 rolling 10-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 6.0% to 16.3% with an average of 11.0% and a median of 10.6%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates since 1990 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1-Year DGR 3-Year DGR 5-Year DGR 10-Year DGR 1990 $0.03 1991 $0.04 16.05% 1992 $0.05 20.21% 1993 $0.06 22.12% 19.43% 1994 $0.06 13.04% 18.39% 1995 $0.07 16.03% 17.00% 17.45% 1996 $0.08 3.87% 10.86% 14.87% 1997 $0.08 3.19% 7.54% 11.42% 1998 $0.08 3.09% 3.38% 7.70% 1999 $0.08 3.00% 3.09% 5.72% 2000 $0.09 6.31% 4.12% 3.89% 10.46% 2001 $0.09 5.48% 4.92% 4.21% 9.41% 2002 $0.10 5.63% 5.81% 4.69% 8.00% 2003 $0.11 7.79% 6.29% 5.63% 6.66% 2004 $0.11 6.84% 6.75% 6.41% 6.06% 2005 $0.13 15.66% 10.03% 8.22% 6.03% 2006 $0.14 7.69% 9.99% 8.67% 6.41% 2007 $0.15 7.14% 10.10% 8.98% 6.81% 2008 $0.19 23.47% 12.52% 11.98% 8.76% 2009 $0.19 2.59% 10.72% 11.07% 8.71% 2010 $0.21 10.74% 11.94% 10.11% 9.16% 2011 $0.26 21.29% 11.28% 12.76% 10.69% 2012 $0.30 17.55% 16.45% 14.87% 11.88% 2013 $0.34 13.33% 17.35% 12.92% 12.45% 2014 $0.40 17.65% 16.16% 16.05% 13.53% 2015 $0.50 25.00% 18.56% 18.90% 14.42% 2016 $0.58 16.00% 19.49% 17.84% 15.27% 2017 $0.68 17.24% 19.35% 17.78% 16.32% 2018 $0.75 10.29% 14.47% 17.14% 15.01% 2019 $0.84 12.00% 13.14% 16.00% 16.03% 2020 $0.93 10.71% 11.00% 13.21% 16.02% 2021 $0.98 5.38% 9.33% 11.06% 14.40%

Table by author; data source Hormel Foods Investor Relations

As a dividend-focused investor, I want to make sure that the dividend doesn't take up too much of a proportion of profits or cash flow since it could put the dividend at risk of being cut should the business misstep.

Image by author; data source Hormel Food SEC filings

Over the last 10 years, Hormel's dividend has required an average of 37% of net income with the payout ratio rising to 42% for the most recent 5-year period. Similarly, Hormel's dividend has utilized 43% of free cash flow over the last decade and 52% of free cash flow over the last 5 years.

The dividend is still very well covered by both net income and free cash flow, although the rapid dividend growth over the last decade has been fueled at least in part by expanding the payout ratio.

Quantitative Quality

With a focus on sustainable dividend growth over the long term, the quality of the underlying business is what will drive that future growth. I utilize a variety of historic financial metrics to get a perception of the quality of the business.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel has grown revenues at a pretty meager 22% over the last decade or ~2.2% annualized. There's some noise in those numbers as they've divested some business lines/brands that carried lower margins and lower growth prospects. Gross profits climbed 37% over that same time or 3.5% annualized.

Operating profits rose 44% or 4.1% annualized with cash flow from operations showing an incredible 130% increase or 9.7% annualized across the last decade. Free cash flow hasn't kept up with operating cash flow growth, but has still grown a respectable 93% in total or 7.6% annualized.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel's gross margins have improved over the last decade although they have regressed slightly since peaking in 2016. Hormel has averaged 10-year gross margins of 19.0% with a 5-year average of 20.9%.

I typically prefer to see free cash flow margins greater than 10% which Hormel hasn't reached at any point over the last decade. The 10-year average free cash flow margin for Hormel is 7.2% with the 5-year average at 8.1%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC represents the annual return excess cash that the business is generating based on the capital currently invested in the business. I consider FCF ROIC's greater than 10% to be a sign of a strong cash-generating quality business.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

While Hormel's FCF margin is less than I'd like, their FCF ROIC has been fantastic routinely surpassing the 10% level. Hormel has generated a 10-year average FCF ROIC of 14.1% with a 5-year average of 13.2%. Hormel's FCF ROIC has been trending down since peaking in 2015 and will be something that I monitor closely moving forward.

To understand how Hormel has used its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash spent on share repurchases

The goal is to find businesses that generate ample excess FCF that can then be returned to shareholders via a rising dividend payment. A quality business should show strong levels of FCFaD. I'm not concerned about the levels in any given year since business fluctuations happen and opportunities can be short-lived; rather, I focus more on the trend over time.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel has generated plenty of FCF over the last decade although growth has stalled over the last several years. In total, Hormel has generated $6.58 B in FCF. Management has returned $2.87 B of that FCF to shareholders via dividends which puts the cumulative FCFaD at a very strong $3.72 B.

As you can see in the above chart, share repurchases haven't been utilized much over the last decade. Hormel has spent a net $0.42 B on share repurchases over the last decade which puts the 10-year cumulative FCFaDB at $3.30 B.

For FY 2011, Hormel's average diluted weighted shares outstanding were 543.8 M and for FY 2020 it had risen to 546.6 M. That's an increase in the shares outstanding of 0.5% over that period or ~0.1% annualized. The lack of share count change is due to both the little, relatively speaking, amount of cash flow devoted to repurchases as well as the various acquisitions that Hormel has undertaken.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

When investing in the equity of a business, I want to make sure that the balance sheet is on solid footing. An overleveraged business that experiences a downturn in its operations can spell disaster for equity holders.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel's capital structure poses little risk especially in conjunction with the relatively stable nature of their business. Management has done well resisting the temptation to lever up the balance sheet with debt over the last 10 years. Hormel's average debt-to-capitalization ratio over the last decade is 8%.

When analyzing the balance sheet, I pay more attention to the debt levels in relation to a variety of income or cash flow metrics. Specifically, I look at net debt (total debt last cash and equivalents) versus EBITDA, operating income and free cash flow.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel's debt ratios are clearly not a concern with respect to the overall capital structure as well as the income and cash flows. Hormel has typically run a net cash balance sheet except for FY 2015 and FY 2018 which neither one showed any real significant leverage.

Valuation

Finding a quality business is only part of the equation when investing. The other side is a reasonable valuation. In order to determine a range of fair values, I like to use a minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis, dividend yield theory, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividend growth that a business will produce. You then apply a reasonable expected terminal multiple at some future point and then calculate the expected return. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate, then you can feel free to invest.

Analysts expect Hormel to show FY 2021 EPS of $1.73 and FY 2022 EPS of $1.87. Analysts also expect Hormel to be able to grow earnings by 3.7% per year across the next 5 years. I then assumed that earnings growth would slow to 3.0% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 55% payout ratio.

To determine the reasonable expected multiple range, I like to see how market participants have typically valued Hormel in the past. As we can see in the following YChart, Hormel has typically been valued between ~15x and ~30x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine exit multiples covering that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Hormel could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonably accurate. Returns assume that dividends are taken in cash and assume a purchase price of $47.91, Friday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 27.5 6.3% 6.0% 25 4.3% 5.0% 22.5 2.2% 4.0% 20 -0.2% 2.9% 17.5 -2.8% 1.7% 15 -5.6% 0.3%

Alternatively, I reverse the MARR process to find out what price I could pay today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments under the assumptions laid out above. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for Hormel, I'll also examine 8% and 6% levels.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 8% Return Target 6% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 $41 $35 $45 $41 $49 $48 25 $38 $32 $41 $38 $45 $44 22.5 $35 $30 $38 $35 $41 $41 20 $31 $27 $34 $32 $37 $37 17.5 $28 $25 $30 $29 $33 $34 15 $24 $22 $26 $26 $29 $30

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method built on the premise of reversion to the mean and assumes that a stable business will generally trade around a normal dividend yield. For Hormel, I'll use the 5-year average dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods' Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Hormel's dividend yield has been surprisingly stable across the last 30 years typically offering a 1.5% to 2.5% yield on a forward-looking basis. Shares currently offer a forward yield of 2.05% compared to the 5-year average of 1.94%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to determine what the current market price of a business implies about the expected future cash flows. I use a simplified DCF model built on a static EBIT margin of 12.5%, a tax rate of 20%, and a terminal growth rate of 3.0%. To discount the future cash flows to today I use a WACC of 7.8%. The cost of debt uses the 5-year average cost of debt with a cost of equity of 8.0% derived using the dividend capitalization method assuming a 6% dividend growth.

Based on that model, Hormel needs to show 4.7% annual revenue growth across the forecast period to justify the current valuation in the market. Required revenue growth declines to 4.2% across the forecast period assuming a 10% EBIT margin improvement across the forecast period to 13.7%.

Conclusion

Hormel is a high-quality defensive business that has proven itself over time. Hormel doesn't quite hit the mark on free cash flow margins that I like to see; however, they are still solid in the high single digits and have been moving in the right direction. Although, Hormel's free cash flow returns on invested capital are quite strong regularly coming in greater than 10% with free cash flow returns on assets routinely flirting with the 10% mark. Both of those suggest a high-quality management team with a focus on the long term.

Hormel has typically rewarded owners with higher dividends rather than share repurchases with excess cash flow. Share repurchases could be a potential future driver of per share growth should management not find suitable uses of that excess cash. Based on the 3-year average FCFaD of $309 M and the current market cap of $26.3 B, ~1.2% of outstanding shares could be repurchased on an annual basis assuming the market valuation stays in roughly this area.

One of the more impressive things about Hormel is that their balance sheet is pretty much flawless. Yes, total debt levels have risen over the last decade, but the rise has been in line with capital structure growth. They have also held a net cash position in all but 2 years out of the last decade.

The big mark against Hormel is the lack of top-line growth although there's some qualifiers with that. For one, Hormel typically sheds brands/assets if they can't get and maintain a top position in the category, and two, the turkey business has been under tremendous pressure the last several years.

Another thing that I really like about Hormel is that the Hormel Foundation owns roughly half of the business. That kind of long-lived ownership class allows management to focus on long-term initiatives rather than the next quarter or even next year's results.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value for Hormel between $46 and $56. The MARR analysis based on 10% IRRs suggests a 5-year fair value range between $31 and $38 assuming a terminal multiple in the 20x to 25x band. With 8% required IRRs, the 5-year fair value rises from $34 to $41.

In early February, Hormel and Kraft-Heinz announced that the Planters and Corn Nuts line will be sold to Hormel for $3.35 B. In the acquisition presentation, Hormel said the purchase was made at a 12.5x EBITDA multiple and that the Planters and Corn Nuts addition should provide $0.17 to $0.22 of accretive EPS for FY 2022. Hormel's pristine balance sheet will take a hit from this acquisition, but the balance sheet will remain one of the best in the business and I believe that management will work to get back to a net cash position over time.

Adjusting the MARR analysis using the low end of $0.17 in accretive EPS and maintaining the same growth forecasts pushes the MARR analysis expected returns higher.

IRR P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 27.5 8.8% 7.1% 25 6.8% 6.2% 22.5 4.5% 5.1% 20 2.1% 4.0% 17.5 -0.5% 2.8% 15 -3.5% 1.4%

Hormel is a quality, defensive company and one that I'm glad to own shares in. That being said, I'm not willing to purchase shares at current levels because I don't believe the expected returns meet my investment threshold just yet. I would be interested in adding shares to my position in the low $40s.