Say goodbye to scratch tickets, because the future is now in online lotteries.

NeoGames and iLottery Industry Introduction

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS), an Israeli-led-Luxembourg-based company, has created three platforms to dominate the iLottery industry: NeoSphere for account management and marketing, NeoDraw for a certified draw game system, and NeoPlay for an interactive space for game hosting. These platforms allow the company to be a fully digital provider of lottery solutions for government use worldwide. As shown in Image 1 below, there are many catalysts for success in the future. Importantly, this is a great field to benefit from, as state and local lottery revenue in the US totaled over $28 billion dollars in 2019 and has been growing steadily since the 90s. This is one the most significant forms of income for states, as some states gain more revenue from lotteries than corporate income tax. While traditional non-digital solutions still exist, the iLottery field is a serious field of growth for the future. In the US, iLottery services are offered in only 23% of the population of states with lotteries, offering an extensive landscape of growth potential beyond increased revenues in current markets.

While traditional physical lottery solutions are still significant sources of revenue and continue to see widespread growth, increased levels are possible with the aid of iLottery services. This is because traditionally, total revenues from a novel lottery solution are high initially after release, then taper off over time as consumers get 'bored'. Thus, the frequent introduction of new products is necessary, and digital games provide that novelty far easier than traditional means. Also, growth fluctuates, as large runs of Powerball or Mega Millions see surges of revenue and new lottery buyers and the need to find interest points such as these in long-lasting applications is necessary. With the power of both games and easy online lottery use, the potential of the industry is endless it seems.

At the moment there are a wide assortment of companies that offer games or services for online use, and NGMS is able to incorporate these to their platform. However, with such accessibility and growth of the industry, some groups may begin to question the industry and its effects on the population, and this may be a significant risk point 10-years or more out. However, Even with increased calls against the lottery system and its effects on lower economic classes, the future of the industry may not be in jeopardy. As SmartAsset puts it:

The $70 billion Americans spend on lottery tickets translates to roughly $230 per person, including children, per year. That's a lot of money that's not being saved for retirement or used to pay off credit card debt. It's also 'more than 10% of the total state revenue in states' collective budgets for fiscal year 2014,' according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. It's unlikely that the lottery trend will die down. State and local governments depend on lotteries to raise revenue that they can't raise through ordinary taxes or bond sales. In today's anti-tax climate, why would a state choose to replace raising lottery revenue with raising tax revenue when the former is a popular game and the latter is political suicide in many places?

Image 1: Source.

Growth via Contracts: Possibilities, Risks, and Competition

As shown in Image 2 below in Image 2, NGMS has control of 70% of the iLottery industry in the US and no individual competitor takes up most part of that extra space. They currently operate in five of the states that have online lotteries, and the company expects the other states with iLotteries to be "a sizable organic growth opportunity." I would recommend reading the most recent transcript and IPO materials to further get a full idea of the numerous potentials. Growth is not recent, as the company has been in the US since launching in Michigan in 2014. Ever since, the company has not become stagnant with their position and have continued developing new contracts with other states. In 2020 the company launched in Virginia and Alberta, Canada, while so far in 2021, it has expanded in Europe with a launch in the Austrian market. Further, contracts have been extended in Michigan and Czechia, signifying there is reduced risk of failing to retain customer contracts. No example of this has occurred and will be an important risk factor to look for moving forward.

As with any business, competition will be a hindrance to the growth potential. However, NeoGames has the honor of being the leading iLottery provider at 70% US market share and they are reaching 50% in Europe. Further, competitors are at a disadvantage as there are numerous regulatory and governmental barriers that must be overcome to enter this market, and NGMS is already well ahead. The closest competitor is Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) and they provide a poor investment vehicle and do not seem capable of interrupting NGMS' growth. Also, the financial state of the company is far worse, and they are more concentrated on gambling services rather than iLottery platforms. The other iLottery competitors in the US, International Game Technology (IGT) and Intralot SA (OTCPK:IRLTY) offer little in the way of a safe investment and do not seem like hindrances to NGMS's growth in the field. However, I will keep up with the landscape and note that a rise in competitors may become an issue at around the five to ten-year period.

Image 2: Source. A look at the iLottery landscape in the US.

Financial Status and Stock Performance

Due to being the industry leader, NGMS has solid financial footing with strong growth, positive earnings, and profitability. 2020 revenues totaled $58.7 million, and the adjusted EBITDA totaled $28.7 million. This comes out to a 48.8 and 141.7% increase YoY respectively. This growth and increased profitability led to a net income margin of 17.8%. With this, the company has obtained positive cash flow, and maintains a strong balance sheet of $58 million current assets to $32 million liabilities. I will be watching to make sure the company maintains this profitability, although, if strategic growth paths are taken, I will be fine with increased R&D and M&A type spending.

The stock recently IPO'd in November 2020 and has already seen gains of 50%, yet has declined by 15% in one day during this recent downturn in the market. This is likely due to issues in valuation because although the company had positive earnings in Q4, the company sees a PE ratio of 130x, with a corresponding P/S of 18x. While these values seem high, one must take into consideration the safety of their growth potential moving forward. Investors seem inclined to support their position in this company at this current valuation, and this will maintain the company's momentum through the next few quarters.

To understand potential performance moving forward, I will devise a range of expected share price by addressing potential growth rates and valuations at five and ten years from now.

Image 2: Source. A segment of the press release regarding the recent financial quarter since Seeking Alpha has yet to update their profile on this company.

Chart 1: Author Created. Stock price and valuation metrics of NeoGames since IPO in November 2020.

Price Expectations

As this company is capable of diverging growth rates, I will use a range of estimated growth and use this for my guidance. First, the company guidance for 2021 is for an increase in revenues of 42% YoY for the max, and 32% for the low end, and I will create a range around these numbers.

To determine the first low-end price range, I will use a 30% average revenue target over the first five years, a notable decrease from the current YoY rate of nearly 50%. Then for the remaining five years, I will use a revenue growth rate of 15% for a lower than expected growth possibility. This will accommodate for a steeper decline in revenues as the company sees slower penetration of the available US market and reduced growth in the European market. This is still a high growth rate that takes into consideration the considerable amount of room still available and is a good low range growth target.

The second growth rate I will calculate is a 40,20% ratio from the top end guidance of the company foresees, extended out over a longer timeframe. Last, I will use a bullish 50,25% ratio for performance that beats expectations, maintaining the 50% growth the company has seen over the past few years and allowing for extended growth in the lottery industry as a whole. You can see the results of these growth rates below.

Chart 2: Author created. When plotted on excel, we can see that all three paths lead to high growth, although, there is a sizeable difference in potential outcome. Therefore, it will be necessary to incorporate more factors that will influence the shaping of a corresponding share price.

In order to determine the potential share price, I took the same growth rates and plotted them out from the recent share price of $38.00. This led to 22.3%, 29.6%, and 36.9% YoY increases in share price over the 10-year timeframe. While tantalizing for an investor, these outcomes are unrealistic and will need to be adjusted.

To more accurately determine the potential share growth rate, I must adjust the potential share price with a new valuation. I do not believe that a P/S of 18.2x is sustainable over the next five years, and will use two adjusting factors. My 10 year valuation ratio will be 0.5x the current valuation for the high growth and 0.3x valuation for the low end growth rate, with the mid range rate being the average of both. These values make sense as while the company may still be seeing high growth 10 years from now, these values are far more on par with other companies exhibiting such growth. The five-year valuation is more difficult to predict, as they are also closely tied with other economic and market factors, but I will try to choose accurate values. For the high growth rate, I will believe 0.75x and 0.5x for the high and low growth rates, respectively. I plotted these new ratios and their potential share price range below.

Chart 3: Author created. The revenue growth has now been converted into a potential share price range, and have been adjusted for various valuations. It shows the significance that valuation can play on a company

As you can see, if adjusted for a lower valuation, the low growth path provides far less overall shareholder return as investors reduce the valuation due to lack of growth. Even such a high growth rate of 30% for five years on average then 15% for five years on average leads to low shareholder gains. This creates a dual fold feedback loop in which shareholders may only expect 8.4% annual returns over the 10-year period, which attests to the high valuation the company currently faces. However, the midrange and bullish scenarios are quite a different story. The mid range guidance leads to 18.24% growth yearly, and this attests to the high probability of NGMS proving to be a solid investment. Then, the bullish outlook will provide tremendous shareholder value as money invested now would gain 27.75% yearly for a total 10 year gain of over 1000%.

Conclusion and Realism

The calculations performed in the previous section are merely attempts at visualizing the possible outcomes moving forward, and importantly tells us that overvaluation may hinder shareholder returns if growth is not to be expected. However, the bearish growth guidance is unlikely in my opinion due to the past growth of the company, and from the help of the catalysts discussed in the article. Further, both the neutral and bullish guidance growth targets provide a realistic view of both short-term and long-term success. Risks addressed include regulatory/social intervention of the industry, failure to maintain contract retention, and the growth of competitors. At this moment, these factors remain small, and should not pose a threat during this five- to ten- year window.

Investors should be considerate of broader market instability, and that there are technical signals pointing towards long-term upside but with a short-term correction possible. However, timing the market is a difficult endeavor, and I find myself adding to my position now that the broader market flattened for about two months. Although, make sure to be considerate of your risk tolerance, and invest to your comfort level. All I hope is that my estimations help provide some clarity to the potential upside of the share price if we consider both continued revenue growth and a reset of the company's valuation. By expecting positive share price appreciation regardless of the current valuation and across various growth rates, one can feel positive about the long-term success of their investment.

Thanks for reading and make sure to follow for potential updates. Also, let me know what you think about this company as it is yet to have much coverage.