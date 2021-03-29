Photo by RomanOkopny/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since my last article on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), shares have seen a nice run. After posting a good Q4 on pretty much all financial and operative, the stock has moved consistently higher until recent weeks when it has sold off along with many of the other tech names, though at a much higher velocity than most others as evidenced by its performance against various tech sector ETFs:

There does not appear to be a qualitative reason behind the selloff in Twitter other than its valuation had likely gotten a bit ahead of itself. On most financial indicators of valuation, Twitter is more expensive than its best comparative, Facebook (FB), trading at higher price to sales and EV to EBITDA multiples by a substantial margin:

This valuation gap makes Twitter vulnerable in the short term to any market mean reversion as it had gotten bid up to very high levels. Looking at the chart, $55 looks to be a point of support with stronger support closer to $50.

I think it is important to look at some of the underlying changes that Twitter has been doing over the last year that I believe is preparing Twitter to drastically increase its value add proposition for users as a potential income source, for which it will take a cut while making its user base even stickier than it already has. Twitter has been working on re-engineering its ad platform for several years; the platform had become cumbersome and difficult to iterate on top of it. I believe (and I am not alone in this) that this has severely limited Twitter’s ability to add value add, revenue generating features over the last several years. This led it to be reliant on traditional advertising options which are becoming less and less effective. Twitter’s data from its very engaged user base should help them continue to iterate and improve its advertising offerings should be a good baseline for future growth but its real key to growth will be to innovate.

I believe we are already starting to see the effects of Twitter’s improved architecture. The introduction of Twitter Fleets (like Instagram) and Twitter Spaces (a version of Clubhouse) are both signs that Twitter may be starting to innovate features that will both make its platform even stickier while providing potential for further monetization by both users and Twitter. Twitter’s January purchase of Revue is another example of adding functionality in the form of a Substack-type outlet to allow user content to become more of a one-stop shop for users, increasing their time on the Twitter platform as well as potential revenue. The introduction of SuperFollows in February 2021 is another example of this in allow users to charge for some of their tweets in a paywall-type scenario. This paywalling can be done with many of the other features as well, either through premium following or a pay as you go (i.e., pay $1 to sign up for a TwitterSpace). This has been a lot of rapid innovation from a company that appears to have been hamstrung both by its initial success and its technical platform.

It does appear that a lot of these features will appeal to those that are looking to monetize their time on the platform, even smaller, non-blue check users. I think having a CEO who also runs Square (SQ) may have some synergies here as Square has become a necessity for small businesses and side gigs as it has become a cost effective way to support payment processing. I believe gig work is here to stay, especially if some of the COVID-induced social changes (smaller/no offices, work from home, etc.) take hold. Twitter can ideally continue to keep users engaged on its platform as well as providing some a platform to help generate income as well. It will be important to continue to watch how Twitter innovates and whether these tools become more widely available to users and the results from these actions.

Valuation

It is difficult to put a valuation on Twitter at this point as it is entering a new phase of its business, one driven by innovation rather than simply user growth and advertising.

As illustrated above, in comparing its metrics to Facebook, Twitter seems on the surface more expensive. These metrics would seem to give Twitter a lot of room for improvement; the added features that the company has already introduced along with those they may be working on should add a lot of marginal revenue which should both improve the top line as well as close the gap in gross margin that it shows in comparison to Facebook. Even without these measures, the company’s growth rate has ticked up dramatically in the last couple of quarters to the point it is close to Facebook’s level. It is also coming off a much smaller base than Facebook is, which should give it a larger runway as well.

In combination with the above short-term technical factors, Twitter looks relatively priced to slightly expensive at these prices, based on its Q4 trends. These trends leave out the longer-term focus and innovation that the company is starting to show in its features and acquisitions; I also think the proximity to Square will give it a lot of good intel to developing features small businesses/gigs could utilize.

There is some risk with competitors, as both Parler and Gab have survived the tech industry shunning that surrounded the de-platforming of former President Donald Trump; the ex-president has also indicated he intends to launch a social network as well. While these could be competitors, I tend to think they will be more additive than replacement. Twitter has built up a very sticky network, especially among the business community, which is simply too powerful at this point. These platforms may provide niche viability, but Twitter has been able to keep its network intact, despite some marketing faux pas.

Conclusion: Is Twitter a good stock to buy now?

I would like to see the resistance points tested before buying Twitter at this point; the short term trading of the stock as well as the sharp run it has had in 2021 make it look over-bought still, even after the recent selloff so I would prefer to see shares test and reject those support levels before starting a position. However, if you already own the stock, I think it may finally start to show the growth and potential of the platform with the rework of its tech stack and newfound interest in innovation.

If you are looking for further intelligence on the subject, I would highly recommend following Seeking Alpha contributor Akram’s Razor and Elliot Turner on Twitter who have both done great work on the company.