Applied Materials' acquisition of Hitachi Kokusai Electric is being held up awaiting regulatory approval from China.

Hitachi Kokusai holds a strong position in tube/non-tube LPCVD and oxidation/diffusion semiconductor equipment.

The latest sanctions by the U.S. Commerce Dept. should delay if not permanently block China's approval of the acquisition.

While my prognostication proved correct, I have since change my thesis on why the deal was blocked. Sanctions may have played a role, but there is a more significant reason, which may have long-lasting ramifications, and which I detail in this article.

In desperation in December, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) raised its offer to acquire Kokusai Electric Corp. from $2.2B to $3.5B. Another deadline was extended to March 26, 2021. That came and went without approval. Now, AMAT must pay KKR a $154 million termination fee for the failed deal.

This article discusses why AMAT would be willing to pay $2.2 billion for a company that Japanese peers deemed too expensive, and then nearly doubled to purchase price to $3.5 billion for a company that took KKR two years to find a buyer.

It also presents reasoning as to why China regulators didn’t approve the AMAT deal when in the same week, these same regulators approved the Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) acquisition of Inphi Corporation (IPHI).

Why is AMAT interested in Kokusai?

Table 1 shows the sector share of the major product lines from Kokusai, compared with that of Applied Materials. The focal point of AMAT’s interest is Kokusai’s 27% share of the $2 billion tube/non-tube LPCVD market, compared to just 5% for AMAT. Kokusai led the tube LPCVD sector just as it did the $600 million oxidation/diffusion sector in 2019, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Share, Market Forecasts."

Table 1 also shows competitor’s Lam Research (LRCX) and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY). In the LPCVD sector, the acquisition of Kokusai would have propelled into the #2 position behind Tokyo Electron and ahead of arch enemy LRCX.

In the oxidation/diffusion sector, the acquisition would have propelled AMAT to the #1 position ahead of TEL. Kokusai’s vertical diffusion furnaces, which are mainly used by DRAM and NAND vendor, would also have increased AMAT's presence in the memory market, a strong sector for LRCX.

AMAT’s Flat Revenues

AMAT needed this acquisition because, by relying only on organic growth, its share of the global semiconductor market has flatlined since new management came over from VSEA in 2013. AMAT’s share of the overall global semiconductor equipment market between 2013 and 2019. AMAT’s share reached a high of 18.8% in 2016 before decreasing in 2017 and 2018 before increasing slightly in 2019.

But the uptick in 2019 was a result of AMAT taking $331 million in revenues from 2018 and put them in 2019 simply by changing its accounting policies. The $331 million increased its 2019 global share, but it wasn't enough to prevent ASML (ASML) from taking over the #1 position in the global equipment market. The $331 includes $98 million moved from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019, $170 million moved from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, and $63 million moved from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019.

Chart 1

I discussed this in an August 19, 2020 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials: It Was Worse Than It Appears.” Without these accounting policies, AMAT’s Share of Total Equipment would have been 16.0% in 2018 (still a drop from 2017) and 2019 share would have been only 15.5%, which is lower than 2018.

In 2020, the Share of Total Equipment increased to 17.2% and AMAT moved back to the #1 position after losing that status to ASML in 2019. Incidentally, AMAT’s share was the same in 2020 as it was in 2013, the first year of AMAT's current management, and lower than 2015-2017. This is significant. In seven years of running Applied Materials, the company's share of the global equipment market has not grown.

Chart 1 shows the share of equipment as reported (blue bars) and what it would have been without revenue reprofiling (orange bars). It illustrates that without manipulation of revenue, AMAT's share would have dropped for three consecutive years (2017-2019).

Chart 1 clearly shows to me, someone who has been analyzing Applied Materials and the rest of the semiconductor space since 1985, why AMAT would offer $2.2 billion for the acquisition, then nearly double it to $3.5 billion, for a company Japanese competitors felt overpriced at the initial price and that took KKR two years to find a buyer.

Why Did China Block The Acquisition?

China blocked the AMAT acquisition because China wants to start a domestic equipment industry and the acquisition served no purpose to China. In fact, it would have been detrimental to the development of China's home-grown equipment industry.

The acquisition would have meant is that AMAT would be promoting Kokusai's LPCVD and oxidation/diffusion equipment in China instead of an investment company KKR.

China's emerging equipment companies have been making progress to develop leading-edge equipment and extend its selling reach even outside China, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “Mainland China’s Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends.”

For example,

China’s NAURA makes oxidation and diffusion furnaces and its products have captured a significant share (40-50%) of YMTC’s thermal process equipment purchases, per our channel checks. In RTP, major players include Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, and Mattson Technology.

NAURA is developing etchers and deposition equipment for 7nm and 5nm nodes. NAURA has a large product offering, and its customers consist of SMIC, Hua Hong, YMTC, and GTA Semiconductors.

NAURA also makes thermal furnaces and have a 45% share of China’s memory maker YMTC purchases. Whereas NAURA sold 8 etch systems and 6 CVD and ALD deposition systems to Chinese semiconductor companies, the company sold 34 furnaces in 2019 as well as 16 cleaning systems.

Shenyang Piotech also supplies PECVD and ALD deposition equipment. Piotech received orders for 4 PECVD (for SiN, SiO 2 ) systems from YMTC, and is also receiving repeat orders from Hua Hong, and SMIC.

However, China’s equipment industry is currently insignificant compared to global suppliers. Enabling AMAT to promote Kokusai's equipment would be detrimental to China's equipment growth.

Table 2 details in depth the size of the semiconductor equipment market and the small share China's equipment suppliers currently enjoy compared to foreign suppliers.

Investor Takeaway

This article addresses the defunct Applied Materials – Kokusai acquisition deal, detailing that AMAT needed the acquisition because of flatlined revenue share since 2013.

Political sabre rattling because of the China trade issue that morphed into a China technology embargo may have played a part, but that factor should have negatively impacted both deals, and it did not.

If indeed China is blocking equipment M&A because of concerns it would impede its efforts to develop its own equipment infrastructure, it would have severe implications on any future activity.