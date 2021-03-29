Hunting For Recession-Proof Bargains: 10 Picks As Prey

Photo by D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

In January 2021, I wrote an article in which I focused on a special type of stock (and companies) that might be - in my humble opinion - a good choice for the years to come: wide-moat companies that are pretty recession-proof and trading for a stock price below the intrinsic value. Focusing on stocks that are rather recession-proof will protect us as the business won't suffer much in case of a recession. And focusing on fairly valued (or undervalued) companies will protect us in case of a potential bear market.

In the short term and medium term, the stock market is driven by technical aspects, by sentiment, maybe even by news and events. However, in the long run, we should look at the individual stocks from a fundamental point of view and sharp stock prices declines can have two major reasons:

A stock can decline when investors realize that the fundamental performance of the company will be worse than expected (the current stock price is always a calibration with previous expectations about the company). This could mean that a recession will affect the business, it could mean that a company will grow slower than expected or it could be due to litigations and/or settlements (and many other reasons that impact the business).

But a stock can also decline when investors realize that previous valuation multiples were not justified. Once again, the stock price is a calibration with previous expectations about the company, but in this case, the "problems" are the unreasonably high expectations of investors.

The two often go hand in hand leading to spikes to the upside and downside. When a company reports lower earnings, the stock will not just decline based on the lower expected cash flow, but valuation multiples will also contract leading to a much steeper decline.

And the "solution" would be to search for stocks that give us no reason for steep declines due to a wide moat and recession-proof business on the one side and reasonable valuations on the other side. And without further ado, let's get down to business(es).

Price-Cash-Flow Ratio: 10.04 Price-Earnings Ratio: 666 Intrinsic Value: $85.31 Discount: 23.5%

One company without cause for celebration in the last few years was Gilead Sciences. The biopharmaceutical company, which is focusing on drugs used in the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and influenza (among others) has been under pressure for several years. And despite troubles to grow in the recent past, the company is generating high levels of free cash flow and the stock seems interesting not only from a fundamental point of view but also from a technical point of view. If we assume a similar free cash flow for fiscal 2021 as for fiscal 2020 as well as moderate growth rates in the low single digits, the intrinsic value of Gilead Sciences would be $85.31 (assuming a 10% discount rate) and the stock would therefore be trading about 25% below its intrinsic value. And low single digit growth seems more than realistic for Gilead Sciences.

Additionally, the stock is also interesting from a technical point of view. Around $60, we have several support levels like the temporary lows, where the stock bounced off several times as well as the 200-month simple moving average. A few weeks ago, the stock broke through these support levels but could conquer them back and we can interpret this as a false break out, which is rather bullish at this point. Aside from these support levels, we also have the declining trendline, that is intact since 2015. In March 2020, the stock broke out of that resistance line and has now pulled back to that line and bounced off again, which should also be seen as bullish. Overall, I am still pretty confident that Gilead Sciences found its floor around $60. And investors can collect a 4.4% dividend while we are waiting for the stock price to return to its intrinsic value.

Price-Cash-Flow Ratio: 13.91 Price-Earnings Ratio: 20.54 Intrinsic Value: $335.22 Discount: 24.5%

In case of Gilead Sciences, I always had some doubts if the company actually has a wide economic moat. Pharmaceutical companies not only need a few patent-protected products to have a wide economic moat, but also demonstrate that management is able to constantly innovate and compensate for the patent loss of one product. A company that seems to perform quite well from this point of view is Amgen Inc. - another American biopharmaceutical company. Today, one of the leading biotechnology companies with focus on diseases in the field of oncology and hematology, inflammation or cardiovascular. Although bottom line growth in the recent past stemmed mostly from share buybacks, we can not only assume Amgen to continue repurchasing shares but also expect about 3% revenue growth (a realistic number). When assuming the free cash flow of 2020 as basis in a discount cash flow calculation and calculate with 5% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $335.22 for Amgen making the stock deeply undervalued (assuming a 10% discount rate).

Price-Cash-Flow Ratio: 18.18 Price-Earnings Ratio: 22.73 Intrinsic Value: DKK 415 Discount: 3.9% above intrinsic value

A third pharmaceutical company I like to mention here is Novo Nordisk. The Danish diabetes giant, which is also focusing on insulin, GLP-1, oral anti-diabetic products and products to fight obesity probably proved better than any other company its ability to constantly innovate.

When taking the midpoint of Novo Nordisk's free cash flow guidance for 2021 as basis for our calculation and assume 6% growth for the years to come (a growth rate Novo Nordisk achieved even in the last five years in which the company was struggling), we get an intrinsic value of DKK 415 (assuming a 10% discount rate). And at constant exchange rates, Novo Nordisk is already reporting mid-to-high-single-digit revenue growth rates again and assuming similar growth rates for the years to come. And hence, 6% bottom line growth might be too conservative for Novo Nordisk.

Price-Cash-Flow ratio: 8.00 Price-Earnings Ratio: (negative) Intrinsic Value: $67.72 Discount: 23.2%

We are going to stay in the healthcare sector, but turning away from those companies producing the pharmaceuticals and focus on the companies selling them. And one of the major pharmaceutical retailers is Walgreens Boots Alliance with over 13,200 stores in over 25 countries. Additionally, WBA has over 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health center and hospitals.

And although the stock could gain about 60% since the lows in October 2020 (making Walgreens Boots Alliance not such an extremely cheap bargain anymore), the stock is still undervalued at this point. When taking the free cash flow of 2020 as basis in a discount cash flow calculation and assuming a very conservative 3% growth till perpetuity. When using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $67.72 for Walgreens Boots Alliance. And when looking at previous growth rates (revenue and net income grew with an annual rate of 7-8% on average during the last decade), Walgreens Boots Alliance also has the potential to surprise us with much higher growth rates.

Price-Cash-Flow Ratio: 6.28 Price-Earnings Ratio: 13.89 Intrinsic Value: $135.85 Discount: 44.1%

When talking about Walgreens Boots Alliance, we also have to talk about CVS Health - the second major player among the pharmaceutical retailers. With more or less 10,000 stores in the United States, CVS Health is not only a major retailer, with CVS Caremark, the company is also one of the big pharmacy benefit managers, and the acquisition of Aetna made CVS also a serious competitor in the healthcare insurance market.

When taking the numbers from the company's own guidance for fiscal 2021 as basis in a discount cash flow calculation and assuming 5% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $135.85 for CVS making the stock still extremely undervalued at this point. And we have to point out that we used the lower end of the free cash flow guidance for fiscal 2021 ($9 billion). And when looking at the growth metrics during the last decade, we also have to question if 5% growth might not even be too pessimistic for the company.

Price-Cash-Flow Ratio: 5.34 Price-Earnings ratio: 13.15 Intrinsic Value: $93.93 Discount: 34.3%

And finally, we can also focus on those companies that are distributing the pharmaceuticals - one of the intermediaries between pharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical retail companies. Cardinal Health is one of the three major pharmaceutical distribution companies - along with McKesson (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC). Additionally, Cardinal Health is also manufacturing medical, surgical and laboratory products.

In case of Cardinal Health, we are not taking the free cash flow of the last fiscal year (as this number might be an outlier), but are rather taking the average free cash flow of the last five years. Additionally, we assume moderate 3% growth until perpetuity, which seems more than reasonable considering the share buybacks and the top-line growth over the last few years. When using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $93.93 making Cardinal Health extremely undervalued at this point.

And Cardinal Health is also interesting from a technical point of view right now. Last week, it seemed like Cardinal Health could finally break out of its sideway range in which it has been trapped in the last few years. In 2020, the stock tried several times to break above the resistance level at $60 and was not successful. Additionally, the stock already broke the declining trendline, which was in place since 2015. These are rather bullish signs.

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Price-Cash-Flow Ratio: (negative) Price-Earnings ratio: 8.3 (core EPS) Intrinsic Value: €80.34 Discount: 33.4%

A final company from the healthcare sector we will cover is the German life sciences company Bayer AG. But Bayer is a rather diversified company, which is not only operating in the pharmaceutical segment (selling products for cardiology as well as specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology), but it is also a major player in the crop sciences business after the acquisition of Monsanto. A finally, Bayer's third segment is the consumer health segment, which is selling nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics and self-care solutions.

When calculating an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis, we have to make some assumptions about Bayer. For the next few years, we assume a free cash flow according to the company's own guidance (€3.5 billion in fiscal 2021), a similar free cash flow in fiscal 2022 as in fiscal 2019 and free cash flow improving to €5 billion in 2024 (according to the company's mid-term targets). From 2024 until perpetuity, we assume 5% growth and get an intrinsic value of €80.34 for Bayer (assuming a 10% discount rate).

Price-Cash-Flow ratio: 13.02 Price-Earnings Ratio: 40.34 Intrinsic Value: GBP 73.55 Discount: 11.5%

Now we are switching from the healthcare sector to the consumer staples sector and look at Reckitt Benckiser Group - a multinational consumer goods company with a wide portfolio of different brands in the health and hygiene business. The health portfolio consists of products that provide pain relief, protection, wellness and nutrition. The hygiene portfolio brings innovative solutions to households, which eliminate dirt, germs, pest and odors. This includes brands like Dettol, Disprin, Veet, Airborne, Calgon, Durex or Vanish.

When taking the free cash flow of 2020 as basis in a discount cash flow analysis and also assume that Reckitt Benckiser can grow 7% annually during the next decade and 6% till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of GBP 73.55 (assuming a 10% discount rate). We can assume about 5% top line growth in the next few years and margin improvements, as well as share buybacks, might add 2% growth resulting in 7% growth for the bottom line. These numbers are also in line with the company's own medium-term targets (actually, the more pessimistic version of the company's own mid-term targets).

Price-Cash-Flow ratio: 13.06 Price-Earnings ratio: 13.06 Intrinsic Value: €90.27 Discount: 6.4%

Another company from the consumer staples sector is the German chemical and consumer goods company Henkel. The company is selling high-quality products for hair, body, skin and oral in its beauty care segment and detergents like Persil in its laundry & home care segment. Additionally, Henkel is selling adhesives, sealants as well as functional coating in its adhesive technologies segment.

When calculating an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis, we have to make assumptions for growth in the years to come. Management is planning to deliver mid- to high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth at constant currencies. Nevertheless, I would be a little more conservative and assume only 5% annual growth until perpetuity. In my last article, I assumed a free cash flow slightly below €2 billion for fiscal 2021. When using this free cash flow as basis and the growth assumptions from above, we get an intrinsic value of €90.27 for Henkel. If we use the free cash flow of fiscal 2020 as basis for our calculation and also assume 5% growth until perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of €108.99.

Price-Cash-Flow ratio: 9.99 Price-Earnings Ratio: 14.80 Intrinsic Value: $67.20 Discount: 9.3%

General Mills is a leading global manufacturer of branded consumer goods that is sold through retail stores in over 130 countries. The company is mostly focused on super-premium ice cream, on convenience meals (like pizza, frozen breakfast and frozen entrees), on ready-to-eat cereal and snacks (including nutrition bars and frozen hot snacks). And after the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, General Mills is also selling dog and cat food.

In case of General Mills, we also have to be cautious to use the free cash flow of the last four quarters as the number could be an outlier. Instead of $3,187 million (free cash flow of the last four quarters), we use $2.5 billion as basis for our discount cash flow analysis. For the years to come, we can assume 4% growth, which seems like a realistic growth rate. Revenue growth of 2% annually seems to be achievable, and an additional 2% can stem from the combination of acquisitions, margin improvement, or share buybacks. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $67.20.

Conclusion

I would be extremely cautious about the overall stock market right now, but the 10 stocks mentioned above could be good picks with a reasonable risk-return-ratio. Aside from Novo Nordisk, which is actually trading slightly above the calculated intrinsic value, the other nine stocks seem to be undervalued at this point. These 10 stocks are trading for a median price-cash-flow ratio of 10.0 (and an average P/FCF of 10.9) - excluding Bayer, which has a negative price-cash-flow ratio. And while Novo Nordisk is the most expensive stock (P/FCF of 18.18), Cardinal Health is trading for the lowest P/FCF ratio (5.34).