Photo by FroggyFrogg/iStock via Getty Images

When I wrote about Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) a little over a year ago, I mentioned that TSEM had invested in a capacity expansion in its Uozu (300 mm) fab. The fab expansion would contribute to revenue by 2H2020, just in time for the expected ramp of higher margin RFSOI products for smartphones. TSEM expected that revenue would continue to ramp throughout 2020. I was quite bullish at that time, especially that the share price had pulled back to around $21. Shortly after that article, the pandemic spread throughout the world and TSEM's business stalled. However, business had begun to grow again in 4Q2020. In this article, I will provide an update of the business outlook gleaned from the 4Q2020CC, an analysis of TSEM's results to gain a better understanding of cost increase and a model for my target price for the shares.

Strong demand tailwinds are driving revenue growth

In its 4Q2020CC, TSEM was very bullish for the growth of its business in 2021. While the 1Q2021 revenue guidance was flat QoQ, 1Q is normally a seasonally slow quarter and the midpoint of the guidance represents a 15% YoY growth. While no numerical guidance was given for the year, the company expects "sequential quarterly revenue growth throughout 2021".

In addition, the company foresees demand exceeding its capacity and announced a $150 million investment in capacity expansion for four of its fabs. The four fabs are Migdal Haemek in Israel, Tonami in Japan, San Antonio in the US (these three fabs are all 200 mm) and Uozu in Japan (300mm). The plan is for the new capacity to be in full production and generating revenue by the end of 1H2022. This investment targets to add an incremental revenue of $150 million per year with high margin, in the 50% range.

Growth in capacity has lowered TSEM's profitability

While the projected revenue growth and another capacity expansion are bullish for business, I am somewhat taken back by a lower profitability of the business. My concerns are shown in Figure 1, where I compared the income statement of 4Q2020 to a previous quarter with comparable revenue. Figure 1 showed that the 4Q2020 profitability was much lower. The question is why did the profitability decline and what is the prospect of improved profitability going forward?

Figure 1: Comparison of profitability of 4Q2020 with 2Q2017 where the revenues were similar. Source: Company earnings releases.

Figure 1 shows that 4Q2020's gross margin is lower by 620bps compared to 2Q2017. One major factor is a 310bps impact by D&A expense increase. Outside of the D&A impact, there is still a 310bps gross margin compression that we need to understand. Operating margin is further impacted by an additional 70bps due to an increase in R&D expense. Hence, understanding the gross margin compression is the key.

There are several potential drivers for a lower GM. One is that TSEM might have taken on lower margin business. Another possibility is that while the revenue in 4Q2020 was similar to that of 2Q2017, it was generated with a lower capacity utilization, resulting in lower leverage of the fixed cost. Yet a third possibility is that TSEM has increased its manufacturing cost structure.

To better understand if TSEM had taken on lower margin business, I investigated the incremental GM on a QoQ basis from the last 2 years. There are a lot of noise in the numbers. However, when I filtered out the noise, the incremental GM numbers fall within a range of 41% to 54%. This range is reasonably well within management's guidance of around 50% incremental GM for organic business. QoQ changes in low margin Panasonic and Maxim revenues could have impacted the incremental GM QoQ. Hence, I see little evidence that TSEM had taken on lower margin organic business. In fact, the company had previously reported that it had consciously exited some lower margin RFSOI businesses.

I believe that the capacity utilization in 4Q2020 was lower when compared to that in 2Q2017, resulting in a lower leverage of fixed cost, and hence a lower GM. To understand this, we have to go back to 2Q2019 where Panasonic reduced its contracted revenue commitment by $20 million per quarter. Prior to 2Q2019, management reported that with the low margin revenue commitment from both Panasonic and Maxim, the capacity of the company was $1600 million per year. With the reduction in the Panasonic revenue, the capacity vacated by Panasonic could generate more than $20 million of revenue. To estimate the effective increase in capacity, I have to make an assumption of the GM of the Panasonic business. TSEM did not disclose the pricing scheme of the Panasonic contract, but I assumed that the lost Panasonic business had a GM of 20%. With this assumption, my model shows that the capacity had increased from $1600 million to $1728 million. I did some sensitivity analysis around the 20% GM number and it did not change the conclusion materially. The foregoing capacity analysis is summarized in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Estimation of TSEM's capacity in 4Q2020. Source: Author's estimation.

During 2020, TSEM invested $100 million to increase the capacity of the Uozu fab. TSEM reported that the $100 million investment should generate a revenue of between $70 to $100 million per year. Using the midpoint of that guidance ($85 million), total TSEM capacity had increased to $1813 million by 4Q2020. Hence, a quarterly revenue of $345 million in 4Q2020 represented a capacity utilization of 76%, whereas a quarterly revenue of $345 million in 2Q2017 represented a capacity utilization of 86%. Hence, the lower GM in 4Q2020 was partly a result of lower leverage of fixed cost due to lower capacity utilization.

Finally, TSEM's manufacturing cost has indeed increased. TSEM reported various capacity increases in its SiGe technology platform and in the Uozu fab. When a fab adds equipment, it has to add operators and maintenance personnel. Hence, manufacturing cost will increase with capacity addition. Furthermore, depreciation expense has increased with additions in equipment. We see that clearly in Figure 1, where the depreciation expense had increased from $46 million in 2Q2017 to $57 million in 4Q2020.

To better understand leveraging of current fixed cost structure, I did a model of TSEM's pro forma profitability assuming its capacity utilization is at the same level as it was in 2Q2017, which was around 86%. The results are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Comparison of profitability of TSEM fabs at current configuration with 2Q2017 on the basis of same capacity utilization. Source: Author's model. (Note: I assumed that incremental revenue over 4Q2020 revenue has a 50% GM. I held the Op Ex at the 4Q2020 level for maximum drop through. TSEM's 20-F described that depreciation expense is calculated on the straight-line method based on TSEM's estimation of useful lives of the assets. Hence, I assumed that depreciation expense to be flat with that of 4Q2020.)

Figure 3 shows that TSEM is indeed less profitable at the same capacity utilization as compared to 2Q2017. The primary driver is a higher manufacturing cost, resulting in a decrease in GM by 270bps. Of the 270bps, 110bps is contributed by an increase in depreciation expense. Increase in manufacturing expense outside of D&A contributes to a decline of 160bps. The net result of this work is that TSEM's results will be slightly less profitable but it has a larger capacity to drive revenue growth.

This analysis also points out that organic growth in capacity is less profitable than the inorganic growth strategy that TSEM has employed in the past with the purchase of the Panasonic and Maxim fabs. Unfortunately, with the tight foundry capacity situation across the industry, an inorganic deal will be less profitable as there will likely be many bidders for any asset that may come to the market.

Model for 2021 yields a target price of $36.5 for its shares

Given management's bullish commentaries on the business trend, reports from other semiconductor companies and foundries, and TSEM's capacity expansion schedule, I modeled an income statement for 2021. The results of the model are shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Income model for 2021. Source: Author's estimation.

Based on this model, and using comparable forward multiples of peers, I obtained a target price of $36.5. This represents a 30% upside compared to the closing price of $27.93 on March 26. The target price calculation and peer comps are shown in Figure 5. While I show the comps for UMC, TSM and SMICY, I primarily used the comps of UMC, slightly adjusted based on a more unique technology offering, and a better growth and profitability outlook for TSEM.

Figure 5: Price target estimation for TSEM. Source: TSEM data based on Author's model. Other data from SA data base.

Based on the capacity estimation of $1,813 million shown in Figure 2, there is potential upside for 2021 should demand is stronger than my expectation. With the recently announced investment that will add another $150 million annual capacity, TSEM should have a run-rate capacity of $1,963 million by the end of 1H2022. This means that there is plenty of upside potential for 2022.

Risks

The semiconductor industry is in a tight supply demand balance due to several drivers: pandemic driven demand for WFH and remote learning, the 5G transition, and increasing contents in all autos and especially electric vehicles. TSEM benefits more from the 5G transition than the other two drivers, hence its tailwind is less broad-based than its peers. As such, its growth engine may be less robust.

The semiconductor industry is a cyclical business. When the cycle turns, sales will turn down. The downturn may happen as early as 2023. My down side model for share price is around $18 for the next cyclical trough, with both revenue decline and multiple contraction.

Recently, Panasonic sold its semiconductor business to Nuvoton, a public company in Taiwan. Nuvoton has its own fab and offers foundry services to others. There is a risk that Nuvoton may further reduce its business with TSEM by pulling production inhouse. The current Nuvoton business is somewhere between $70 to $85 million a quarter. Any decrease in revenue and price concession will have a material impact to results.

Takeaway

TSEM is entering 2021 with strong demand tailwinds. Customer forecasts indicate a gap in its current capacity compared to future demand. Hence, TSEM is investing $150M to add capacity. However, past capacity investment had impacted its profitability. My model shows a price target of $36.5 (30% upside from the closing price on 3/26/21 of $27.93) with some upside potential given existing capacity. TSEM is well positioned to generate further high margin growth in 2022.