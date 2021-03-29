Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I am always looking for new dividend growth stocks that fit my portfolio, but I am also constantly considering adding to my existing positions. One position like that is 3M (NYSE:MMM), an industrial company that I own. After two years of declining EPS, the company is poised for growth again, and the current outlook issued by the management implies a double-digit growth rate.

This is one of my largest positions in the industrial sector, thus I believe that it is a good time to take another look at the company. The industrial sector has a lot of growth potential as the American economy is forecasted to rebound, and Congress is considering an infrastructure bill, which will increase public spending even further. This month 3M presented at the Bank of America 2021 Global Industrials Conference, and its CFO, Monish Patolawala, made some very interesting remarks.

I will analyze 3M using the graph below which represents my methodology for investing in dividend growth companies. I use the same methodology as it allows me to compare possible investment opportunities. I will analyze the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks, and try to determine whether 3M is a good company and a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, 3M develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer.

Fundamentals

The company's revenues peaked in 2018 and have decreased less than 3% since then. The challenge of stagnating revenues was partially due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The company expects a 5% sales growth in 2021 as all of its business segments are expected to improve. Analysts covering the company expect the company to grow at a mid-single-digit growth rate. Therefore, investors shouldn't expect 3M to be a growth company at the moment.

EPS has grown at a much faster pace than the revenues. The reason for that is that EPS was also influenced by the buybacks and by improvement in margins. The company intends to keep increasing its margins according to remarks made by its CFO at the Bank of America 2021 Global Industrials Conference. Analysts covering the company forecasts mid to high single digits growth rate. It's a more impressive number than the top-line growth due to buybacks and margin expansion, and therefore I believe that with the dividend investors can achieve a 10% total return.

The company is a dividend king raising the payment for 62 years in a row. However, the last increase was less than 1%, and in fact lower than inflation. Therefore, the company only raised it nominally. Investors should look if this trend continues. Since the average dividend growth rate in the last five years is 7%, I am willing to be patient. The dividend yield is attractive at 3% and safe with a payout ratio of 63%, and EPS is forecasted to grow.

The company is also an avid believer in buybacks to supplement the EPS growth. The buybacks halted in 2020 after the pandemic increased the level of uncertainty and the company wanted to conserve cash. However, as the business environment improves, I expect the buybacks to resume especially as the company's leverage is manageable and dividend growth is extremely slow.

Valuation

The company's current valuation seems fair to me. A P/E of 2020 for a company that grows at high single-digits is reasonable. It traded for less during Covid, but you can see that before Covid, the company was trading for an even higher valuation. I don't think that this is a bargain, but it is a valuation that suits the company's position and growth expectations.

The graph from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar story. The company is trading around its average valuation, and while it looks like it is trading for a somewhat higher valuation, investors should also notice that the company is expected to grow at a faster pace than it used to in the past. Therefore, I can say with confidence that the company is trading for fair valuation at the moment.

The company has an amazing track record of returning cash to shareholders. In addition, the company while suffering from a setback in the last two years has consistently grown its EPS and sales. Therefore, I feel confident in its fundamentals. Moreover, the fundamentals come with a decent valuation which makes 3M an interesting investment.

Opportunities

The company is investing in growth, and it has rearranged its business to make it leaner and easier to control. The company is prioritizing investments in end markets where demand is strong and sustainable and that includes: personal safety, healthcare, auto OEM, semiconductor, data center, and home improvement. As the company's CFO stated at the conference, the company is investing in its fastest-growing markets to increase sales and improves margins.

We are prioritizing capital to our greatest market opportunities, delivering for our customers, driving commercial intensity, improving operating rigor, while continuing to enhance our daily management routines, working to leverage data and data analytics and continuing to streamline the organization. To wrap this up, we are well positioned for 2021 and beyond and over the long-term as we are focused on growing at or above the macro delivering consistent improvement in margins, along with robust cash flow, while prioritizing investments to our best opportunities and maintaining capital discipline and a strong capital structure.

Leaner 3M is another opportunity. The company is going to put an emphasis on improving its operational efficiency. The first move was restructuring the company to save costs, and the second one is embracing data to improve margins. Data science and analysis will help the company understand its business better. It's a move that should have happened before, but better late than never as the CFO explained.

So the announced - so this was, I would say, this was done before my time, but it was the next step in the transformation that got announced sometime in 2019 that went live early in 2020, and unfortunately, the pandemic hit right at that point. The big change that was made was the company organized itself into four market-facing business units... The second piece where I see we can do a lot more is in the area of yield and efficiency. So having more standard work, using data and data analytics, going to the holy grail of daily management, are all areas that in the long run, I feel 3M can definitely benefit from and, as a result of that, continue to drive the cost of operations down.

Another growth opportunity as described by the company's CFO is digital transformation. The company will focus on e-commerce and it will also shift investments to faster-growing business segments that have to do with the digital world such as semiconductors and data centers. 3M is a massive conglomerate so shifting it takes time. However, I believe that this is another right move that will create value in the medium term.

Then I'd say digital. Digital is such a big buzzword that is used, but I'll break that out into three. One is e-commerce. As we have seen customer demands changing or buying patterns changing, where they're doing a lot more in e-commerce, we're spending the right amount of money. We will spend the right amount of money on content creation, so we can take advantage of that channel. But we also play heavily in the semiconductor manufacturing space and we also have space in the data centers. And our belief is, because of the pandemic, years and years of digital transformation have happened in 1 year. And as a result, there's a tremendous need for computing power. And we believe that the end market will keep growing.

Risks

Execution after two weak years is a risk. The company should see a turnaround after two challenging years, but I understand why investors might be skeptical. The current valuation is decent only under the assumption of 10% growth as expected. If the company fails to execute, it may be susceptible to a price decrease.

Another risk is the pandemic. The pandemic hit mainly the company's healthcare business as the number of elective surgeries declined. If the company fails to recover quickly enough it might take longer to reach short and medium-term goals. Therefore, any slower than anticipated recovery will delay the achievement of the EPS goals for 2021.

The company is relying on China for its growth plan. In the short and medium-term it may serve as a catalyst, but at the moment it is risky. There are growing tensions between the United States and China and companies operating in China may suffer in the short-term. The quote below by the CFO implies how important China is for 3M going forward.

Consumer is an area that with all the investments we're doing, with the investments we're doing in e-commerce, our hope is that we continue to grow in China. Filtration has been a big piece. And then auto OEMs, the EVs, it's important for us to be the local, global with OEM, and we had quite a few ways continue growing from China.

Conclusions

3M is a great company and a rare breed in the world of dividend growth investing. With an amazing track record of growing sales, earnings, and dividends while maintaining low debt levels, 3M is a great company. The company is also enjoying good growth opportunities, and its risks are mainly short-term risks.

Therefore, I think investors should feel comfortable investing in 3M at the current price. Not every day you can get strong fundamentals with decent valuation, plenty of growth opportunities, and limited risks. My recommendation is to add 3M slowly to create exposure to this great company and take advantage of price drops to add faster to your position.