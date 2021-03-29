Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is a digital sports betting company. It's growing at a very rapid pace and has partnerships with many major brands. Yet, its bottom line remains hugely unprofitable.

For now, investors will be dismissive of its unimpressive bottom line, but in time, shareholders may start to question when will its bottom line start to report solid profits.

Meanwhile, investors are asked to pay roughly 27x forward sales, which I contend leaves the company approximately fairly valued, for what's on offer.

Ultimately, I trust that there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.

What's DraftKings? Why Should I Care?

DraftKings is the leader in sports betting. Furthermore, on the back of its acquisition of SBTech, it's making its way into gaming verticals too.

Also, given its rapid move to sign up partnerships with ESPN (DIS), as well as, established relationships with Major League Baseball and the PGA Tour, this has only aided the company's brand positioning.

As online bettors seek out companies with a strong brand, DraftKings is seen by many as the Official Sports Betting Partner. Indeed, DraftKings is now reaching approximately 25% of the U.S. population, with plenty of room to grow further.

What's more, the strong brand name and increasing population reach will act as a virtuous cycle, as more bettors reach for its platform, this will be viewed by many as the platform having high integrity, which will intensify the word of mouth, allowing for lower customer acquisition costs for DraftKings, which would improve the company's operating leverage.

Revenue Growth Rates & Guidance Discussed

Source: author's calculations; using GAAP revenues (not adjusted for acquisitions), **high-end company

DraftKings is firing away on all cylinders - this much you can see above. Not only is the company well-positioned for the future, but right now, its growth rates have been impressive too. The graphic above uses GAAP revenues, which includes DraftKings' acquisition of SBTech, made in April 2020.

Nevertheless, even on a pro forma metric, 2020 saw its revenues grow nearly 50%, and more insightful, Q4 2020 grew its pro forma top line at 98%.

Simply put, there's no question that DraftKings is growing at a rapid rate and has ample road again to continue cementing its leadership position.

Why the Market Has Been Shaky

For shareholders, despite the impressive performance that DraftKings reported with its Q4 2020 results, the market hasn't been too quick to reward the stock with a higher valuation.

We can see above, that after the early pop on the back of its results, fast forward a month, and not only is its share price lower than the Nasdaq (QQQ), but its shares haven't been rewarded its strong results. Why?

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Presently, the market will be casting its eye towards the fact that despite DraftKings rapidly growing its top-line, its EBITDA performance hasn't quite benefitted from strong operating leverage.

Indeed, it appears that the faster DraftKings grows, the bigger its bottom-line losses become:

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Even if we use DraftKings' adjusted pro forma numbers, which would bring down its one-off operating expenses down by $181 million in Q4 2020, we are still left with the reality that for its top-line to increase by approximately 98% (pro forma), its bottom line increased by close to 150% y/y (pro forma, adjusted).

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

On the other hand, DraftKings is making the point that this is simply its customer acquisition costs and that its ARPMUP (revenue per user per month) is rapidly increasing to $65, while its number of players is also increasing to 1,498K.

On yet the other hand, bears may question whether DraftKings has any sort of moat? Or whether gamblers will be quick to move onto the next platform, with more enticing promotions and gambling odds.

Having said that, DraftKings would retort that even in New Jersey, one of its more mature markets, the amount of money in wagers was up more than 100% y/y in Q4 2020, demonstrating that its customer acquisition and marketing strategies work well, and the customer is indeed sticky.

Valuation - Fairly Priced

Note, for DraftKings' market cap we should use the 428 million shares outstanding (slide 10). This implies that DraftKings' market cap is slightly higher than that seen on financial outlets (including SA) and closer to $27 billion.

In other words, DraftKings is being valued at roughly 27x forward sales. Accordingly, as you can see there's no question that DraftKings has ample growth and a solid runway ahead. Consequently, the question that needs to be answered right now is whether this company will ever carve out a solid path towards profitable growth.

The Bottom Line

Investors are being asked to take a leap of faith on this bet. There's no question that DraftKings is successfully gaining a huge market share of a very fertile market. However, its unimpressive bottom line is likely to leave some investors unwilling to pay 27x forward sales for this company. I believe investors can do better elsewhere.