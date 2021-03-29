Photo by Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since the S&P 500 hit yet another record high to close out trading last week, it is becoming more difficult to find high-quality stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations.

As I've noted in many of my prior articles, regardless of a stock's quality, it is crucial to the success of a long-term investor to avoid grossly overpaying for a stock in order to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

One stock that I believe is trading at a reasonable valuation despite the market's ascension over the past year, is Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

As I'll discuss below for the first time since I covered the stock last December, Philip Morris International's (hereafter referred to as PMI) dividend remains sustainable for the foreseeable future, and PMI delivered decent operating results in a challenging 2020 and appears poised for an even stronger 2021, while the stock is trading at what I estimate is an 8% discount to fair value based on my inputs into the DCF model and DDM.

With all of that in consideration, I am reiterating my buy rating on shares of PMI at this time.

PMI's Dividend Was Safe In 2020 And Looks Safer In 2021 And Beyond

Although PMI's 5.32% yield is nearly 4 times that of the S&P 500's 1.47% yield, I believe this is a reasonable yield given that PMI's industry focuses more on dividends as a driver of total returns than the typical S&P 500 company.

The safety of PMI's dividend is supported by an examination of its adjusted diluted EPS (excluding currency) payout ratio and FCF payout ratio.

PMI generated $5.49 in adjusted diluted EPS (excluding currency) in 2020 against $4.71 in dividends/share paid during that time for an adjusted diluted EPS (excluding currency) payout ratio of 85.8%.

While this adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio is slightly on the high side, the encouraging news is that PMI is forecasting midpoint adjusted diluted EPS of $5.70 in 2021, which would equate to a slightly improved 85.3% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for the year (factoring in a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.26 with the dividend payable in October, which would work out to $4.86 in dividends/share paid out in 2021).

Moving to FCF, PMI generated $9.812 billion in operating cash flow in 2020 against $602 million in capital expenditures (according to data sourced from pages 63-64 of PMI's recent 10-K), for FCF of $9.210 billion.

When measured against the $7.364 billion in dividends paid out during that time, PMI's FCF payout ratio works out to 80.0% for 2020.

When considering that PMI is positioned for a slight uptick in operating cash flow that will be mostly offset by a return to ~$800 million in capital expenditures in 2021, I believe that PMI's FCF payout ratio will remain around 80% during the year, plus or minus a percent.

Since Yahoo Finance is forecasting that PMI will generate 11.4% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years and PMI's payout ratios are only a bit on the high side, I am upping my annual dividend growth rate over the long-term from 4.25% to 5.0%.

PMI Fared Well In 2020 And Is Positioned For A Stronger 2021

Image Source: PMI 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results Earnings Presentation

In the context of a challenging operating environment in 2020, I believe that PMI delivered solid operating results during the year.

PMI generated $29.164 billion in net revenues (excluding currency) during 2020, which represents a 1.6% YoY decline from the $29.624 billion in net revenues (excluding currency) reported in 2019 (as per data sourced from Schedule 9 of PMI's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

As a result of COVID-19 headwinds that were most pronounced in Q2 2020, PMI's overall volumes for the year were down 7.9% on a like-for-like basis (according to data sourced from page 1 of PMI's Q4 2020 earnings press release), which was partially offset by plus 3.7% combustible tobacco pricing as noted by CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks during PMI's Q4 2020 earnings call.

One particularly encouraging piece of information for PMI was that its net revenue per unit benefited from a 6.9% YoY increase from 2019 to 2020 as a result of an increased weight of IQOS in its sales mix as per CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks in PMI's Q4 2020 earnings call.

Moving to the bottom-line, PMI reported an impressive adjusted OI margin of 40.8% in 2020, which represents a 240 basis point expansion from the 38.4% adjusted OI margin in 2019 (per data sourced from page 1 of PMI's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

This significant expansion in adjusted OI margins can be attributed to several factors, including an increasing sales mix of IQOS, strong combustible pricing as alluded to above, and a focus on manufacturing and supply chain productivity, according to CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks during PMI's Q4 2020 earnings call.

As a result of the minimal net revenue decline on an organic basis, a favorable sales mix, combustible pricing gains, and increased manufacturing/supply chain efficiency, PMI was able to generate $5.49 in adjusted diluted EPS (excluding currency) in 2020, which represents a 7.0% YoY increase from the $5.13 reported in 2019 (as indicated by data sourced from Schedule 9 of PMI's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: PMI 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results Earnings Presentation

Due to an expansion in PMI's IQOS user base from over 13 million heading into 2020 to nearly 18 million exiting the year, PMI was able to grow its RRP net revenues from ~$5.6 billion in 2019 to ~$6.9 billion in 2020, which helped increase the RRP segment share of total net revenues from 18.7% in 2019 to 23.6% in 2020 (data sourced from pages 1 and Schedule 5 of PMI's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

With IQOS 3 being authorized by the FDA last December and PMI's commitment to expand the presence of IQOS from 64 markets at the end of 2020 to 100 by the end of 2025 (as per page 1 of PMI's 2021 Virtual Investor Day press release), I believe that PMI is well on track to achieving its goal of deriving over 50% of its net revenues from its RRP segment in 2025.

Image Source: PMI 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results Earnings Presentation

PMI is forecasting that its adjusted diluted EPS will advance a whopping 14%-16% from $5.17 in 2020 to $5.90-$6.00 in 2021 (according to data sourced from page 2 of PMI's Q4 2020 earnings press release), which is due to a number of factors, including a recovery in industry volume declines from 5.8% in 2020 to flat to 3% in 2021, a more favorable sales mix (as the share of RRP segment net revenues continues to increase), and continued cost savings measures.

When backing out the $0.25/share in anticipated currency tailwinds, PMI is forecasting $5.65-$5.75 in adjusted diluted EPS (excluding currency), which works out to a 3-5% growth rate over the $5.49 reported in 2020.

Aside from PMI's solid operating results in 2020, encouraging progress in its RRP segment, and strong outlook for 2021, PMI also maintains a strong balance sheet.

This can be supported by the fact that the company was able to improve its already strong interest coverage ratio from ~17.3 in 2019 to ~17.7 in 2020 despite COVID-19 challenges (according to data sourced from Schedule 11 of PMI's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

As a result of PMI's favorable long-term outlook and robust interest coverage ratio, PMI enjoys A2, A, and A credit ratings on stable outlooks from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively.

When taking all of the above into account, I believe that PMI is capable of being a solid long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

While PMI held up well in 2020 and is positioned for a strong 2021, it's important to remember that the company still faces its fair share of risks that investors would be well-served to occasionally monitor to make sure that the investment thesis remains intact over the long-term, which is why I will be using PMI's recent 10-K to outline several key risks associated with an investment in the stock.

The first key risk to PMI is one that I have discussed in numerous past articles on the stock, which is the possibility that the growth in the RRP segment is unable to offset the inevitable continued declines in the Combustibles segment (page 6 of PMI's recent 10-K).

While industry volumes excluding the US and China fell 5.8% in 2020 (as per page 5 of PMI's Q4 2020 earnings press release), and this resulted in an 8.0% or a nearly $2 billion decline in PMI's Combustible revenues during the year, PMI's RRP segment generated an additional $1.3 billion or 23.3% YoY revenue growth to largely offset the decline in Combustibles.

Fortunately, PMI is forecasting a floor of 2-3% industry volume declines excluding the US and China in 2021 as per CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks in PMI's Q4 2020 earnings call, which should result in moderate revenue growth during the year when considering strong RRP segment growth is likely to continue in 2021.

In the longer term, I believe that PMI will be able to offset Combustibles declines with growth in its RRP segment, which takes into consideration PMI's plans to expand its commercialization of IQOS from 64 markets at the end of 2020 to 100 markets by the end of 2025, and its target to increase smoke-free product revenues from roughly a quarter of net revenues in 2020 to over 50% of its net revenues in 2025 (as per page 1 of PMI's 2021 Virtual Investor Day Press Release).

While I believe it is likely that PMI will be able to achieve the goals that are outlined in its 2021 Virtual Investor Day Press Release, it's worth noting that the achievement of these goals is predicated on regulatory approval to allow for the marketing and sales of PMI's smoke-free products as reduced risk products or RRPs (page 7 of PMI's recent 10-K).

If regulators around the world impede the ability of PMI's customers to convert to RRPs as a result of the introduction of restrictive laws or regulations placed on these products, PMI may fall short of its long-term revenue and earnings growth targets, which would impact dividend growth and stock performance.

The final set of risks to PMI is from a COVID-19 standpoint, which includes the risks of increased volume declines in its Combustibles segment or supply chain disruption (page 10 of PMI's recent 10-K).

Although volume declines in 2021 are expected to improve considerably over 2020, it goes without saying that despite the rollout of vaccines around the world at an unprecedented rate, the ultimate duration and severity of COVID-19 remains unknown at this time.

If a more contagious and deadly variant of COVID manifests itself and spreads around the world, volume declines in the industry could once again be exacerbated and unfavorably impact PMI's operating and financial results.

And while PMI hasn't faced any significant supply chain interruptions to date, the risk for such supply chain interruptions will remain in play until a meaningful portion of the global population is vaccinated.

Although I have discussed multiple key risks facing an investment in PMI at this time, I will remind readers that the above shouldn't be interpreted as a complete discussion of PMI's risk profile. For a more exhaustive discussion of PMI's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-12 of PMI's recent 10-K, as well as my previous articles on the stock.

PMI Remains Reasonably Valued

While PMI is a blue-chip stock, it's of utmost importance to current and prospective shareholders to pay a reasonable price for the stock in order to increase their chances for success over the long-term.

Therefore, I will be utilizing two valuation models to estimate the fair value of PMI's shares.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first valuation model that I'll use to assign a fair value for shares of PMI is the dividend discount model, which is comprised of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is simply the annualized dividend/share. The current annualized dividend/share for PMI is $4.80.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which refers to the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. Although this rate often differs from one investor to the next, I require a 10% annual total return rate from my investments because I believe that such returns offer an adequate reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long-term or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require little more than data retrieval to arrive at the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set an acceptable annual total return rate, accurately predicting a stock's long-term DGR requires an investor to weigh multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), future annual earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

Although I believe that PMI's payout ratios are slightly high and likely to contract a bit over the long-term, PMI is poised for 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth over the next decade, which is why I believe that a 5.0% long-term DGR is a realistic assumption for shares of PMI.

Plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $96.00 a share, which indicates that PMI's shares are trading at a 5.9% discount to fair value and offer 6.3% upside from the current price of $90.29 a share (as of March 28, 2021).

Image Source: Money Chimp

The next valuation model that I will utilize to approximate the fair value for shares of PMI is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model, which also contains 3 inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is earnings, which is $5.49 in adjusted diluted EPS (excluding currency) that was generated in 2020.

The next input into the DCF model is growth assumptions, which can wildly skew the output of the model depending on if the projections are too optimistic or pessimistic.

Given that PMI is forecasting 9% annual earnings growth over the next several years and Yahoo Finance is forecasting low double-digit annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe that a 5% annual earnings growth rate over the next 5 years is a realistic input. I also believe that a 4% annual earnings growth rate thereafter is reasonable given PMI's growth prospects.

The final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which refers to the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. As I alluded to above, I require a 10% annual total return rate.

When I use the inputs above, I am left with a fair value of $99.34 a share, which implies that PMI's shares are priced at a 9.1% discount to fair value and offer 10.1% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Averaging the two fair values above, I compute a fair value of $97.67 a share, which works out to a 7.6% discount to fair value for PMI's shares and 8.2% upside from the current share price.

Summary: PMI Offers An Attractive Mix Of Yield And Growth Potential

While PMI's payout ratios are a bit higher than I'd like to see them and I anticipate a mild contraction in its payout ratios over the long-term, PMI has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years since its spin-off from Altria Group (MO) in 2008.

When taking into consideration that PMI was able to generate 7.0% YoY growth in adjusted diluted EPS (excluding currency) in 2020 and that PMI will benefit from additional mid to upper-single digit growth annually in the foreseeable future, I believe that PMI's dividend increase streak will continue for many years to come.

In addition, PMI's interest coverage ratio advanced from ~17.3 in 2019 to ~17.7 in 2020, and the company boasts A2, A, and A credit ratings from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, on stable outlooks.

Adding to the case for an investment in PMI is that the stock is trading at an 8% discount to fair value based on my inputs into the DCF model and DDM.

Since PMI is positioned to meet my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade between its 5.3% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.8% annual valuation multiple expansion, I am maintaining my buy rating on shares at the present.