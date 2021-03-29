Photo by josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The US economy is in an interesting position as we look to put Covid in the rear view mirror. As the US population becomes increasingly vaccinated we draw closer to a full re-opening of the US economy. Industrial and cyclical stocks have rallied in recent weeks in anticipation of this. An example of this has been 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), currently trading at 52 week highs.

With economic activity set to pick up and the government discussing a massive infrastructure package, a company with broad industrial exposure such as 3M will benefit in the coming years. When you consider the company's quality fundamentals and reasonable valuation, a bullish investment thesis begins to form.

Fundamentals & Financials Remain Strong

3M is a blue chip industrial conglomerate. The company sells thousands of products that are used in hundreds of industries and end markets. The company's strong fundamentals as an investment are highlighted by a few measurable traits.

First, the company features an efficient business model that steadily and efficiently generates free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

With a track record of financials, we can look at a few key measurable metrics to illustrate our point. If we look at the company's rate of return on invested capital, we see that the company consistently returns between 16%-22%. I typically look for at least 15% as a sign of a company's efficiency as well as its "moat. Secondly, the business converts revenue to free cash flow at a rate of just over 20%. In other words, $0.20 of each dollar the business earns winds up as free cash flow for 3M to deploy. This is a strong cash flow producing business, as I typically look for 10% or higher.

Next, the company's strong management translates to the balance sheet as well. Despite a pandemic disrupting many of 3M's business segments, the company has continued to maintain a strong financial position. The company has nearly $5 billion in cash on hand, and the business is levered to a reasonable 2.2X EBITDA (without factoring in the company's cash position).

Data by YCharts

Lastly, I want to touch on 3M's dividend. The dividend is the company's most famous aspect as an investment. At the current stock price, that dividend yields about 3%. As a "dividend king", 3M has raised its dividend for more than 50 years in a row (63 to be exact). And despite such a long history of increasing the size of the payout, the dividend is extremely healthy.

Data by YCharts

Dividend growth has been strong, with a 10 year CAGR of 10.8%. We can see how the dividend's growth was scaled back recently due to Covid, but the financials support continued growth. As a function of cash flow, the payout ratio is just 51%.

In all, investors can expect more of the same from 3M. That is a business that is well managed, produces cash flow, and continues to grow its dividend year after year.

Macroeconomic Tailwinds

When the pandemic hit, 3M was able to offset the disruption to its traditional end markets by augmenting the manufacturing of PPE. 3M manufactured 2 billion(!) N95 respirators in 2020, which helped stabilize revenues for 3M during the pandemic. Sales finished virtually flat in 2020 (up 0.1%).

source: 3M Company

As the pandemic passes, there will be a shift from PPE business for 3M to the resumption of traditional end market business. As the pandemic passes, there will be solid business opportunities as end markets benefit from "pent up" demand. 3M's management is forecasting 5%-8% revenue growth for 2021.

Looking out further, it appears that the new federal regime is eying up a large infrastructure bill. Infrastructure spending has been a Democratic talking point for multiple election cycles, and the party has the seats in Washington to make something happen at this point. While we cannot count on something until it is signed into law, an increased level of infrastructure spending would be a catalyst for an industrial conglomerate with products in various industrial end markets and broad exposure to industrial activity.

Reasonable Valuation

The stock has recently broken out, hitting new highs at $194 per share.

Data by YCharts

Despite the positive price action, the stock remains at a reasonable valuation. If we go by management's 2021 guidance of $9.45 per share (midpoint of guidance), the stock trades at a multiple of 20.6X. This is roughly in line with the stock's 10 year median PE ratio (20X). Given an expectation of mid-high single digit growth (plus stock buybacks) with a dividend that yields 3%, investors are poised for solid total returns from a true blue chip company.

Risks

No investment is without risks. While 3M Company is a mature, established blue chip company, its maturity means that the dynamic between growth and the valuation of the stock is ultra important. The company's strong diversity in end markets is an insulator against most industry specific risks.

However at its current valuation, the company needs solid growth in the years ahead. The respirator business will fade as vaccinations continue to penetrate the population. If economic activity doesn't gain traction as expected, or the infrastructure bill doesn't come to pass, the lower growth environment might create a "low tide" effect across 3M's businesses.

Wrapping Up

3M Company has pivoted well to continue performing during the pandemic. With the industrial sectors looking at an uptick in activity, 3M's broad product portfolio will expose the company to upside in the years ahead. The company's strong fundamentals and excellent track record should leave investors feeling confident that more solid performance is in store moving forward.