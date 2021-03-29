Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While the new CEO claimed Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was back, the chip giant has a long way to prove the company has regained a leadership position in the semiconductor space. The company will need to do far more than spend $20 billion in the desert in order to return to prior glory. My investment thesis remains bearish on the stock, especially after the recent rally to near all-time highs.

Big Announcements

Last week, the chip giant hosted the Intel: Unleashed event where new CEO Pat Gelsinger announced Intel's long-awaited plans to turn around their business. The executive somewhat surprised the market with the move to double down on investing in fabs to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) because there were some thoughts that the company would move to outsource chip processing and focus more on design leadership.

While the market was excited about this news, Intel provided more dour guidance for 2021. The company confirmed revenues for the year at $72.0 billion predicting a 9% decline for the year. Analysts have higher estimates for this year as Intel has consistently beaten internal forecasts, but the projections predict the chip giant fails to turn around the business in 2022 before a small revenue boost in 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

A big part of the plan by the new CEO is expanding manufacturing with the intent to invest $20 billion in two fabs in Arizona. In addition, the company plans to relaunch the foundry business to resell capacity to other chip customers.

While the news sounds very positive, an overlooked concept is that TSM will double down on leadership in the space and shift focus to producing more chips for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). TSM is now fully invested in AMD taking CPU market share from Intel, knowing that Intel will be a stronger competitor in 2024 when these new fabs in Arizona are a threat to the TSM model.

Right now, AMD is only targeting revenues this year at $13 billion while Intel will reach $72 billion. TSM can double and triple chip shipments to AMD via taking market share from a struggling Intel.

Maybe even the most bizarre part of the event is the Intel plan to get back into the foundry business after failing miserably in the past and not being able to get their own chips out in a timely manner. The new Intel Foundry Services business intends to provide foundry services to customers in a similar way that Intel Custom Foundry attempted years ago. The previous attempt was a major failure and plenty of analysts questioned how the chip giant would handle the priorities of producing chips for customers or Intel in a chip crunch.

Debt Issues

Intel doesn't have a horrible balance sheet, but one should note how the company already has a net debt position. The chip giant ended 2020 with net debt of $12.5 billion after spending $14.2 billion on share buybacks last year.

Data by YCharts

The company guided towards 2021 free cash flow of $10.0 billion leaving just $4.3 billion in cash flow after paying the $5.7 billion in dividends for the year. Intel has very hefty capital spending of up to $20.0 billion annually; now, that doesn't even match the $28.0 billion TSM has pledged to spend this year.

Only a few months ago, Intel reported just spending $14.3 billion last year with no intention of increasing spending this year. The extra capital spending doesn't even get the chip giant new fabs until 2024. The company has to execute on this plan to open these new fabs on time and crank out the latest generation chips in order for Intel to actually be back. Otherwise, Intel might end up in 2024 with a much worse balance sheet after aggressively spending in the next few years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that, not only is Intel not back yet, but the company has to execute over the next few years to be back by 2024, at the earliest. The chip giant made promising statements regarding 7nm chips being ready for 2023 production, but the company has to actually hit these targets to just catch up with AMD and TSM. Clearly, investors should sell the recent rally with Intel trading at 15x EPS estimates and several years of struggles still ahead.