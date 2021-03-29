Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) has gone public but the timing of the offering might have been a bit late. The company has been brought to the market by Bain Capital which acquired the business in 2017, and despite a lack of operational achievements, it is now bringing the company to market at a huge premium (including the debt assumed by the business).

The consequential high valuation makes me cautious here, as high leverage and lack of Covid-19 (positive) impact does not seem to justify the current valuation. This is still the case, even after the IPO has essentially been a failure.

Hygiene And More

Diversey aims to protect and care for people through its leading hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. The company is very well established; in fact, it has been around for nearly a century, serving more than 80,000 customers across the globe with very high retention rates being the result of the quality of services offered.

The company was for long a part of Sealed Air (SEE) which sold the business back in 2017 to Bain Capital in a deal valued at $3.2 billion, with Diversey generating sales of around $2.6 billion at the time. Bain furthermore acquired Zenith Hygiene in a $130 million deal to merge with Diversey to create the existing company.

The company operates in a global market estimated at $32 billion, being a pure play provider in what it calls institutional and food & beverage markets, focusing on improved hygiene, improved operational efficiency, and consistent and high standards across the globe. These services have always been important, certainly in certain settings (for instance hospitals). All of this has become a more prominent with Covid-19 arriving in spring of 2020.

The combination of mission critical solutions, relatively low spend, a high percentage of revenues derived from consumables, and very strong diversification across industries, customer groups and locations are what makes it a very predictable and solid business.

Actual products to think of include actual infection prevention machinery, building care chemicals, dispensing equipment and floor care machines, among others.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Bain and underwriters aimed to sell nearly 46.2 million shares in a preliminary price range set between $18 and $21 per share. The market did not share that valuation view as pricing was set at $15 per share, a massive 23% cut from the midpoint of the preliminary pricing range. This discount did not really lure investors either, after all shares are trading largely flattish around that level following the public offering.

With the IPO being priced at the low end of the range, gross proceeds from the offering amount to $693 million. This is important as the company operates with $2.70 billion in debt. Including $192 million in existing cash and assuming roughly $650 million in net offering proceeds, I peg pro-forma net debt around $1.86 billion. Needless to say, this is a significant net debt position as the company reported an EBITDA number of $401 million in 2020, for a 4.6 times leverage ratio.

Besides a $1.86 billion in net debt load, the 304 million shares outstanding represent a big valuation as well, $4.56 billion to be more precise. The combined $6.4 billion enterprise value is essentially twice the purchase price of the company back in 2017 at $3.2 billion. This has taken place while the actual operational achievements have not been that spectacular, in fact the contrary.

Sales of $2.63 billion in 2020 have been essentially flat compared to the last two years (or actually down slightly) which makes me quite surprised to justify the valuation having doubled over the past three years. Furthermore, the reported operating profit number of $59 million does not come close to justifying the valuation. If I apply some adjustments, I peg EBIT at $232 million (that is after adding back transition and transformation costs, management fees, amortization of goodwill, restructuring costs), yet I refuse to adjust for stock-based compensation.

Assuming a 4% cost on net debt, I see pre-tax earnings at $157 million, or around $125 million after taxes. With earnings power around $0.40 per share, the valuations are high, which, combined with the leverage position and lack of organic growth, makes me very, very cautious here. Further, the company is not necessarily a winner during Covid-19 which looks a bit counterintuitive. Second quarter sales took a beating and were down about 8% on an annual basis as the company returned to very low single digit growth in the third and fourth quarter. With growth rates around 2% in those quarters, that is nothing too compelling.

Final Thoughts

Risk factors in this IPO in my perception mostly relate to the leverage but even more so the valuation. The business is quite predictable as is evidently seen in the financial results posted during the pandemic, yet it is noteworthy that the business has not seen an uplift in its sales. After all, certainly there has been more attention for hygiene and cleaning, yet some of its clients have no longer needed the services for the simple reason that they have been closed.

Ironically, the end of the pandemic or the re-opening might actually be a positive for the company as more businesses and locations will be open and at the same time likely requiring more cleaning.

The biggest risk simply is the valuation of the company, reflected in the high enterprise value, leverage ratios and the sky-high earnings multiples. This makes it a very easy avoid for me. For Bain, this is a no-brainer even if the IPO has been an utter failure, with the market requiring a 23% discount to make the public offering "work".

At these levels, Bain is doubling the value of the company just over 3 years after it acquired it, probably earning a much higher factor in the equity contribution in that deal, all while the business has hardly seen any operational improvements in the meantime. To operate on the buy side seems like a sucker's game, as I see no reason to buy the dip here.