Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) remains a conviction long-term buy for me in the large banking space. GS has traditionally been known as a powerhouse in investment banking, but what the market is not pricing in currently is the strategic transformation towards a capital-light business model.

Mr. Market is not fully rewarding the clear and tangible progress to date. Nor has it fully digested the longer-term implications. If GS was a FinTech, its valuation would be much higher. At the same time, GS is disrupting the other large banks with its technology-led and nimble approach. I believe this is an attractive attribute compared to other large traditional banks.

Longer term, GS should become a much more diversified bank and importantly a much less capital-light model. I am particularly excited by the progress made by its new transaction banking division.

But short term, the news cycle is likely to be focused on recent market events in its equities financing business (otherwise known as Prime Finance) relating to a margin call on Archegos Capital.

This article will primarily focus on the implications of recent market events relating to the Archegos Capital margin call.

Recent market events and the Archegos Capital

As reported in Seeking Alpha (based on reports in Bloomberg and Wall Street Journal), Archegos Capital, the family office run by Bill Hwang, was forced to liquidate ~30 billion worth of stocks due to a margin call.

GS appears to be one of the larger brokers involved which also include Morgan Stanley (MS), Deutsche Bank (DB), Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), and UBS Group AG (UBS). The block sales were all part of the respective banks' Prime Finance equities business lines.

For readers who are unfamiliar with Prime Finance businesses, these are divisions that typically lend on margin and process trades on behalf of large clients such as hedge funds and family offices. It has been a very lucrative business for Wall Street in recent times, especially so given the buoyancy of markets in recent times. As these are fully collateralized loans (secured by stocks), the expected losses for the banks are typically low, and return on capital is very high as a relatively small amount of regulatory capital is needed to be held against these loan assets. The main constraint for banks active in the Prime Finance business is the leverage ratio. However, throughout 2020, this business has delivered exceptional returns for the likes of big equity houses such as GS and MS. So clearly leverage was not the binding constraint for these firms in this instance.

It is important to note that these are callable margin loans and the banks have a lot of discretion in requiring additional collateral to be posted should stocks fall in value or in adverse market conditions. The banks are essentially free to "take over" portfolio and liquidate in order to prevent losses from crystalizing. Typically, the banks would generally prefer to work with clients to risk manage tricky scenarios in order to preserve client relationships and a broader market reputation. However, once a decision is made to liquidate a large portfolio, then it is typically a mad rush to the exit. This is where a particular firm's risk management makes a lot of difference in managing these risks, and some banks (that were not quick enough to react), unfortunately, end up holding the baby and suffer significant losses.

In the Archegos Capital scenario, it appears to be Nomura (NMR) which reportedly suffered an estimated (based on current market pricing) $2 billion of losses. There may be other banks that will be impacted and will disclose losses in the next few days.

No disclosure has been provided by GS as of yet or the other main brokerages for any losses. My working assumption that GS could have made some losses but not as material, but that's a pure guess, on the basis that GS was on the front foot initiating these block sales.

Even if losses do prove to be significant, I would likely see this as a buying opportunity. These loss events do happen once in a while and are part and parcel of a Prime Finance business. This will also be a litmus case of GS's risk management credentials.

The reputational aspects

Archegos Capital, the family office run by Bill Hwang, was not a client of GS until 2018 due to Mr. Hwang's checkered past. Bill Hwang's prior vehicle (Tiger Asia Management) has been convicted for wire fraud involving insider trading relating to 2008 and 2009 trades. As reported by Bloomberg, the GS Compliance department blocked him as a client, but that seemed to have changed in late 2018 for unknown reasons.

There may be some reputational concerns raised relating to the role GS played in dealing with Archegos Capital. However, it appears that the events unfolding are completely unrelated to fraud or criminal activity and many other several brokerage firms were also quite content to bank Archegos Capital. So GS is not alone here and there are no allegations of any wrong-doings by the firm or anyone else for that matter.

In reality, Prime Finance is a "big boys" business and Archegos Capital must have understood the implications of carrying a highly levered and concentrated position.

Final thoughts

In the last several years, GS has been pivoting to capital-light businesses and diversifying away from investment banking and trading businesses. Progress on the transformation is exceeding expectations set in last year's Investor Day. I recommend that you read my prior articles on the topic here and here for fuller context.

One area that I am particularly excited about is GS's new transaction banking business. As of the end of 2020, it already on-boarded about 225 clients, $30 billion of deposits, and revenue of $135 million. This is a business that has truly outperformed expectations and essentially been created from scratch in ~18 months or so. This is a great testament to GS's technology capabilities and just as importantly deep client relationships that it can monetize.

The latest newsworthy events involving Archegos Capital may (or may not) create a buying opportunity in the stock. I remain nimble and ready to accumulate on dips as I believe in the medium to long term the stock will rerate much higher.