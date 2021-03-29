Photo by new look casting/iStock via Getty Images

Today's article is about a relatively new kid on the block - Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), the insurance company that is determined to delight its customers, and Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) - an insurance giant with 146 years' worth of history.

Lemonade's founders have build their company's brand around the promise of delighting its customers. However, we are not sure if company's strategy includes delighting investors.

Prudential Financial, on the other hand, has a proven track record of stable returns, profitability, 5% dividend yield and strong dividend growth. Therefore, if you were to invest your money into an insurance company, we would definitely suggest to go with Prudential.

Let's start by reviewing the company's business models and strategies.

What is Lemonade's Strategy?

Lemonade's strategy begins with delighting its customers. Putting the customer at the center and reinventing the insurance for the customer. Satisfied customers would result in further growth, generating more revenues for Lemonade and enabling Lemonade to use its customer data to learn and optimize its machine learning algorithm.

Source: Lemonade

At Lemonade the company keeps 25% of the money received from customers to pay its cost and generate return to shareholders while using the remaining 75% to reinsure and pay the claims. If there's any money left at the end of the year - it is paid to the charity of customer's choosing.

In force Premium (IFP) is one of the KPI for the company, meaning the amount of annual premiums the insurances generate. At the end of 2020 IFP has reached $213m. At the end of the year Lemonade had 1mln customers, meaning that the average premium per customer was $213 p.a. About a third of IFP came from non-renters, thus providing diversification to Lemonade insurance products. IFP grew in 2020 by 87% compared to 2019 on the back of 56% increase in the number of customers and 20% premium per customer growth.

Lemonade has started by offering homeowners and renters insurance, however, has expanded its offering which now includes:

Property & Casualty

Pet health

Term life

The company's services are already available in 50 states in the US as well as abroad.

Lemonade needs to reach at least $50m in quarterly revenues

Lemonade's Gross earned premiums in Q4 2020 comprised $50m, out of which the company collected 25% as revenues ($12.3m). Another $8m were collected as ceding commission income (money Lemonade received from reinsurance companies for passing on the business). Thus, total revenues amounted to $20.5m.

Source: Lemonade, author's comments

At the same quarter Lemonade's total expenses amounted to $50m, out of which $23m were spent on marketing, $9m were paid in claims and $18m were spent G&A as well as technology development.

So, if we assume that the ceding commission will continue to cover the claims expense going forward, Lemonade would need to more than quadruple its quarterly revenues to $50m just to cover its expenses.

Unfortunately, that's not what Lemonade's guidance is. At least not in 2021. Company's forecast for 2021 is to increase its in force premiums to $370m (up 74% compared to 2020) and generate around $115m in revenues (roughly $29m per quarter), which will not be sufficient to cover the growing operating cost. In fact, Lemonade's management expects the company to still produce an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $170m in 2021. Seeking Alpha analysts expect the company to produce $3.26 in loss per share in 2021 and $3.09 in 2022.

Therefore, it might take Lemonade at least a couple of years to become at least break-even and that is in the competitive environment, since Lemonade is not the only digital insurance company on the block.

Silver lining: Lemonade has got $1.2bn on its balance sheet from its IPO and follow-up offering in Q1 2021 and plans to use the proceeds for future investments. It's losing about $120m per year, meaning it can keep on operating for a long time before it runs out of cash.

Valuation: Lemonade is beyond overvalued

LMND stock is currently trading 46x 2021 P/Sales and has a market cap of $5.4bn. We believe the company is beyond overvalued and without any prospect of becoming profitable in the next couple of years, Lemonade makes a very sour offering for investors. Given its unproven business model, cut-throat competition, we believe that a valuation around 10x P/Sales, resulting in $19/share would be quite generous (almost 80% downside to the current share price). Therefore, we are very bearish on the stock.

Prudential is a Renown Insurance Giant

Prudential Financial Inc. has been around for 146 years and has a long history of generating and returning profits to shareholders.

We have covered Prudential Financial Inc. in our article 9 Dividend Stocks With Yield Up To 9%. At that time the stock offered 6.9% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Since our last article PRU stock and bullish rating, PRU has surged almost 40%, outperforming S&P and currently offers a 5% dividend yield, or annual dividend of $4.6 with a healthy payout ratio of 40% according to Seeking Alpha. However, we believe there's still significant potential in the stock.

Prudential Business Model

Prudential Financial, Inc. has three major pillars: two of which are insurance divisions: International Businesses and U.S. Businesses. The third pillar is Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM) division.

In 2020 Prudential delivered $5.1bn in adjusted EBIT, with over 80% being generated by U.S: and International insurance businesses. PGIM delivered almost $1.3bn in adjusted operating income (up 26% from 2019), while reporting 13% increase in assets under management (AUM) to $1.5 trillion.

U.S. Insurance Business division registered 21% decline in profit in 2020, compared to just a 5% decline for International insurance business. As a result, during its last earnings call, Prudential's management put focus on its strategy to become a "higher growth, less market-sensitive business ", as the company plans to double its share of high-growth businesses to over 30%. This will be done through acquisitions for PGIM as well as insurance businesses in emerging markets, while reducing its Individual Annuities business to less than 10%.

Source: Prudential Financial Inc.

This strategy is poised to increase PRU's earning per share, which are estimated $11.5 EPS in 2021 and are expected to grow to $12.6 in 2022 (+10%).

We believe Prudential is poised to profit from profitable business model and investment income.

Valuing Prudential using DDM

Since PRU has a long history of paying dividends and the current payout ratio is around 40%. Therefore, we can value Prudential Financial Inc. using the Dividend Discount Model (DDM). In order to calculate the share price, we will need the future dividends, long-term growth rate and required rate of return. The company is expected to pay $4.6 per share in dividends in 2021 ($1.15 per quarter), which is 4.5% growth y-o-y and $4.97 in 2022 (8%). We take the average of the two ~6% as our assumption for long-term dividend growth.

To come up with a required rate return (r) for PRU, we start by using risk free rate of 1.67%, adding equity risk premium (4.63%) times PRU's Beta (1.68x). This would equal to a required rate of return of 9.5%.

Assumptions:

D1 = $4.97 (expected dividends in 2022)

g = 6% (long-term dividend growth rate, compare to 11.7% 5Y CARG)

r = 9.5% (required rate of return - Author's pick)

Result for Price: $4.97/(9.5%-6%) = $142 per share, 55% upside to the current share price.

You may note that DDM valuation is extremely sensitive to the long-term dividend growth rate. It works only as long as the dividend growth rate is below the required rate of return. In case of Prudential, the company was able to deliver 11.7% 5Y CARG for its dividends. However, entering 2021 the company has increased its dividends by only 4.5% due to COVID-19 impact on the business. We expect Prudential to be able to return to higher dividend growth and assume 6% as long-term rate. However, dividend growth above 6% would suggest that a fair value lies above $142.

On relative valuation PRU is currently trading at 8x 2021 P/E, which is slightly lower compared to its peers (AFL, MET, SLF, PUK trading around 10x). Therefore, the relative valuation also implies at least 25% upside potential.

The fair share value of $142 suggested by the DDM would translate into 12.4x P/E ratio.

What do you get for One Share of Prudential vs. Lemonade?

Ironically, the shares of Prudential and Lemonade have been trading at the same price level last week - around $88/share. However, the offering to investor is quite different for each of these stocks. For a share of Prudential, currently at around $92/share, you get almost $95 in book value; expected $11.5 in EPS for 2021 and company's promise to return $10bn to its shareholders in the next three years, which translates into $25/share. Out of which the management is already authorized repurchase shares for $1.5bn in 2021.

Source: Company info, author's calculations

As an investor in Lemonade, for each share that is currently worth $88, you get around $25 in book value, which will decline by the amount of losses the company makes each year. Losses per LMND share are estimated at $3.36 in 2021 and $3.09 in 2022, wiping almost $6.5 off Lemonade's book value to $18.5/share.

Conclusion

We believe Prudential Financial makes a very attractive investment due to its profitability profile, strong EPS growth and attractive dividend yield. The shares are currently trading only at 8x forward P/E. Using Dividend Discount Model we estimate the fair value per share for PRU at $142, offering 55% upside to the current share price.

In contrast to that, Lemonade shares are trading at 46x P/Sales, with the company posting losses in 2020 and expecting losses in the next several years to come. We believe LMND justifies a 10x P/Sales ratio at most, suggesting a $19 price per share and almost 80% downside to the current share price.