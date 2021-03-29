Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 30-April 12, 2021

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (26.Mar) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 03/30 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 03/29) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 5 $13.91 9.49% 5.7% 0.33 04/15 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 10 $15.89 3.90% 10.0% 0.156 04/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 11 $168.98 2.58% 6.8% 1.09 04/15 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 10 $189.12 3.36% 4.9% 1.59 04/15 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 18 $50.37 3.34% 6.2% 0.42 04/15 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 28 $72.93 1.86% 13.5% 0.34 04/15 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 41 $29.40 3.81% 11.6% 0.28 04/15 CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 11 $121.91 4.04% 22.3% 1.23 04/15 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 7 $23.79 4.46% 9.3% 0.265 04/15 CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7 $23.13 3.11% 13.4% 0.18 04/14 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10 $94.29 0.64% 18.2% 0.15 05/03 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 10 $32.98 3.40% 5.7% 0.28 04/15 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 9 $82.16 1.75% 14.0% 0.36 04/23 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 10 $146.85 2.15% 5.7% 0.79 04/15 Edison International (EIX) 18 $60.68 4.37% 8.3% 0.663 04/30 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 14 $96.13 0.22% 5.8% 0.053 04/30 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 27 $284.33 2.94% 7.6% 2.09 04/15 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 6 $28.25 4.50% 0.0% 0.318 04/15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10 $38.44 2.81% 15.8% 0.27 04/15 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 12 $25.75 2.64% 8.7% 0.17 04/20 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 9 $47.39 2.28% 14.4% 0.27 04/19 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 6 $149.79 0.49% 17.1% 0.183 04/07 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U) 6 $61.13 3.85% 3.8% 0.25 04/15 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) 6 $30.45 3.14% 1.4% 26 06/03 Humana Inc. (HUM) 10 $423.60 0.66% 16.8% 0.7 04/30 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 58 $227.61 2.00% 16.4% 1.14 04/14 ORIX Corporation (IX) 5 $91.38 4.19% -3.9% 41 06/18 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 9 $20.90 4.21% 12.9% 0.22 04/08 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 26 $124.58 1.64% 10.7% 0.51 04/15 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 11 $320.84 0.96% 17.4% 0.77 04/15 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 8 $59.44 2.12% 13.4% 0.315 04/14 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 5 $32.74 6.05% 0.0% 0.495 04/15 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 51 $50.52 3.52% 2.4% 0.445 04/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 $77.40 2.69% 6.2% 0.52 05/03 National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 20 $76.13 5.79% 5.3% 1.103 05/07 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 48 $79.30 2.04% 1.6% 0.405 05/11 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 8 $51.44 1.87% 11.0% 0.24 04/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10 $72.31 5.03% 3.3% 0.304 04/15 Sony Corporation (SNE) 6 $105.42 0.43% 23.0% 30 06/05 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $34.20 4.24% 1.1% 0.121 04/15 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 11 $50.35 2.07% 12.7% 0.26 04/16 Stantec Inc. (STN) 5 $42.75 1.14% 7.4% 0.165 04/15 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 7 $33.74 4.27% 6.4% 0.36 04/15 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 5 $150.16 2.21% 4.0% 0.83 04/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 28 $240.98 1.05% 10.7% 0.63 04/30 TFI International Inc. (TFII) 6 $72.50 1.27% 8.8% 0.23 04/15 TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 5 $47.73 5.32% 8.5% 0.87 04/30 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10 $56.21 2.99% 10.7% 0.42 04/15 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) 5 $229.36 1.24% -3.5% 0.71 04/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 24 $71.36 5.87% 1.8% 1.048 04/15 Ex-Div Date: 03/31 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 03/30) ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 54 $52.49 1.45% 3.0% 0.19 05/03 Acme United Corporation (ACU) 17 $40.20 1.29% 5.9% 0.13 04/22 The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 24 $28.91 2.42% 4.0% 0.175 04/21 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 39 $287.22 2.09% 10.6% 1.5 05/10 American Express Company (AXP) 9 $143.73 1.20% 9.4% 0.43 05/10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 15 $63.94 3.07% 9.0% 0.49 05/03 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 26 $61.86 3.14% 5.2% 0.486 04/15 CubeSmart (CUBE) 12 $38.14 3.57% 14.0% 0.34 04/15 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 $83.20 1.35% 5.0% 0.28 04/15 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 12 $17.58 3.19% 7.6% 0.14 04/15 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 11 $18.73 2.78% 20.2% 0.13 04/16 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 9 $28.22 4.54% -4.1% 0.32 04/12 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 11 $92.78 2.76% 7.9% 0.64 04/26 Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 $64.22 4.39% 4.2% 0.235 04/15 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 16 $147.30 0.81% 5.7% 0.3 04/16 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 20 $105.94 1.13% 11.2% 0.3 04/15 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 9 $123.59 1.26% 8.5% 0.39 04/15 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 18 $101.29 1.68% 7.4% 0.425 04/15 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 7 $64.07 1.25% 44.5% 0.2 04/09 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 7 $104.12 0.88% 2.8% 0.23 04/22 State Street Corporation (STT) 10 $85.89 2.42% 9.5% 0.52 04/12 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 50 $80.63 2.23% 14.9% 0.45 04/23 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 13 $133.70 1.23% 7.3% 0.41 04/16 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 11 $52.97 3.93% 8.6% 0.52 04/09 Ex-Div Date: 04/01 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 03/31) Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) 6 $19.90 3.02% 21.1% 0.15 04/15 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 28 $410.36 0.55% 15.4% 0.563 04/22 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 8 $59.58 0.94% 7.0% 0.14 04/19 The Toro Company (TTC) 18 $104.34 1.01% 14.0% 0.263 04/20 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 7 $102.30 0.84% 15.5% 0.43 04/21 Ex-Div Date: 04/05 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 04/02) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10 $125.64 0.62% 1.0% 0.194 04/28 Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 12 $22.79 2.98% 7.9% 0.17 04/30 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 6 $63.24 4.46% 0.0% 0.9 04/28 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 11 $52.57 2.82% 11.8% 0.37 04/28 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 7 $203.08 0.83% 9.7% 0.42 04/20 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 31 $222.87 1.86% 2.3% 1.035 04/20 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 9 $29.48 4.21% 13.4% 0.31 04/16 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10 $155.09 2.32% 16.5% 0.9 04/30 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) 28 $54.83 2.50% 2.8% 0.343 04/21 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.B) 22 $54.31 2.52% 2.8% 0.343 04/21 Ex-Div Date: 04/06 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 04/05) Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 14 $55.18 1.81% 13.1% 0.25 04/28 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 11 $129.24 1.92% 8.5% 0.62 04/21 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 12 $120.23 1.55% 9.3% 0.465 05/14 Ex-Div Date: 04/07 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 04/06) Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 12 $70.25 1.82% 11.0% 0.32 04/22 Ex-Div Date: 04/08 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 04/07) Brady Corporation (BRC) 36 $55.41 1.59% 1.7% 0.22 04/30 Culp, Inc. (CULP) 9 $15.55 2.83% 10.9% 0.11 04/16 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 30 $181.54 2.62% 9.9% 1.19 05/07 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 11 $35.70 1.34% 7.6% 0.12 04/21 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 10 $366.14 0.48% 20.1% 0.44 05/07 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 10 $226.40 0.56% 14.8% 0.315 04/30 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 7 $74.75 2.57% 22.7% 0.48 04/28 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 6 $65.93 3.78% 7.7% 0.79 04/30 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 12 $44.76 3.24% 5.4% 0.363 04/30 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 17 $58.18 4.31% 2.2% 0.628 05/03 Ex-Div Date: 04/09 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 04/08) Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 55 $47.91 2.05% 13.2% 0.245 05/17 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10 $376.58 0.63% 15.7% 0.59 04/19 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 12 $62.14 2.70% 14.9% 0.42 05/03 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 16 $32.40 4.97% 8.8% 0.403 04/30 Universal Corporation (UVV) 50 $59.04 5.22% 8.0% 0.77 05/03 Ex-Div Date: 04/12 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 04/09) American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 11 $238.82 2.08% 20.1% 1.24 04/29

High-Quality Candidates

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores above 23, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.

Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots.

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Only one of these stocks is trading in the margin of safety below the fair value range (BMY). The remaining stocks are trading at premium valuations above fair value.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance). The TTRs of three of the shortlisted stocks indicate a stronger recent performance (CMCSA, ORCL, and SYK).

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher. Three of the shortlisted stocks offer yields above 2.5% (BMY, CSCO, and GD), and seven have double-digit percentage 5-year DGRs (APD, CMCSA, CSCO, ITW, MA, ORCL, and SYK).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

Recently, I focused on these shortlisted stocks:

So, let's look at Dividend Contender Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) today. BMY discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company's pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs administered as tablets or capsules. It also uses biologics to produce products administered through injections or by infusion. BMY was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BMY is rated Excellent (quality score range 22-24):

Source: Created by the author using DVK Quality Snapshots.

The stock yields 3.07% at $63.94 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 9.0%.

Over the past 10 years, BMY underperformed the S&P 500, returning 223% versus the S&P 500's 269%:

The stock's underperformance is mostly due to its performance over the last five years, as is evident in the chart above.

Here is a chart showing BMY's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

The stock's dividend growth is not very consistent, which is counter to what dividend growth investors would like to see. It is curious that the dividend growth is not more consistent, as the stock's earnings growth, especially since 2015, is fairly consistent!

BMY's dividend payout ratio is 29% (forward 26%), which is low for biotech companies according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($1.96) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.88%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $68 based on BMY's dividend yield history:

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $68 and Finbox.com's FV is $79. The average of the three fair value estimates is $72. Given the stock's current share price of $64, it would imply that BMY is trading at a discount of about 11% to fair value.

Conclusion: BMY is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading below fair value. Dividend growth investors should consider buying the stock below $72 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $65 is appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending BMY or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.