I was fortunate to be featured on BNN Bloomberg TV discussing a recent article on Seeking Alpha, "Good News For Western Canada: Excess Pipeline Capacity by 2023" and a Bloomberg article "Oil Bulls Who Stayed Course Through Free-Fall Reap Rewards."

Finding Value In Local-Area Price Assessments:

As discussed on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, I've been finding value in select US and Canadian oil and gas stocks where the local price dynamic has shifted but where, in my view, the share price hasn't yet reflected that. This has been seen in local-area assessments on the Mid-Con region and an investment thesis on SandRidge (SD) that was tied into the Mid-Con assessment. It has also been seen in analysis of local area pricing in West Texas and Western Canada, without specific investment theses directly tied-in aside from an abbreviated thesis on Tamarack (OTC:TNEYF).

Recent Bloomberg TV Interview Summary:

In this recent BNN Bloomberg TV interview, I had the opportunity to provide a summary of the Canadian oil supply versus available transport, and what is keeping Canadian oil equities attractively priced for now. And to share a couple of stocks I am finding interesting on the Canadian side of the border and one on the US side, with a similar dynamic.

Canadian Local Area Price Assessment Summary:

Due to less drilling in 2020, there is less Canadian oil supply than there would have been otherwise in 2021, and that may continue beyond 2021. Due to continued work on pipeline expansions and other projects, there is also likely to be more oil throughput capacity, thus "Good News For Western Canada." This should translate to improved local area realized pricing and reduced risk of a left-tail local price blowout event, as was seen in late 2018 and which may still be priced into Canadian oil and gas equities.

Canadian Investment Idea: Tamarack Valley

Tamarack Valley stock has been interesting to me for a while, and I first mentioned my investment thesis publicly through a podcast interview in October 2020 on Market Huddle and then shortly after in November 2020 on Hot Take of the Day. Here is the relative performance for Tamarack vs an energy producer ETF (XOP):

Data by YCharts

The remarkable thing about this outperformance is that part of the thesis was Tamarack: "is well run and has a strong balance sheet." Typically, companies with stronger balance sheets have less beta or "torque" to a price move in their index.

And the "well run" aspect of the thesis plays into was discussed in the BNN Bloomberg interview. Tamarack leveraged their strong balance sheet to buy into the Clearwater resource play through multiple acquisitions. The Clearwater has the best economics of any play in North America and Tamarack managed to buy in opportunistically and built large, growing exposure to the still not well understood play:

Source: Tamarack March 2021 presentation slide 8

U.S. Investment Idea: SandRidge Energy

I've written about SandRidge (SD) extensively on Seeking Alpha over the past few months, after noticing that the local price dynamics and corporate changes were poorly understood. I also discussed it on the above mentioned Market Huddle and the Hot Take of the Day interviews. The various aspects of the thesis have worked out and the stock has outperformed, but is still cheap and still exposed to the improved local pricing dynamic.

Data by YCharts

SandRidge's relative outperformance vs the ETF XOP is shown above - it is still outperforming but not as much as the stock was a couple of months ago, after good results but very poor communication by management of their Q4 results and go-forward plan. I also included CNX (CNX), a dry gas upstream producer that could be considered a comp to SandRidge, with a different kind of communication issue.

Summary:

There are still opportunities in oil and gas public equities driven by local area price dislocations, despite outperformance by select companies that I have discussed. Avoiding the CNXs of the world with potentially problematic disclosures and still-problematic local pricing dynamics and focusing on the SandRidges and Tamaracks with improved local pricing and asset profiles could find further outperformance over time.