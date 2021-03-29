Several taxable short duration Eaton Vance funds are already operating on interim advisory agreements and are seeing their discounts narrow as the market appears to anticipate ultimate liquidation at NAV. So far, liquidation has been board approved at Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF). This article discusses the prospects for three others.

In each case, the NAV exceeds market value. So, it is easy to understand why savvy shareholders have not voted to approve new Advisory agreements. In the case of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG), shareholders already completed a vote more than two months ago NOT to approve the agreement. Typically, Boards respect the first vote not to approve as shareholders’ will for liquidation. In the case of the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) and Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT), the meetings have been adjourned.

Eaton Vance (now part of Morgan Stanley) benefits from asset management fees of course, and is trying to avoid losing revenue streams to the extent it thinks it can. The Advisor benefits if shareholders approve new agreements for EVG, EFT, and EFT. It is easy to understand from the Advisor’s perspective why it is trying to avoid liquidating the funds at NAV.

All three funds are now dangling tender offers and distribution policy changes in effort to entice shareholder approval. In each case, the tender offer appears disappointing in price (below NAV) and scale to be equivalent exit opportunities in contrast to liquidation. In fairness though, the distribution policy changes may be a very effective tool for the Funds to solicit small shareholders’ votes.

Last week, EFR and EFT’s lack of a quorum appears to have made market participants confident in liquidation. Their discounts have narrowed to 3.21% and 2.48%. Both are the lowest in the last year. But is that confidence justified? I’m going to take a look at the dynamics of all three funds below.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)

At a 5% discount and with shareholder approval based on the current proposal looking impossible, EVG is easily the most attractive opportunity now.

The fund’s tremendously large institutional shareholder (EVG is nearly 40% owned by SIT Investment Associates) has a $92-93 million position. SIT Investment Associates voting to support a 1% discount for any liquidity as implied by the current proposed tender offer would waste close to $10 in liquidation proceeds to SIT clients’ assets. So, why would SIT settle for anything less than dollar for dollar in any tender? And worse, why would SIT settle for only the guarantee to exit 25% of their position when liquidation proceeds to SIT clients’ assets would be nearly $50 million more than the market value they have by virtue of the current discounted price?

Shareholders already voted once NOT to approve the advisory agreement in early January and shares have been accumulated by increasingly exit-minded shareholders since that news. Eaton Vance now seeks votes from increasingly exit-minded March 19 record date shareholders. Fortunately for shareholders, Eaton Vance / Morgan Stanley is only spending the Advisor’s money on this fool’s errand as the Advisor vote appears highly unlikely to pass.

In theory, if the fund were to tender for 60% at full NAV and raise the distribution as it already planned, I could see a new vote passing. SIT and all other shareholders would have whatever liquidity they want at NAV. And having gotten rid of the excess supply, the new distribution plan would likely cause a premium market price.

But what Eaton Vance / Morgan Stanley is currently proposing is grossly to liquidation in both price and scale for its control shareholder.

It’s hard not to ask, why isn’t Eaton Vance / Morgan Stanley respecting the outcome of the first vote and seeking liquidation anyway? Currently, the fund is operating in defiance to the shareholder vote which decided not to approve the Advisory agreement.

Full disclosure, EVG is my largest position.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Fund (EFT)

With the fund’s 50% institutional ownership (15% owned by Activist Saba), I’m skeptical the current Advisor can pass a new agreement. That said, the new carrot of a tender offer (albeit insufficient liquidity for exit seekers) and distribution increase have only been offered since March 16th and make new solicitations relevant – still for an October 29 shareholder base. It’s highly unlikely they will get Saba’s vote though.

The chances for the advisor appear better here than EVG, but not much. I estimate less than a 20% chance the vote passes.

At a 2.5% discount there isn’t much meat on the bone though. And, if Eaton Vance pulls a rabbit out of its hat, a 25% tender would be dramatically oversubscribed with Saba likely exiting their remnant. The distribution policy change proposed at EFT is also far less substantial to attract new investors than what is proposed at EVG.

I have no position in EFT.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Fund (EFR)

With the fund only being about 40% institutionally owned (9% owned by Saba), this is by far the Advisor’s best bet to get a shareholder approval across the finish line. It should also be noted that Saba’s anticipated entry into CEF management (PPR) only offers a similar sized tender as Saba’s own carrot for the shareholder approval is seeks there. So Saba is shooting itself in the foot with other CEF investors who have customarily voted alongside Saba. Eventually reassigning the contract to Saba looks no better than what Morgan Stanley / Eaton Vance is offering now.

And exit-minded CEF investors would be unwise to place much confidence from last week’s adjournment in EFT ultimately being liquidated at NAV. Be conscious Eaton Vance’s carrot of a tender offer and distribution increase have only been offered since March 16th. So, new solicitations may be highly relevant to Eaton Vance crossing the finish line on approval. This is another October 29th shareholder base being solicited and is much less exit minded than the October 29 EVG shareholder base.

I see whether the EFR agreement passes as a coin flip. If it does pass, EFR would have nearly the excess Activists’ shares problem as EFT. A 25% tender would be dramatically oversubscribed. The distribution policy change proposed is also far less substantial to attract new investors than what is offered at EVG.

Full disclosure, I’m long EFR but I’ve been a seller recently.