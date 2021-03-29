Photo by jhorrocks/E+ via Getty Images

Homebuilders have been surprise winners over the past year, as they have been beneficiaries of low interest rates, low inventory, and government stimulus. While the larger players such as KB Home (KBH) and Toll Brothers (TOL) get most of the attention, I see merit in looking at the under-the-radar play, Century Communities (NYSE:CCS). In this article, I evaluate what makes CCS a good buy at present, so let's get started.

Why CCS Is A Buy

Century Communities is the 9th largest homebuilder in the U.S. and is involved in the full cycle development process, from acquisition, to land development, to home construction, marketing, and sale. It's based in Colorado, and operates in 17 states, offering tile, insurance, and lending services in select markets. CCS was also the #1 fastest growing public builder for three years in a row from 2017-2019, and generated a record $3.2B revenue in 2020.

CCS operates primarily in fast-growing areas of the U.S. This includes the attractive sunbelt region of the U.S., including the warm areas of the Southeast, Texas, Arizona, and Southern California. It also includes other high growth areas such as Salt Lake City and Denver, both of which are expected to see continued robust population growth, as seen below.

(Source: Q4'20 Investor Presentation)

CCS had very robust 2020 with record-breaking results amidst a challenging economic backdrop. Revenue grew by 25% YoY, to $3.2B, and Pretax income grew at an impressive 104% YoY, to $270M. CCS also has a decent record of producing returns on equity, achieving a record 17.6% ROE during 2020, up 580 bps from the prior year. This was due to the trend of home price appreciation across CCS' markets, as well as reduced reliance on incentives.

I'm also encouraged by Q4'20 SG&A as a % of revenue declining by 80 bps YoY, to 10.1%. Looking forward, management expects to see continued margin improvements in 2021, as it realizes operating efficiencies across the organization. Plus, I expect the recent 7% increase on FHA loan ceilings to be another tailwind, as this increases the available pool of new homebuyers.

Lastly, CCS also benefits from the housing shortage in the U.S., as this makes their existing and future construction more valuable. This is keenly reflected by the high number of millennials entering the housing market and the ensuing price competition, as noted in a recent Forbes article this year:

"Millennials-who make up approximately 38% of homebuyers' share-are getting married and having children and, in effect, looking for a home, either their first or second. With so many motivated buyers in the market, you end up with multiple people bidding on the same house, which triggers price increases."

This bodes well for CCS, and it appears that its key markets are facing an even bigger shortage than the national average, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

"There exists a severe housing shortage across the U.S. at all price points. This trend continues to intensify across the majority of Century's markets. The estimated months of supply decreased on average by approximately 30% from the third quarter to the fourth, reflecting an average supply of 1.2 months and well below the national average of 2.3 months. In terms of demographics, the U.S. population of millennials represents a key home buying group that is expected to grow incrementally over the next decade."

Turning to the balance sheet, I find CCS' finances to be sound, with $394M in cash and an additional $22M in accounts receivable. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96%, which is well within the 200% cautionary level that I prefer to see. Lastly, CCS' net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9x sits well below the 3.9x of its larger peer, Toll Brothers, and just somewhat higher than the 2.5x of larger peer, KB Home.

I also wanted to compare CCS' valuation with that of its two peers using the EV/EBITDA metric. I find this to be an apples-to-apples comparison, since Enterprise Value includes both debt and equity value. AS seen below, CCS appears to be relatively undervalued, with an EV/EBITDA of just 10.1x, sitting comfortably below the 11.7x of peer KB Home, and well below the 13.5x of Toll Brothers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

At the current price of $61.15, CCS trades at a forward PE of just 7.9. I find this to be an attractive valuation, considering that management and analysts are expecting continued robust growth. As seen below, CCS' earnings are expected to continue growing in the double-digits, driving the forward PE down to just 6.9, based on 2022 estimates.

Analysts share a bullish view of the stock, with a consensus Strong Buy rating (score of 4.7 out of 5), and an average price target of $71.67, implying a potential 17% upside from the current price.

Risks to Consider

It's worth noting that the homebuilding industry is generally regarded as being cyclical, and vulnerable to recessions. I believe this risk is at least partially offset by the Fed's willingness to step in and backstop any economic downturn with low interest rates and stimulus measures. This is especially true, given that we live in an era of fiat currencies that are not tied to the value of gold.

Nonetheless, this is a risk worth considering, as another recession could result in short-term weakness for CCS. Another risk worth considering is the value of input prices, such as lumber. A sharp increase in commodity costs could impact CCS' margins and profitability. This is also worth considering.

Investor Takeaway

Century Communities is a fast-growing homebuilder that gets less attention than its better-known peers. It operates in growing markets, with home inventory in its key markets that is less than the national average.

Looking forward, CCS should see continued robust demand stemming from Millennial buyers, and could see continued margin improvements from favorable pricing and operational efficiencies. I find CCS to be attractively valued based on its forward earnings estimates and in relation to its peers. CCS is a Buy.