At the beginning of 2020, I mentioned that equities in Chile would likely rebound in the coming years. I am still optimistic about Chile's economic prospects in the coming years but have chosen to reduce exposure to Chile for a large number of reasons. The economy should improve substantially during 2021, but political risks are still lingering and certain sectors, such as banking for example, are still recovering from the economic slowdown of 2020.

Chile's Economy Poised to Rebound

Chile’s economy is well-positioned to recover during 2021 and 2022, after contracting by 5.8% during 2020. The country's growth will be driven by increased consumption due to normalized economic conditions and the recovery of the price of copper. The government also allowed the early withdrawal of pensions recently, which will support domestic consumption in Chile.

Chile is one of the most politically stable countries in the region and has typically led the region in terms of economic growth. Chile’s relatively lower levels of public debt also gave the country more freedom to provide economic recovery packages ($12 billion), as well as a $32 billion infrastructure investment plan. Although Chile's public debt has more than doubled since 2010, public debt still stands at around 28% of GDP (2019).

Chile’s economy could grow by 3-6% in the next two years, in line with the growth in other countries in Latin America. Chile, like many other countries in the region, stands to benefit from an increase in commodity prices.

Country 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Forecast 2022 Growth Forecast Argentina -10.6% 4.9% 1.9% Brazil -4.5% 3.0% 2.5% Chile -6.3% 4.2% 3.1% Colombia -7.5% 4.9% 4.3% Mexico -9.0% 3.7% 2.6% Peru -12.0% 7.6% 4.5%

Source: World Bank

Consumer confidence is beginning to rebound from the 5-year low experienced in 2020. Sentiment will likely improve in 2021 and 2022 as global economic conditions begin to normalize. Consumer spending has already recovered from the slump experienced in 2020.

The price of copper is also approaching a 10-year high, which will help support Chile’s economy, given that copper accounts for roughly half of the country’s total exports and 10% of GDP. A pickup in copper demand from countries like China and the United States, driven by increased infrastructure investment, bodes well for a sustainable copper bull market. Chile also offers exposure to other countries such as Brazil and Japan, which also import copper from Chile.

Chile’s economy will also benefit from a recovery in tourism in the coming years, including 2021, as Chile is relatively open for foreign tourists now. Tourism has become a larger driver of economic growth in Chile, as tourism as a % of GDP rose from 8.1% in 2010 to its current level of around 10.5%. Tourist arrivals fell from 4.5 million in 2019 to 1.12 million in 2020, which was the lowest number experienced in a decade.

My Thoughts on Investing in Chile

Chile's stock market has performed well during the past year. However, I think that there could very well be a pullback in the coming years due to the political environment in Chile. There is also a chance that emerging markets could correct in the next year due to concerns seen in other markets such as Turkey, for example. This pullback could result in a macro/market disconnect, where Chilean equities underperform despite the macroeconomic improvements that occur in subsequent years. Chile’s recent constitutional rewrite, coupled with elections approaching this November, could cause a shift in investor sentiment. Chile's next election is this November, and people will also likely vote on the approval of the newly written constitution sometime in 2022.

Chile's stock market did not sell-off following the news about the new constitution in October 2020.

The iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:BATS:ECH) has already returned around 60% during the past year. Therefore, I think 2021 is a good time to begin taking out profits and re-evaluate after the country's elections this November.

Another interesting trend to note is that there has been less correlation between the price movements of copper and Chile's stock market, as Chile's stock market has been underperforming recently.

This change reflects several developments in my opinion:

1) Forces driving the copper bull market are different this time: Chile's economy benefited substantially during the last copper bull market, which was driven by rapid growth in China and other emerging markets. However, Chile's economy actually contracted during 2020, when the price of copper increased substantially.

2) Heightened political risk: Chile may be underperforming due to some of the political risks that have been lingering since the end of 2019.

3) Banks and other companies experienced a decline in growth: Mines in Chile were less impacted by Covid as compared to banks, which experienced a major setback in growth. This ETF also provides exposure to consumer stocks and utility stocks, which are likely much safer bets.

While I have noted the appeal of investing in banks in Chile in previous articles, my plan now is to hold banking stocks and to slowly add to the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH) for broader exposure to Chile. Banks in Chile experienced a substantial drop in net income during 2020 due to the country's economic slowdown. Loan growth in 2020 was somewhat favorable (6-8%) due to the larger mix of government-guaranteed loans, but banks will focus more on making commercial loans in subsequent years. While Chile's NPL ratio has always been extremely impressive, well below many other emerging markets, banks should still continue to feel some level of pain from the economic shock of 2020. This will likely result in higher NPLs during 2021 and potentially even in 2022.

ETF Top 10 Holdings

SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE (SQM) Materials 11.0% ENEL AMERICAS SA (ENIA) Utilities 10.2% BANCO DE CHILE (BCH) Banking 9.5% EMPRESAS COPEC SA Energy 8.3% FALABELLA SACI SA Consumer Discretionary 4.9% BANCO DE CREDITO E INVERSION Banking 4.7% BANCO SANTANDER CHILE (BSAC) Banking 4.6% EMPRESAS CMPC SA Materials 4.6% CENCOSUD SA (OTCPK:CNCOY) Consumer Staples 4.2% ENEL CHILE SA (ENIC) Utilities 3.7%

Source: MSCI

This ETF only invests around 20% of its assets in Chilean banks and offers broad exposure to the economy. At the moment, I am planning to buy this ETF during any dips experienced in 2021. Any major political tensions during 2021-2022 would produce an excellent buying opportunity, similar to what occurred during the end of 2019.