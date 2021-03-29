Intel: Not Back Yet
Summary
- Intel announced several bold plans at the Unleashed event last week.
- The chip giant plans to spend $20 billion on building two fabs in the desert.
- The company plans to re-enter the foundry business despite failures in the past.
- The stock is expensive at 15x EPS estimates considering the challenges ahead.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
While the new CEO claimed Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was back, the chip giant has a long way to prove the company has regained a leadership position in the semiconductor space. The company will need to do far more than spend $20 billion in the desert in order to return to prior glory. My investment thesis remains bearish on the stock, especially after the recent rally to near all-time highs.
Big Announcements
Last week, the chip giant hosted the Intel: Unleashed event where new CEO Pat Gelsinger announced Intel's long-awaited plans to turn around their business. The executive somewhat surprised the market with the move to double down on investing in fabs to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) because there were some thoughts that the company would move to outsource chip processing and focus more on design leadership.
While the market was excited about this news, Intel provided more dour guidance for 2021. The company confirmed revenues for the year at $72.0 billion predicting a 9% decline for the year. Analysts have higher estimates for this year as Intel has consistently beaten internal forecasts, but the projections predict the chip giant fails to turn around the business in 2022 before a small revenue boost in 2023.
Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates
A big part of the plan by the new CEO is expanding manufacturing with the intent to invest $20 billion in two fabs in Arizona. In addition, the company plans to relaunch the foundry business to resell capacity to other chip customers.
While the news sounds very positive, an overlooked concept is that TSM will double down on leadership in the space and shift focus to producing more chips for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). TSM is now fully invested in AMD taking CPU market share from Intel, knowing that Intel will be a stronger competitor in 2024 when these new fabs in Arizona are a threat to the TSM model.
Right now, AMD is only targeting revenues this year at $13 billion while Intel will reach $72 billion. TSM can double and triple chip shipments to AMD via taking market share from a struggling Intel.
Maybe even the most bizarre part of the event is the Intel plan to get back into the foundry business after failing miserably in the past and not being able to get their own chips out in a timely manner. The new Intel Foundry Services business intends to provide foundry services to customers in a similar way that Intel Custom Foundry attempted years ago. The previous attempt was a major failure and plenty of analysts questioned how the chip giant would handle the priorities of producing chips for customers or Intel in a chip crunch.
Debt Issues
Intel doesn't have a horrible balance sheet, but one should note how the company already has a net debt position. The chip giant ended 2020 with net debt of $12.5 billion after spending $14.2 billion on share buybacks last year.
The company guided towards 2021 free cash flow of $10.0 billion leaving just $4.3 billion in cash flow after paying the $5.7 billion in dividends for the year. Intel has very hefty capital spending of up to $20.0 billion annually; now, that doesn't even match the $28.0 billion TSM has pledged to spend this year.
Only a few months ago, Intel reported just spending $14.3 billion last year with no intention of increasing spending this year. The extra capital spending doesn't even get the chip giant new fabs until 2024. The company has to execute on this plan to open these new fabs on time and crank out the latest generation chips in order for Intel to actually be back. Otherwise, Intel might end up in 2024 with a much worse balance sheet after aggressively spending in the next few years.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that, not only is Intel not back yet, but the company has to execute over the next few years to be back by 2024, at the earliest. The chip giant made promising statements regarding 7nm chips being ready for 2023 production, but the company has to actually hit these targets to just catch up with AMD and TSM. Clearly, investors should sell the recent rally with Intel trading at 15x EPS estimates and several years of struggles still ahead.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years without taking on the risk of overpriced momentum stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.