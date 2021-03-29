Photo by undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

The successful investor is usually an individual who is inherently interested in business problems. - Phillip Fischer (Warren Buffet's mentor)

Biotech investing is unique, as conquering extreme volatility is a requisite to enjoy profits. If you are unprepared to deal with volatility, holding a bio stock can churn your stomach inside out. Be that as it may, you can bank substantial profits if you leverage volatility to your advantage.

That being said, Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) epitomizes a highly volatile stock with significant profit potential. The key is to buy during opportunistic occasions. These are times when volatility rides high while fundamentals are robust. Underlying the fundamental improvements is an upcoming drug approval. In this research, I'm going to feature an update on Sesen and provide you with my forward expectation of this growth equity.

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of the heart of medical innovation (Cambridge Massachusetts), Sesen dedicates its efforts to the advancement and commercialization of stellar cancer treatments. The company harnesses the power of a technology dubbed Targeted Protein Therapeutic. As you can see, this is essentially a form of validated antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC").

Viewing the pipeline below, you can see that the lead medicine (Vicineum) already cleared its Phase 3 VISTA trial. The next stop for Vicineum is to be crowned as the new standard of care for Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (“BCG”) vaccine refractory high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”).

To boost long-term growth prospects, Sesen is expanding Vicineum's indication for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) through a Phase 2 clinical investigation. Interestingly, there are combination studies of Vicineum with other immune checkpoint inhibitors like durvalumab (Imfinzi) of AstraZeneca (AZN).

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Before diving into Vicineum's advancement, you should review the clinical background of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and its treatments. Diagnosis starts with checking for blood in the urine. If blood is found, the patient is referred to a specialist, i.e., a urologist for further testing.

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the patient is first treated with the BCG vaccine. However, most patients will become unresponsive to the BCG vaccine over time. In that situation, there are now three different treatment options: 1) intravesicular drug (direct injection into the bladder) with either valrubicin (Valstar) or potentially Vicineum 2) intravenous injection of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or 3) a bladder removal (i.e. cystectomy).

Bladder Cancer Market

Shifting gears, you should check the bladder cancer market size. Per the figure below, you can see that bladder cancer takes the 6th spot as the most common form of cancer in the U.S. In 2020, there were 81,400 new cases with 17,980 estimated deaths. With bladder cancer being the most expensive cancer to treat in the U.S., the market size easily grew to roughly $6B.

Now, Vicineum is more cost-effective than the standard of care. Your proof in the pudding comes from the Institute of Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) report. According to ICER, Vicineum treatment would save $101K by year-5. No matter how you look at it, that's quite a significant saving for a single patient.

VISTA Outcomes

Clinical trial data is crucial to your biotech investment success. Therefore, you should analyze the latest VISTA outcomes. Based on that trial, Vicineum is superior compared to both Keytruda and Valstar. Precisely speaking, Valstar posted only 8% to 10% complete response rate (i.e., CRR) at 12-months; whereas, Vicineum delivered the outstanding 17% rate. Moreover, Vicineum delivered the 15% CRR which is 2 percentage points higher than Keytruda at 18 months follow-up.

Unlike other drugs, there is data regarding cystectomy for Vicineum in VISTA. At three years, there is an overwhelming majority of patients (i.e., 76%) still free from needing a cystectomy. While it may not mean much to you, it's quite cumbersome for patients to wear a urine bag after bladder removal. As such, the longer you can delay a bladder removal patient the better.

Just as Vicineum delivered better efficacy, it is also safer. Specifically, Vicineum is much better tolerated than Keytruda. There were only 3% of the patients who discontinued treatment due to adverse effects for Vicineum. That figure is over two folds higher (i.e., 10%) for Keytruda.

Upcoming Catalysts

With the strong VISTA trial results wrapped under its belt, Sesen filed the Biologic License Application (BLA) for Vicineum back in 4Q 2020. The FDA accepted that application on February 16 this year. As Vicineum is granted a priority review, you can expect a six months review rather than nine months for a standard consideration. Hence, an approval decision should come by August 18, i.e., the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date.

Based on my integrated framework of regulatory forecasting, I ascribed the 70% chance of approval for Vicineum. On my track record, most of the 70% forecast turned out correct. Putting it in another perspective, my 70% equates to the "strongly favorable" odds of success. Of note, my rationale stemmed from the superior VISTA trial findings. Additionally, there is a dire need for novel treatments for NMIBC. And, Vicineum is more cost-effective, thus enticing the FDA to grant approval.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 4Q 2020 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

Like other young biotechs without an approved medicine, Sesen has yet to generate any revenue. As such, you should check other more meaningful metrics. Notably, the research and development (R&D) registered at $5.5M compared to $5.4M for the same period a year prior. Though a small increase, it's encouraging to see an uptrend in R&D. The money invested today can turn into a blockbuster tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $15.0M ($0.11 per share) net loss compared to $33.5M ($0.32 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 65.5%. That's remarkable, especially when the company is readying for launch.

About the balance sheet, there were $98M in cash and equivalent as of February 28, 2021. Compared to the $47.7M market cap, that's 21.8% of cash to equity. Against the $14.6M quarter OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2Q 2022. In a nutshell, the cash position is quite robust for a small company like Sesen.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Sesen is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 103.8M to 131.5M, my math reveals the 26.6% annual dilution. At that rate, Sesen cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Sesen is whether Vicineum can gain FDA approval by August 18. In light of the drug's strong chances of gaining approval, I ascribed the corresponding 30% probability of non-approval.

If that occurs, your Sesen shares will most likely tumble over 50% and vice versa. The other risk is that Vicineum might fail to generate blockbuster sales. As a young company, Sesen might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into potential cash flow constraints. Notwithstanding, the cash position is robust for such a small company.

Concluding Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Sesen Bio with the 4.8 out of five stars rating. Riding a focused pipeline of stellar medicine (Vicineum), Sesen Bio is rapidly transforming itself from a tiny company to a larger biotech operator. Due to the ingenious science and sound mechanism of action, Vicineum passed its Phase 3 VISTA trial with flying color. The drug is on its way to gaining approval for NMIBC. In doing so, it'll deliver hope to patients afflicted by this deadly cancer. Concurrently, Sesen will reward shareholders who support the noble cause that is therapeutic innovation. Despite its volatility, I believe that shareholders will enjoy many good days ahead. That is, if and only if, you do not encounter a bear market or a big pullback in the larger market environment.

In readying for launch, Sesen formed a strategic partnership with Hikma Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization in North Africa and the Middle East. In China, Sesen inked the partnership with Qilu. The company also ensures that it has an adequate supply of Vicineum to patients through its working relationship with Cardinal Health, Fujifilm, and Baxter. Overall, it seems like all the ducks are lining up for Sesen Bio.