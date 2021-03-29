Scattered thoughts about the current market conditions and the latest issue of The Wall Street Journal were beautifully complemented by sunshine this spring weekend. As I scanned the Suez Canal news bulletins and sipped on a double shot of freshly brewed espresso, I made small notes in my diary. My diary is filled with a huge number of tickers of interesting companies that, for one reason or another, are not included in the investment portfolio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) caught my eye.

I regret not writing about Bain Capital Specialty Finance when I first noticed this company. I am not a fan of dividend companies (after all, we are seeking alpha). My area of ​​interest is special situations and growth companies (reasonably priced, of course). However, BCSF is also a value case. From now on, I will be writing not only about the businesses that I buy, but also about remarkable opportunities. BCSF is exactly when the market overlooked. Sometimes the blindness of Mr. Market is no less surprising than his excessive emotionalism.

Investment Thesis

I believe that BCSF is a great opportunity for dividend investors. The investment portfolio of the company mainly includes First Lien Senior debt. At the same time, according to the company's 10-K filing the reliability of portfolio companies has decreased slightly over the period of the pandemic. In addition, upside to pre-pandemic level gives investors the opportunity to significantly increase their capital.

Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a Business development company founded by the well-known company Bain (the main shareholder of Bain Capital Credit LP) in 2015. In October 2016, the company attracted the first institutional investors and went public in 2018. The company is managed by an advisor, Bain Capital Credit. BCSF specializes in Senior Direct Lending strategy and invests in middle-market companies with EBITDA from $10 million to $150 million. In addition, the company can invest in mezzanine debt, common and preferred equity, distressed debt and default securities. The CEO is Michael A. Ewald who previously was Consultant at Bain & Co., Inc. and Analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston. The main shareholders are presented below.

(Source: Marketscreener.com)

The company is currently trading at a discount to book value and provides investors a dividend yield of 8.9% a year.

Investment Portfolio and Financial Position

Looking at the dividend yields of some BDCs, we can assume that we are faced with distressed companies. Many of them are indeed overly leveraged, or have poor quality assets or poor diversification. This led to a serious discount in the value of companies to their net asset value. This does not apply to BCSF. Despite the challenges faced by the global economy in 2020, BCSF has hardly increased its debt burden. For 2020, the Debt to Equity ratio averaged 1.5. Cash flow also remained stable.

(Source: Company's presentation)

Bain Capital assigns a rating from 1 to 4 to portfolio companies:

An investment is rated 1 if its financial performance exceeds the advisor's expectations.

An investment is rated 2 if the performance of the company generally meets the expectations of the advisor and he has no fears about the investment.

An investment is rated 3 if the company performs below expectations or if there are negative trends in the industry in which the portfolio company operates.

An investment is rated 4 if the company is performing significantly worse than the Advisor's expectations and if there are concerns about the return on investment.

According to the advisor's estimates, the quality of the portfolio at the end of the year has decreased slightly:

(Source: 10-K filing)

Even if a number of portfolio companies defaulted, BCSF would be able to minimize risks due to the fact that 87% of the company's investments are made in first lien senior debt. Only 6% of assets are invested in equity. In general, the company's portfolio is widely diversified by industry:

(Source: Company's presentation)

The company's portfolio generates an average of 7.5% yield. The discount to book value allows BCSF to provide shareholders with an 8.9% dividend yield. Considering the current market rates, it looks like a free lunch.

Conclusion

After the outbreak of the pandemic, BDCs had lost a significant portion of their capitalization. Many of these enterprises carry serious risks: someone invests mainly in the equity of middle-market companies, someone has a significant debt load. BCSF is a great opportunity for dividend investors. The company has a high-quality investment portfolio, generates high dividend yield, and the upside to pre-pandemic level gives investors the opportunity to increase their capital by another 30%. If the Fed keeps interest rates at current levels until 2023, the opportunity looks even more delicious. I think the main reason for the underestimation is that the company is undercovered by investment bank analysts (the company's analysis cannot be found even on Seeking Alpha). Thanks to Wall Street's inattention, dividend investors still have the opportunity to acquire quality assets at a good price.